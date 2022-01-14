Super Centex Football Team: Individual honors come as result of team effort

Seemingly before the Buckeyes defense could even react, Bowden scored on a 14-yard run that put the Cougars in front, 24-7, and in control of the game.

That was the pinnacle, but it was familiar. Bowden made plays like that against Carthage and West Orange-Stark when China Spring needed them the most.

“We know Major is a special kid,” Cougars offensive coordinator Reggie Patrick said. “If we were going to win, we needed to rely on our guys that we had relied on all season. You can’t hold back at that point.”

Bowden finished his senior season with 1,878 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, and 1,735 passing yards and 27 passing TDs. He was adept at gaining the focus of the opposing defense and then burning them with a downfield connection.

“Being able to run the ball opens up the passing game which is the reason Tre (Hafford) and Isaiah (Williams) were so successful this year,” Patrick said. “Teams had to load the box and figure out how they were going to stop us. Having the ability to get over the top with a couple of those guys complemented Major’s ability to throw the ball.”