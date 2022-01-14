Super Centex Football Team: Individual honors come as result of team effort

This squad is always greater than the sum of its parts.
The Tribune-Herald’s annual Super Centex football team represents a punctuation mark at the end of a season as well as the culmination of the Trib’s high school football coverage.
Each player who made the list — on first team, second team or honorable mention — did so on his own merit. And yet he’s also representative of something larger. In football, perhaps more so than any other sport, one player’s success is a result of many people’s work.
Following a 2021 campaign in which local keystones China Spring and Lorena rose to the top of their divisions and emphatically won state championships, the Super Centex team reflects those accomplishments in the individuals chosen for awards. And yet not even all of the standouts from those teams claimed primary places. A star linebacker is honorable mention, along with a defensive back who turned the momentum in the title game.
Perhaps as much as anything can, those designations illustrate what we at the Trib believe to be true. Making the Super Centex team on any section of it is an outstanding achievement.
The places at the top, certainly, are coveted and hard-earned.
China Spring quarterback Major Bowden is the 2021 Super Centex Offensive Player of the Year. Lorena defensive lineman Joe Gutshall claimed Defensive Player of the Year.
Lorena coach Ray Biles, who won his first state title and notched his 200th career victory on the same afternoon in December, is the Super Centex Coach of the Year.
The remaining superlatives were also won by players whose teams had outstanding seasons. Offensive Newcomer of the Year Bryson Roland helped La Vega travel three rounds into the playoffs and Defensive Newcomer of the Year Ty’Raun Bell contributed to Marlin’s amazing state semifinal run.
In the cases of all five individuals, he had singular moments because his teammates set a stage for him.
Offensive Player of the Year: Major Bowden, China Spring
Of all the things that made China Spring’s football team dominant in the fall of 2021 — a defense with savvy and skillful players at every level, a big bruising offensive line, top notch special teams — one factor stood out in a dramatic way to Cougars fans.
China Spring quarterback Major Bowden ran the ball with speed and surprising power and kept the Cougars moving. In the state championship game, Bowden rolled up 191 yards and three touchdowns after carrying 34 times.
Several times during the playoffs, the China Spring quarterback spent most of the game grinding for six and eight yards a tote until, finally, he shot through a seam as if he knew it was going to be there before it opened up. In the Class 4A Division I state championship game against Gilmer, that carry came early in the fourth quarter.
Seemingly before the Buckeyes defense could even react, Bowden scored on a 14-yard run that put the Cougars in front, 24-7, and in control of the game.
That was the pinnacle, but it was familiar. Bowden made plays like that against Carthage and West Orange-Stark when China Spring needed them the most.
“We know Major is a special kid,” Cougars offensive coordinator Reggie Patrick said. “If we were going to win, we needed to rely on our guys that we had relied on all season. You can’t hold back at that point.”
Bowden finished his senior season with 1,878 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, and 1,735 passing yards and 27 passing TDs. He was adept at gaining the focus of the opposing defense and then burning them with a downfield connection.
“Being able to run the ball opens up the passing game which is the reason Tre (Hafford) and Isaiah (Williams) were so successful this year,” Patrick said. “Teams had to load the box and figure out how they were going to stop us. Having the ability to get over the top with a couple of those guys complemented Major’s ability to throw the ball.”
The Cougars appeared to be focused for much of the season on meeting top-ranked Carthage in the playoffs. The Bulldogs defeated China Spring in 2020 on the way to the state title, so the team in Columbia blue wanted a rematch.
However, even after the Cougars defeated Carthage on Thanksgiving weekend and sent ripples through the state, they remained inwardly focused. Patrick said he’s never seen a team practice every week with equal energy and motivation as China Spring did in 2021.
Ultimately Bowden, who was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Mr. Texas Football, was part of a team that accomplished its end game.
“That was the end goal was having a perfect 16-0 season,” Bowden said. “It’s a storybook ending. That’s how you write it up and that was one of the goals.”
Defensive Player of the Year: Joe Gutshall, Lorena
Like their on-field rivals in China Spring, the Lorena Leopards won a state championship because they did a lot of things well.
