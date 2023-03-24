Can a person be the ultimate star and the ultimate team player all at once?

Sure, it happens. It certainly played out that way at Fairfield High School over the past four years, with McKinna Brackens adeptly doing it all.

A smooth 5-foot-11 forward who hit her first state championship-clinching shot four seasons ago as a freshman, Brackens could get a bucket whenever Fairfield really needed one. But she was probably happiest when she was able to serve up buckets for her buddies.

“She’s a great team player. She likes to pass the ball,” Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker said. “She’s probably the best passer I’ll ever coach. Just her ability to see her teammates, make her teammates better, get her teammates open for shots that they may not be able to get for themselves, she just really enjoyed doing that.”

Brackens’ special blend of excellence and unselfishness has yielded the Super Centex Player of the Year honor for a second straight season, capping off one of the great careers in area history. She joins an elite group of players that won two or more Super Centex Player of the Year honors that includes former Marlin hotshot Mystique Womack, La Vega’s Calveion “Juicy” Landrum, Copperas Cove’s Shereka Wright, La Vega’s Katrina Price and Midway’s Judy Holcomb.

Brackens’ success is somewhat staggering when one tries to compile it all. As a four-year starter she led Fairfield to a 141-11 record, four consecutive trips to the state championship game, and capped it off with titles in both 2020 with a win over Argyle and in 2022 by beating Winnsboro in the final.

Who could have dreamed this?

Well, McKinna actually did — and yet it still felt like a dream some days.

“I had a goal. I wanted to get four rings,” she said. “So, playing in four state championship games four years in a row was pretty surreal. I guess I tried to imagine it, but you can’t really imagine things like that.”

If she sounds hyper-competitive, that’s because she is.

“I’ve always hated losing. I’ve played almost every single sport,” she said. “I don’t know where it came from. I don’t like to lose. Whoever gets in my way, I guess.”

Said Whitaker, “McKinna and Shadasia (Brackens) hate to lose. They just hate it. Their competitiveness, their drive kind of filters through our team and it’s contagious.”

God forbid you play a board game with McKinna. She’s out for blood. And if she’s the banker in Monopoly you’d better believe she’s palming sawbucks when you’re not looking.

“I’ll definitely cheat too, to make sure (I win),” she said, matter-of-factly. “No cheating on the court, but if I can cheat at the game just to make sure I win I will.”

Don’t mistake that deep desire to win for selfishness, though. Again, Brackens is more than capable of going and getting her own shot, of scoring against any Class 3A (or, often, above) defender. This season she averaged 14 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals per game, while sitting out good chunks of the second halves of Fairfield’s many blowouts. She could have easily averaged 25 and 15 if she'd played the whole game.

But she doesn’t hog the glory. She’s a teammate first.

“Sometimes we’ll figure out in the middle of a game who hasn’t scored yet, and that’ll be our goal for the next couple of possessions to get them to score,” she said. “I remember one game Addison Cox, it was last year, I think, it took four or five possessions and we kept setting screens for her. Finally she scored and the entire gym went crazy. So I’d rather somebody else score other than myself.”

Standing in the lobby outside the Lady Eagles’ gym is an ornate glass class that features some of the awards achieved by former Fairfield and NFL football great Tony Brackens, McKinna’s father. It only seems fitting that McKinna would end up with her own such case someday.

“Well, she’s already outnumbered him in trophy cases,” said Whitaker, referring to the state titles.

Said McKinna, “I joke around with (Whitaker) all the time, I say, ‘You need to retire my jersey.’ To see that, that would be cool.”

Brackens is excited about the next step, as she’s getting a chance to play college basketball for UNLV. But she’ll always appreciate the incredible time she shared at Fairfield, from the wins to the raucous bus rides, from the celebrations to the, well, additional celebrations.

“What’s not to enjoy about it? We won two state championships out of four,” she said. “The fact that we even got to play in those games, I enjoyed everything.”

