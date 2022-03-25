Super Centex Girls Basketball Team: Fairfield's Brackens carving out her own legacy as do-it-all leader

If your last name is Brackens in Fairfield, Texas, then you will forever carry the weight of expectation.

Yes, Fairfield junior McKinna Brackens is indeed the daughter of hometown legend Tony Brackens, the former University of Texas and NFL defensive lineman who will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in May. Tony is one of the best and most successful athletes ever to pass through the halls at Fairfield.

But guess what? McKinna is carving out her own similar legacy.

“It used to be (some pressure), but now I kind of feel like I’m trying to make a name for myself, instead of just living in the Brackens shadow,” McKinna said.

Her own shadow stretches far and wide across Eagle Gym. McKinna has definitely stamped an identity as a multi-sport start at Fairfield, but most notably as the do-it-all catalyst for this year’s 40-1 Class 3A state basketball championship team. For her efforts in driving the Lady Eagles to their second state title in three years, Brackens has won the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Girls Basketball Player of the Year honor.

On a lot of teams, Brackens could put up 25 points a game, easy. She doesn’t have to at Fairfield. Oh, her numbers stand out as plenty impressive, as she averaged 15.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals per contest, even while resting for large chunks of the Lady Eagles’ numerous blowouts.

She doesn’t need all the buckets. She’s happy to be the mortar, fill in the cracks where needed. Most of all, she’s happy to win.

“It depends on what the other team is doing, see what they’re doing,” Brackens said. “See if I need to post up, if I need to be outside like a guard, shoot the ball more. It depends on how the other team is playing and how my other teammates are playing, just to see what I need to do to help them out as well.”

In that way, this legitimate star player also doubles as the ideal teammate. Fairfield’s coaches point to Brackens as the team leader, no matter who’s surrounding her on the court. When they turned to their reserves, they’d still often leave Brackens on the court, because of the way she seemed to settle everyone else’s nerves.

“A lot of people don’t notice it, but what she did to help those players in certain times on the court, offensively and defensively, help them make sure they’re in the right spots,” said Fairfield associate head coach Randy Barger. “Not to leave them hanging out. I think those are things that people don’t necessarily see that we see. … That’s a big thing about her, because she’s kind of a calming effect to them.”

When asked about leading in that manner, Brackens smiles and shrugs. “I know how scary it is to be on varsity as a younger classman, I know how nervous I used to be,” she said. “So I try to make sure to let them know it’s OK, that it’s not that big of a deal.”

Part of McKinna’s growth as a leader can be traced to the way she has shed some of her past “goofball” tendencies, as she called it. She has learned to attack each and every practice with zeal and an all-business approach, because she’s seen the value of the work.

Besides, there’s always time to cut loose. She said her favorite times of the season aren’t even on the court but rather the bus rides. It’s there that the Lady Eagles (loudly) test out their karaoke skills.

“We sing a lot and we get on the coaches’ nerves. We talk the whole time,” she said. “If people want to go to sleep, you’ll have to sleep sometime else because we’re just loud on the bus.”

Nothing topped the bus ride home from state in San Antonio. Fairfield had been on a mission to return to state ever since losing in overtime in the 2021 3A final to Brownfield. So when the Lady Eagles fended off Winnsboro, 60-54, in this year’s state final, the overwhelming feeling was one of relief, Brackens said.

Then, soon after the postgame hugs were over, McKinna started thinking about state championship No. 3.

“I’ve already talked with Shadasia (Brackens),” said McKinna, referring to her junior teammate and cousin. “As soon as the game was over we were already talking about coming back next year and how we have to get the ring again, get the third ring.”

She doesn’t want to win it just for herself and her team. Brackens is blessed with a sharing heart. One of her favorite aspects of playing ball in Fairfield is looking up into the crowd and enjoying the expressions on the faces of the program’s many fans.

“I love the support that we get from the community, because some people don’t have that. And it just feels like you’re winning for them. It gives you somebody to play for,” she said.

That goes for all Fairfield fans — not just the ones with the last name Brackens.

Reggie Davis Coach of the Year:

Sally Whitaker, Fairfield

To maximize a team-first mindset, it helps to have a team-oriented coach.

Fairfield has that in Sally Whitaker.

Put it this way: When she learned that she’d won the Trib’s Reggie Davis Coach of the Year honor — so named for the former multi-time state champion coach at Midway — she asked if she could share the honor with her lead assistant, Randy Barger.

“We just work well together,” Whitaker said. “I don’t think either one of us expected it to work so well. I can’t take credit for things that he’s done for us. I want to make sure everybody knows how important he is to these championships we’ve won.”

One reason they weren’t sure the partnership would materialize as it has is because Barger came over from Mexia, one of Fairfield’s oldest and fiercest rivals. It’s a little like going from North Carolina to Duke. He joined the program prior to the 2019-20 season, and found a kindred spirit in Whitaker. Despite their different personalities, they both had a burning desire to win.

“Coming into a situation like this, I had some questions about it,” said Barger, the Trib’s Super Centex Coach of the Year in 2012-13, when he directed Mexia to a state title. “I’m a pretty strong personality. But I don’t think it could have worked any better. We talk about everything. … And I think our kids have responded well to it.”

Fairfield’s players have indeed embraced the team mentality needed to build a champion. It helps that they’re probably equally as competitive as the Lady Eagles’ coaching staff. Whitaker and Barger didn’t really need to cultivate that, especially after Fairfield lost to Brownfield in overtime in last year’s state final.