But even when Lorena was running for long touchdowns, clicking in the passing game, burning teams with field-flipping punt returns and the like, there was one time when opponents really felt the pressure.
The Leopards’ front seven was always on the verge of creating something big for its team. Lorena junior defensive lineman Joe Gutshall, the Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2020, led the way as the red-and-black attack caused havoc for opposing offenses.
Lorena coach Ray Biles saw it on most weekday afternoons. Gutshall was in there creating problems.
“We have to block him every day,” Biles said. “He’s not going to run across there and crush somebody, one of our guys, but he’s going to make you work.”
Gutshall is the Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 31 tackles for losses among his 83 total tackles. He had nine sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for his efforts as a junior.
Lorena started the season with two losses. Franklin, which won the 3A DII state title, and 4A DII champion China Spring won close games against the Leopards in late August and early September.
Gutshall and his teammates simply kept their heads down and continued to fight.
“We just went out there and played football. We were never satisfied,” Gutshall said. “We were physical and we went out as a football team and executed. Once we got to the state game and we won it, we just got to celebrate.”
Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Bryson Roland, La Vega
The Super Centex Newcomer of the Year awards aren’t designated for freshmen, nor is it necessarily common for them to be won by ninth graders. This season, though, a couple of first-year high school players grabbed everyone’s attention.
La Vega freshman running back Bryson Roland ran for an astounding 1,539 yards and 21 touchdowns to spark the Pirates offense.
Roland’s breakout game popped when he rushed for 243 yards in a mid-October victory in Brownwood. Amazingly, 221 of those yards came on touchdown runs as he sprinted to the end zone from 38, 52, 65 and 66 yards.
He said that was his favorite moment of the season. It had to look pretty good to La Vega coach Don Hyde as well.
“We thought about playing him at slot receiver and occasionally give him the ball,” Hyde said, describing the Pirates’ ideas going into the season. “We figured out really quick that, once we handed him the ball, he was a difference maker. He’s a really tough kid, really durable with great vision and excellent speed. The thing that shocked us the most was his ability to keep from getting tackled.”
Hyde referred to Roland’s shiftiness with an apt metaphor — being hard to tackle in a phone booth. With La Vega’s traditional big, bruising offensive line, that’s an excellent quality to have in a running back. It seems like the Pirates are going to have a player to hand the ball to for many years to come.
That’s just fine by Roland.
“My expectations are just to do more than I did last year, take my team to state and win state,” he said. “Keep working every day.”
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Ty’Raun Bell, Marlin
No football season would be complete without a dramatic turnaround story. In 2021, Marlin obliged with first-year coach Ruben Torres at the helm. The Bulldogs went from a 4-5 season and a first-round playoff exit in 2020 to 11 wins and the state semifinals in 2021.
Of course, that doesn’t happen without a few pleasant surprises.
Torres said he and his staff figured Ty’Raun Bell would be a situational running back and a backup linebacker. However, an injury in the first quarter of the season opener pressed Bell into duty at inside linebacker and he responded.
“He’s just a football player. He has a complete nose for the ball, he’s extremely physical,” Torres said. “As the season went on and he started understanding the scheme and the pace of the game going to varsity football, he caught up to speed really quick and really took off.”
Bell finished the season with 186 tackles. He brought down opposing backs behind the line of scrimmage 16 times and forced five fumbles along the way. With that, the freshman earned the Super Centex Defensive Newcomer of the Year honor.
Marlin will have a wealth of returning players for 2022, including Super Centex first-team wide receiver Derion Gullette and utility back Zha’Mauryon Lofton. Torres figures for Bell to keep getting better because of his approach to the game.
“I think right off the bat it was just his overall effort and want to,” Torres said. “He’s one of the few players we have that’s extremely detail oriented and I think that’s what helped his learning curve so much.”
Coach of the Year: Ray Biles
When Lorena was slotted at No. 8 in 3A DI by Texas Football in the preseason, Leopards coach Ray Biles didn’t spend any time talking about how awesome his team was going to be.
When Lorena dropped to 0-2 after losing at China Spring on Sept. 3, he didn’t panic.
And when he stepped forward to accept the 3A DI state championship trophy, Biles was just as composed as ever.