Reggie Davis Coach of the Year: Marcus Willis Sr., La Vega

By seeking out chaos, Marcus Willis and the La Vega Lady Pirates found the ultimate bliss.

La Vega successfully created anxiety for its opponents all year long with its relentless full-court press, and it led to sweet happiness, as the Lady Pirates claimed their long-sought reward by defeating Sunnyvale for the Class 4A state championship.

For the way La Vega’s third-year head coach directed this proud program to its second title in school history, Willis is the 2022-23 winner of the Reggie Davis Super Centex Coach of the Year honor. (Since 2002, the award has been named for the former state championship coach at Midway.)

When Willis took over as La Vega head coach back in the 2020-21 season, a group of talented freshmen formed the core of the Lady Pirates team. They targeted titles right away, but their coach also recognized that it might take some time for his girls to grow and gain experience.

“Honestly, I feel like we were targeting every year. As freshmen I knew we were young,” Willis said. “Three years ago we knew it was going to be hard to win it because of our youth, but we never not for one for year thought we couldn’t win it. This year I thought we could win it more, now than ever.

“I did feel like Year 3 was going to be our year, because the freshmen being juniors, the sophomores being seniors, we’ve seen it two years prior. Now we have the taste in our mouth to go get to the state tournament and actually win it.”

Naturally, no coach gets to the state title alone. Besides the buy-in that he needed from his players, Willis gave loads of credit to his assistant coaches — Sherry Salter, James Brown, Mike Mitchell, LaNita Keys, Victoria Kuykendall and Lisa Adney. “Hat’s off to my coaching staff, because I’m nothing without them,” Willis said.

Playing for Willis requires a hefty amount of investment, because you’re going to need to be in great shape to play his style. Remember Nolan Richardson’s old “Forty Minutes of Hell?” Well, a high school game is only 32 minutes, but the concept remains — La Vega is bringing the heat throughout that entire time.

Asked if his players ever look over to the bench like, “Can we back off now?” Willis laughed.

“We don’t know how (to back off). Even when we do, we still kind of press you 94 feet,” Willis said. “We condition so well. We work so hard to play 94 feet of controlled chaos. So, no, they don’t look at me like that, because we’ve been through the season enough. We’ve been doing it a long time now. ... Sometimes they look at me like I’m crazy when I tell them to back off.”

It leads to a lot of breakaway layups. It also leads to a system where everyone gets a slice of the pie. La Vega didn’t have one player who was going to average 20 a night, but instead had an entire rotation of girls who might go off for 20 on a given night.

“But that’s the kind of kicker, to keep our opponents on their toes,” Willis said. “They don’t know who’s going to pop off that night. That’s the luxury we do have, but also the depth of our roster makes it easier, too.”

It worked. La Vega won its first three playoff games convincingly, including a 123-23 bloodletting of Houston Yates in the area round. Then it finally conquered a familiar hurdle when it defeated Hardin-Jefferson, 50-46, in the regional semifinals, an especially sweet win considering the Hawks had put La Vega out of the playoffs in each of the previous two seasons.

Three more wins later, the Lady Pirates took hold of the prize they’d worked for not only all season, but really the past three years.

“To be honest, it was so much of an expectation this year when you finally saw triple zeroes it was a big sigh of relief, because I told my bench and my coaching staff, it was the longest 40 seconds of my life,” Willis said. “Once we hit triple zeroes, I was like, ‘Yes, we did it.’ But it was so much of an expectation, we expected to be in San Antonio, we expected to be the last team standing, we expected to be the team on top. So it was an expectation to be where we are and to do what we’ve done.”

Newcomer of the Year: Rihyana Kinsey, Midway

It’s a question Rihyana Kinsey has heard a million times, but she takes it all in stride.

Are your parents big fans of the singer Rihanna?

“That’s exactly how I got my name,” said the Midway freshman, smiling. “During the Super Bowl, I heard it at least 30 times.”

Fitting, because Kinsey shined bright like a diamond for the Midway basketball team this season, claiming Super Centex Newcomer of the Year honors in the process.