That launched what Whitaker called a “year-long mission” to return to state and close it out right this time — with a victory.

This year, all along the way, Whitaker reminded herself to enjoy the journey, to soak up the uniqueness and revelry of it all. It’s a lesson she took out of the 2020 season, when winning state was all fresh and new.

“It’s always special,” she said. “Seeing our seniors celebrate, seeing the team come together and realize what they accomplished. Somebody asked in the press conference after the game, what did you feel? McKinna (Brackens) answered and said, ‘Relief.’ And I think that’s a pretty good word for this season, for really what we’ve been able to accomplish for three years now. Just to finally realize the goal we had for the season was pretty, pretty special.

“To play 41 games in a season and win 40 of them, it’s a pretty big deal.”

Newcomer of the Year:

Kirsten Jewell, China Spring

Generally speaking, the point guard carries the most pressure and responsibility on the court. She’s got to handle the ball, run the offense, be the coach on the floor — all while some quick, feisty opponent tries to pick her pocket.

Now try filling that role as a freshman.

That was the task that China Spring put before its freshman point guard, and Kirsten Jewell ended up sparkling.

“It is a lot of pressure. She totally exceeded my expectations,” China Spring coach Kristi Mize said. “I had a really good sophomore group (on JV), and they play so well together that my biggest problem was pulling one piece out of that group that was so vital to their growth. But it was just the right thing for us to do this year. So, she fit right in.”

Jewell demonstrated an uncommon maturity as a ballhandler, passer and scorer for the Lady Cougars’ playoff team in the 2021-22 season. She put up 9.3 points and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 76 percent from the foul line. Along the way she won the District 18-4A Newcomer of the Year honor, and now she has added the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year honor as well.

It’s always a significant high jump traveling from junior high basketball all the way to the high school varsity. It may have looked like a smooth, seamless transition for Jewell, but she followed the travel pattern of the duck: Glide smooth and effortless on top of the water, paddle like crazy underneath.

“I really expected it to be a lot easier, but it wasn’t. It was really hard, actually,” Jewell said. “Especially because I was used to the slow pace and it picked up, because it’s high school ball.”

Still, she managed to find her rhythm. Mize said she still wants Jewell to relax more on the court, to not think so much, but the coach is thrilled that she’s got three more years ahead to work with her.

Asked what she personally wants to improve most in her game, Jewell answered, “Right now I want to work on my defense, because I feel like a lot of the time they can just blow by me. And I really want to be better on that side.”

Talk about warming a coach’s heart. That’s the type of attitude that will keep a player in a coach’s good graces, not to mention aid Jewell in her quest to one day play college basketball.

“That’s how you make a champion,” Mize said. “She’s small. But when a kid’s wanting to work on their defense because they know that’s what they need to work on, I think the sky’s the limit. We can figure out something (college-wise) for that kid.”

First-team profiles

LEXI MOODY

Sr, Crawford

District 17-2A Offensive MVP provided veteran leadership for regional quarterfinalists, averaged 14 points during Lady Pirates’ playoff run.

SHADASIA BRACKENS

Jr, Fairfield

While certainly capable of getting her buckets (13.6 ppg), District 20-3A Defensive MVP acted as the defensive stopper for state champs.

MAR’CYAH WILLIS

So, La Vega

On her way to winning District 18-4A MVP honors, Willis showed her shooting range by making school-record 11 treys in one game.

KIY’LEYAH PARR

So, La Vega

Two-time Super Centex standout supplied steady scoring, ballhandling for regional semifinalists, won 18-4A co-offensive MVP honors.

TRISTIN CURRY

Sr, Lorena

Called “heart and soul” of defensive-minded Lady Leopards, 17-3A Defensive MVP took on task of guarding other teams’ top scorers.

McKENNA JOHNSON

Sr, Marlin

Returning strong from an ACL injury a year ago, 18-2A MVP topped district champion Lady Bulldogs in scoring and assists.

JOLEE HALEY

So, Teague

Last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of Year continued to show hot scoring touch, leading Lady Lions with 17 points, 5 assists per game.

BRENNA WELSH

Sr, Valley Mills

Transfer from Robinson, Howard Paynee signee put up 14.5 points, 4.5 steals an outing on her way to District 12-2A MVP recognition.

McKINNA BRACKENS

Jr, Fairfield

Multi-skilled do-it-all catalyst for 40-1 state champions made numerous all-tournament teams, including those at regionals and state.

GRAYCEE MOSLEY

Sr, Troy

Multi-sport star surpassed 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds for career, including highs of 49 points vs. Whitney, 29 boards vs. Lago Vista.

BREYUNNA DOWELL

Sr, Fairfield

Four-time Super Centex honoree, double-double machine closed her career in style, winning second state title for 40-1 Lady Eagles.

DYAMON GRIGGS

Sr, University

District 14-5A Offensive MVP carried Lady Trojans back to playoffs in dominant fashion, delivering 21 points, 17 rebounds per game.

KIRSTEN JEWELL

Fr, China Spring

Rookie point guard made smooth transition to varsity ball with steady shooting, passing, won District 18-4A Newcomer of Year honors.

SALLY WHITAKER

Coach, Fairfield

Two-time Super Centex Coach of Year adeptly oversaw motivated Lady Eagles’ run to 40-1 record, program’s second state crown.