Biles completed his 30th season as the Leopards head coach by winning his 200th game and bringing home Lorena’s first state championship since 1987. Ask just about any football fan their reaction to the Leopards’ state title and they’ll say how happy they are for the coach.
Ask the coach, and he talks about everyone else.
“I’m grateful for our staff and how hard those guys work,” Biles said. “Whatever happens for me is just a reflection on them and their work ethic. Offensive coordinator Steve Hoffmann and defensive coordinator Donnie Snodgrass do a phenomenal job, not just with Xs and Os, but all the other things that people don’t ever see. We’re constantly after kids to improve.”
Perhaps its overdue, or maybe it sometimes just takes the pieces to come together in just the right way, but Biles is the Super Centex Coach of the Year for the first time. For the Leopards players, one of the thrills of this seasons was getting to wear red-and-black when it happened.
“He’s a great man, he’s a great coach,” Gutshall said. “Outside of football, he gives us his all and helps us. He’s not just a football coach. I’m glad I got to be coached by Ray Biles and be part of his 200th win.”
2021 SUPER CENTEX FOOTBALL TEAM
Offensive Player of the Year: Major Bowden, Sr., QB, China Spring
Defensive Player of the Year: Joe Gutshall, Jr., DL, Lorena
Coach of the Year: Ray Biles, Lorena
Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Bryson Roland, Fr., RB, La Vega
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Ty’Raun Bell, Fr., LB, Marlin
OFFENSE
First Team
Pos Player Cl Ht Wt School
QB Major Bowden Sr 5-9 175 China Spring
RB Reed Michna Sr 6-1 205 Lorena
RB Rhett Hanson Sr 6-0 205 Lorena
WR Jadon Porter So 6-1 180 Lorena
WR Derion Gullette Jr 6-3 225 Marlin
UT Zha’Mauryon Lofton Jr 5-11 180 Marlin
UT Klyderion Campbell Sr 5-9 165 Mart
OL Kristopher Lyon Sr 6-7 295 China Spring
OL Cash Fuller Jr 6-2 275 West
OL Elijah Turley Sr 6-1 280 Lorena
OL Brandon Horn Sr 5-11 165 Mart
OL Canyon Massengale Jr 6-4 275 Whitney
K Thomas Barr Jr 6-1 140 China Spring
RS Wyatt Wolf Sr 5-10 175 West
DEFENSE
Pos Player Cl Ht Wt School
DL Dawson Exline Sr 6-0 205 China Spring
DL Joe Gutshall Jr 6-4 280 Lorena
DL Baxter Bankston Sr 5-11 175 Lorena
DL Jaden Anderson Sr 6-4 240 West
LB Brayden Faulkner Sr 6-1 210 China Spring
LB Da’Marion Medlock Sr 6-0 180 Mart
LB Camron Walker Jr 5-11 175 Crawford
LB David Haynes III So 5-11 220 Valley Mills
DB Tre Hafford Jr 6-0 180 China Spring
DB Jacob Montoya Jr 5-9 160 Hillsboro
DB Andrew Brittain Sr 5-9 175 Lorena
DB Daylon Proctor Sr 5-11 185 La Vega
P Breck Chambers Jr 6-1 180 Crawford
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos Player Cl Ht Wt School
QB Desmond Woodson Jr 6-0 185 Marlin
RB Samari Howard Sr 5-8 175 Temple
RB TJ McCutcheon Jr 5-10 190 West
WR Trajon Butler Jr 5-8 170 Marlin
WR Cooper Ewing Sr 6-0 145 Valley Mills
UT Chad Lorenz Sr 6-1 210 McGregor
UT Isaiah Williams Sr 5-9 175 China Spring
OL Kolt Dieterich Jr 6-5 260 Riesel
OL Blake Keith Sr 6-2 265 Midway
OL Mason Muramoto Sr 6-2 245 China Spring
OL Riley Boozer Sr 6-0 260 Lorena
OL Anthony Fortoul So 6-4 275 Wortham
K Danis Bajric Sr 6-0 180 Temple
RS Colton Dale Sr 5-8 155 Lorena
DEFENSE
Pos Player Cl Ht Wt School
DL Keith Njemini Sr 6-1 195 China Spring
DL Tremayne Richardson Sr 6-2 230 Marlin
DL Alan Harringer Sr 6-2 220 Mart
DL Yancey Bean Fr 6-0 170 Wortham
LB Taurean York Jr 6-0 220 Temple
LB Brandon Vanek Sr 5-10 165 West
LB Joseph Pendleton Sr 6-1 210 West
LB Darion White Sr 6-2 205 La Vega
DB Mikail Harrison-Pilot Jr 6-0 185 Temple
DB DeAundre Sanders Jr 6-0 170 Hillsboro
DB Tre Wisner Jr 5-11 180 Connally
DB Ja’Brian Davis Sr 5-8 120 Chilton
P John Youens Jr 6-3 205 Bosqueville
Honorable Mention
Offense
QB: Ryan Muniz, Cameron Yoe; Luke Torbert, Crawford; Connor Crews, Lake Belton; Allen Lewis, Groesbeck; Frankie Montoya, Hillsboro; Trey Powell, Mart; Ryder Hohhertz, Moody; Zane Zeinert, Rosebud-Lott; Zane Meinen, West; Garrett Peacock, Whitney.