Kinsey entered this season with the weight of expectation resting on her shoulders, but she didn’t let it keep her nailed to the floor. Rather, she soared, as the varsity newbie averaged 14.4 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals per game, looking nothing like a freshman.

“I knew she could be a special one, I just didn’t know how quick she would develop,” said Midway second-year head coach Selena Winbush. “From the very beginning of last year when I saw her in middle school I knew she was going to be good eventually, but she’s turned it on pretty quick.”

Winbush, coincidentally, played at Kansas at the same time Rihyana’s father, former La Vega star Mario Kinsey, played football and basketball for the Jayhawks. Obviously Rihyana benefited from some strong bloodlines, but she’s worked to make basketball her own.

She definitely has Mario's old point guard mentality, though.

“Being able to connect with my teammates, have some good plays with them,” Kinsey said, when asked about her favorite element of the game.

With Kinsey in the mix, Midway made a 14-game improvement in its win-loss record and surged back into the playoffs, sharing the District 12-6A championship. That was the goal from Day One, Kinsey said.

“We talked before basketball season and at least one of our goals was to get district champs,” she said. “ We got co-district champs, so I feel like if we can build on that we can get another goal, either a state champ or a runner-up.”

Yeah, that’s right. Kinsey’s dreams can’t be contained by the high rafters in the Midway High arena. By next season she hopes to raise a championship banner to the roof in addition to “racking in some offers from colleges.”

Winbush has no doubt she’ll get her shot.

“You could just tell by looking,” the coach said. “Her skill set was above average for her age group, she works hard, she wants to be better, she’s coachable. So she has a lot of intangibles and a lot of things that are just natural for her.”

2023 SUPER CENTEX GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM Player of the Year: McKinna Brackens, Sr., Fairfield Newcomer of the Year: Rihyana Kinsey, Fr., Midway Reggie Davis Coach of the Year: Marcus Willis, La Vega First Team Pos Player Cl Ht Pts Reb Other School G Tynia Minnitt So 5-3 10.6 3.5 3.5 spg Connally G Shadasia Brackens Sr 5-11 17.0 8.0 4 spg Fairfield G Kazli Timbes Fr 5-4 17.7 3.7 5.0 spg Hillsboro G Kiyleyah Parr Jr 5-5 11.2 3.4 4.7 spg La Vega G Andrea Johnson Sr 5-9 8.3 3.1 2.1 spg La Vega G Avery Harris Jr 5-6 11.3 2.6 3.1 spg Lorena G Rihyana Kinsey Fr 5-9 14.4 6.0 2 spg Midway G Jolee Haley Jr 5-7 19.0 4.0 4.6 apg Teague G Ivory Scott Sr 5-6 15.2 5.6 3.2 apg Waco High G Morgan Gerik Sr 5-7 20.7 3.6 2.8 spg Aquilla F McKinna Brackens Sr 5-11 14.0 9.0 4 spg Fairfield P Jayla Lee So 5-10 12.0 11.0 1.5 bpg Bosqueville P Michaiah Miller Sr 5-9 24.0 11.0 7 spg Mexia Second Team Pos Player Cl Ht Pts Reb Other School G Jaden Dougherty Jr 5-7 10.0 8.0 3 spg Bosqueville G Armiyah Castilleja So 5-7 10.2 3.3 4 spg Bremond G Kirsten Jewell So 5-5 10.3 2.7 1.4 spg China Spring G Cyncere McDonald Jr 5-5 9.2 5.5 2.8 spg Connally G Kenzi Mitchell Sr 5-6 7.9 3.4 1.6 spg La Vega G Shawna Robinson Jr 5-4 16.6 3.2 4.4 spg Marlin G Gwendolyn Johnson Jr 5-6 11.5 8.0 6 apg Mexia G Brooke Jones Sr 5-7 9.0 3.0 1.5 spg Midway G Kaycee Cavanaugh Jr 5-7 12.2 5.2 4.3 apg Troy F McKenna Post Sr 5-7 9.2 3.5 2.8 apg Crawford F Leigh Jespersen Sr 5-11 11.7 5.1 2.1 spg Lorena F Bethanah Owens So 6-1 10.0 12.0 3 spg Teague P Makayla Bowman Sr 5-10 18.2 10.6 2.8 spg Aquilla Honorable Mention Abigail Huffhines, Aquilla; Taylor LaRue and Niki Clark, Bosqueville; D’Miyah Griffin and Kailey Wilganowski, Bremond; Emily Hill, Kali Speasmaker, Elaina McCulloch and Emily Craven, Bruceville-Eddy; Hadyn Shoots and Lauryn Haferkamp, China Spring; Alise Medlock and Katrina Greer, Connally; Telena Hoover, Coolidge; Laney Elmore, Addie Cox and London Minnix, Crawford; Avery Thaler, Fairfield; Delta Johnson, Hillsboro; Ja’Dyn Iglehart and Angela Carroll, La Vega; Avery Heard, Lorena; Aaria Johnson and Aaryha Johnson, Marlin; Nycole Joe, Methodist Home; Arianna Richardson, Mexia; Kylee Goad, Kylee Farmer and Miah Corona, Troy; Alyana Salazar, University; Kera Kaluza, Riley Kaluza and Claire Kubitza, West