RB: Braylen Fisher, Chilton; Kyle Barton, China Spring; Eli Martin, Fairfield; Neven Hickman, Mart; Dom Hill, Midway; Steve Jackson, Troy; Tanner Bean, Wortham.
WR: Seth Morgan, Belton; Pharrell Hemphill, Cameron Yoe; Micah Hudson, Lake Belton; Tyson Pringle and Brenden Morrow, Groesbeck; Mekhi Rice, La Vega; Brandon Lundy, Mart; Cooper Staton, Moody; Breon Lewis, Rosebud-Lott.
TE: Josh Fullbright, Bishop Reicher
OL: Maverick Plsek, Bishop Reicher; Jesse Navarez, Connally; Sam Marsters and Treydon Johnson, Fairfield; Trey Arjon, Mart; Hunter Mach, Moody; Brady Mays, Troy; Davis Orr, Moody.
UT: Tyler Ward, Bishop Reicher; Daylon Ford, Chilton; Jamarquis Johnson, Rosebud-Lott; Jordan Newton, Whitney.
K: Zach White, Belton; Cesar Betancourt, Bishop Reicher; James Satterfield, Midway.
DS: Isaiah Redd, China Spring
Defense
DL: Greg Salazar, China Spring; Carson Gallegos, Fairfield; Braden Hurt, Groesbeck; Ayden Lane and Monte Swaner, Mart; Wyatt Drews, Riesel.
LB: Donovan Thompson, Belton; Kane Kolar, Bishop Reicher; Fabian Salomon and Colton Barbo, Cameron Yoe; Tristan Exline and Mason Kirk, China Spring; Logan Borkowski, Crawford; Luis Rodriguez, Crawford; Hayden Braswell, Fairfield; Ty Legg and Connor Brennan, Lake Belton; Braylon Henry, Lorena; Dominic Medlock, Mart; ZaCobie Haverly, Midway; Kyson Dieterich, Riesel; Kadin Workman and Korey Gibson, Troy; Tristan Gatlin, West; Kolt Byrd and Dalton Wooten, Whitney.
DB: Freddy Duron and Eric Ochoa, Bishop Reicher; Easton Hill, Bosqueville; Landen Greene, Cameron Yoe; Jacob Mott, China Spring; Kobe Black, Connally; Jacorey Daniels, Fairfield; Javeon Wilcox, Lake Belton; De’Traevion Medlock, Mart; Christian Mills, Midway; Jordan Landrum, Rosebud-Lott; Derek Bullard and Caleb Betts, Wortham.
P: Slade Leblanc, Belton
FIRST-TEAM PROFILES
Major Bowden
Sr, China Spring
Mr. Texas Football rushed for 1,878 yards, passed for 1,735 with 50 combined touchdowns.
Reed Michna
Sr, Lorena
Powerful Lorena RB piled up 1,437 yards, 21 TDs and earned 11-3A DI Offensive MVP honor.
Rhett Hanson
Sr, Lorena
Leopards RB carried the load in state championship game, doubling as wildcat QB and earned state title game offensive MVP.
Jadon Porter
So, Lorena
Lorena playmaker racked up 58 catches for 1,265 receiving yards with 13 TDs, including highlight-reel play in state title game.
Derion Gullette
Jr, Marlin
Power 5 LB prospect had gigantic year at WR, catching 62 passes for 1,430 yards, 14 touchdowns.
Zha’Mauryon Lofton
Jr, Marlin
Bulldogs jack of all trades caught 25 passes for 536 yards, threw 2 TD passes, returned a punt and kickoff for TDs.
Klyderion Campbell
Sr, Mart
Versatile Panthers playmaker rushed for 831 yards, caught 39 passes for 580 yards with 25 combined TDs.
Kristopher Lyon
Sr, China Spring
Big Cougar earth-mover dominated the interior, helping China Spring running game churn to the state title.
Cash Fuller
Jr, West
Trojans’ offensive line star earned 7-3A DI Offensive Lineman of the Year, opened holes for 3,500-yard rushing attack.
Elijah Turley
Sr, Lorena
Leopards center won 11-3A DI top lineman award, posted 53 pancake blocks for an offense that averaged 462.5 yards.
Brandon Horn
Sr, Mart
Undersized lineman played big role for mighty Panthers, allowed just one sack in 789 plays.
Canyon Massengale
Jr, Whitney
Tone-setter for physical Wildcats offense piled up 41 pancakes, graded out at 91% during second-round playoff run.
Thomas Barr
Jr, China Spring
Cougars’ big leg was successful on 12 of 17 field goals, made big kicks, set a school record with 94 PATs.
Wyatt Wolf
Sr, West
Electric Trojan playmaker was a threat to score on every touch, had receiving, rushing, punt, interception return TDs.
Dawson Exline
Sr, China Spring
Cougars defensive leader constantly made plays, racking up 134 tackles, including 16 TFLs and 8 sacks.
Joe Gutshall
Jr, Lorena
Leopards’ disruptive force lived in opponents’ backfields, notched 9 sacks, 31 tackles for losses.
Baxter Bankston
Sr, Lorena
Leopards defensive lineman peaked in the playoffs and earned state championship game defensive MVP.
Jaden Anderson
Sr, West
Trojans’ disruptive force posted an eye-popping 20 TFLs among his 84 tackles and recovered three fumbles.
Brayden Faulkner
Sr, China Spring
Versatile Cougar set a school record with 174.5 tackles, served as heart and soul of championship defense.
Da’Marion Medlock
Sr, Mart
Panthers tackle monger was among the nation’s leaders with 256 tackles, totaled 6 TFLs, 2 sacks, 6 forced fumbles.
Camron Walker
Jr, Crawford
Pirate LB earned 7-2A DI defensive MVP after posting 177 tackles, 9 TFLs, 4 interceptions and blocking 2 PATs.
David Haynes III
So, Valley Mills
New Eagle star was extremely productive with 144 tackles with an amazing 30 tackles for losses.
Tre Hafford
Jr, China Spring
Cougars two-way standout came down with 6 INTs on the season, earned state championship game defensive MVP.
Jacob Montoya
Jr, Hillsboro
Eagle safety earned 5-4A DII defensive MVP honor after posting 180 tackles, including 5 TFLs.
Andrew Brittain
Sr, Lorena
Leopards DB shut down his side of the field, finished championship season with 82 tackles, 4 interceptions.
Daylon Proctor
Sr, La Vega
Opposing offenses knew better than to throw in Pirate’s direction, he still had 13 breakups, 41 solo stops.
Breck Chambers
Jr, Crawford
Pirate earned 7-2A DI MVP after excelling as punter, kicker, RB and returner, rushed for 1,073 yards, 17 TDs.
Bryson Roland
Fr, La Vega
First-year RB provided a huge spark when needed by the Pirates, finished with 1,538 rushing yards, 21 TDs.
Ty’Raun Bell
Fr, Marlin
Young Bulldog burst on the scene, amassed 186 tackles, including 16 TFLs to help team reach state semifinals.