First-team profiles

TYNIA MINNITT

So, Connally

Smooth sophomore helped Lady Cadets reach regional tournament for first time behind 10.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per night.

SHADASIA BRACKENS

Sr, Fairfield

Savvy all-state veteran, North Texas signee played in four state tournaments, led dominant Lady Eagles with 17-point scoring average.

KAZLI TIMBES

Fr, Hillsboro

District 10-4A Newcomer of Year played the transition game perfectly, adjusting to high school ball behind 17.7-point, 4-assist season averages.

KIYLEYAH PARR

Jr, La Vega

Class 4A State Tournament MVP put up team-best 11.2 points, 4.7 steals per game, elevated to 16-point scoring average in two state victories.

ANDREA JOHNSON

Sr, La Vega

A catalyst for state champion La Vega’s perpetual press, this all-state defender averaged 2.1 steals to spark Lady Pirates’ fast-break attack.

AVERY HARRIS

Jr, Lorena

District 19-3A Offensive MVP drained team-leading 71 3-pointers on her way to 11.3 scoring average, also got after it defensively with 3.1 steals.

RIHYANA KINSEY

Fr, Midway

Dynamic freshman, 12-6A Newcomer of Year launched Midway’s bounce-back district championship season behind 14.4 points per game.

JOLEE HALEY

Jr, Teague

District 20-3A Offensive MVP, former Super Centex Newcomer of Year continued to blister the nets, reaching 1,500-point career milestone.

IVORY SCOTT

Sr, Waco High

Clutch scorer, four-year starter for Lady Lions tossed in 15.2 points, 5.6 boards per outing, finished her stellar career with 1,226 points.

MORGAN GERIK

Sr, Aquilla

On the way to landmark season for regional semifinalists, Gerik nailed 63 shots from 3-point range, led Lady Cougars in scoring at 20.7 ppg.

McKINNA BRACKENS

Sr, Fairfield

Two-time Super Centex Player of Year, four-time state qualifier was the ultimate Swiss Army knife, carving up foes on both ends of the court.

JAYLA LEE

So, Bosqueville

In just second varsity season, Lee won district MVP honors while putting up double-double (12 ppg, 11 rpg) production for a playoff team.

MICHAIAH MILLER

Sr, Mexia

All-region banger, Victory Bowl all-star led Central Texas in scoring (24 ppg) for potent Lady Blackcat team that went 32-5 on the season.

MARCUS WILLIS SR.

Coach, La Vega

Third-year coach oversaw Lady Pirates’ 38-5 record and scintillating run to proud program’s second state championship in history.