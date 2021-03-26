When a basketball player is able to see it all and still do it all, it’s all a team really needs.

Such is the case for the Troy Trojanettes, as Graycee Mosley had it all working in the 2020-21 season.

Mosley generated attention like an Oscar nominee walking down the runway on awards night. She faced every type of defense imaginable, yet still would not be denied. The junior guard/forward stuffed the box scores on a nightly basis, averaging an area-leading 28.8 points and 14.4 rebounds per game. Even better to Mosley, she helped Troy to its first playoff win in 20 years.

Her ability to deliver a roof-raising performance even amid so much defensive attention lifted Mosley to the Tribune-Herald’s Super Centex Girls Basketball Player of the Year honor.

“Whatever sport she’s in, she’s so smart, she’s intelligent,” Troy coach Tucker Donohoe said. “She adjusts to the defenses. Half the games we played, they probably played a box-and-one against her. Or sometimes they’d play a triangle-and-two and just double her the whole time. She had to make adjustments. She’s so smart, she’s able to read it and find her teammates. She just does it all.”

Even if she just coasted on her athletic ability, Mosley would be the best player on the court most nights. She’s a true natural athlete. She excelled during volleyball season as one of the top players in both the area and the state, and has already committed to play volleyball for East Texas Baptist University beyond high school. (The ETBU basketball coach recently hit her up about potentially playing hoops, too.)

She also lends her services to Troy’s track and field team, and could be a force to watch in the discus in Class 3A this year.

But Mosley doesn’t coast. No, she’s go-go-go, and that’s part of what makes her special.

“I’m not very patient,” Mosley said. “I run on the court really, really fast, so whenever I was double-teamed I had to figure out how to just let everybody else do it and me kind of stand there. Because I did distract two or three of the girls being over there, because they were always worried about me getting it. So, somebody else is always open.”

Troy featured an inexperienced roster that started three freshmen for a good chunk of the season. So Mosley had to shoulder a mighty hefty load, like she was toting around a cinder block in her backpack.

And that load might shift from game to game. Based on what the defense showed, Mosley moved to different positions on the court. If they picked the Trojanettes up in a press, she generally took over at point guard, as the team’s most capable ballhandler under pressure. If the opponents backed off into a man-to-man or some other type of half-court defense, she’d slide into the post, where her quickness allowed her to create the separation she needed to get up her shot.

“It’s a lot of game-time stuff based on what people do,” Donohoe said. “If she gets it in the high post anywhere, she can do whatever. She can shoot from the high post, she can make a move and go around, make a layup. She can do a lot of stuff. That’s the good thing about her, she’s so versatile that she can do it all.”

When Troy needed her to take over, Mosley could do that, too. She’s not the deadliest perimeter shooter on the court. That’s one area of her game that both the player and her coach would like to see her sharpen for her senior year. And yet even with a sometimes unorthodox delivery, Mosley would find ways to convert.

“She takes some crazy shots sometimes,” Donohoe said. “But there were three or four times in the (Rice) game where I’m like, ‘Oh, no!’ and then it goes in. She creates things. She’s just that kind of kid.”

Ah, yes, the Rice game. Mosley scored more than 30 points nine times during the season, but she saved her most prolific output for when it mattered most. In the bi-district round of the 3A playoffs against Rice, she pumped in a season-high 46 points in leading the Trojanettes to a 66-61 win.

“I knew I had scored a lot against Rice, because I would go down the court and everything I shot went in. I’m not kidding,” Mosley said. “One of the times I caught the ball up here (up high) and I just chucked it up there, just trying to draw the foul and it went in. I was like, OK. Then when we went to the locker room after the game I was exhausted and I was the last one in there. Our assistant coach actually looked at me and said, ’46!’ And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I had no idea.”

What satisfied Mosley the most was the 66 on Troy’s side of the scoreboard, not the 46 next to her name in the scorebook. It amounted to a historic, breakthrough win for the Trojanettes, as the first postseason triumph for the program in two decades.

“That’s what I told my mom at the beginning of this year, my one goal in Troy athletics this year was to make playoffs in basketball,” Mosley said. “We had made it in volleyball the past few years, but I hadn’t been able to do that in basketball yet, so that was my one goal. So to make it further than we did this year next year would be nice.”

Mosley bested a quality of group of ballplayers for the Player of the Year plaudit, including Bishop Reicher’s all-state sharpshooter Ellie Ward, Marlin’s robo-rebounder Aniya Williams, and Fairfield’s leading playoff scorer Breyunna Dowell.

Reggie Davis Coach of the Year: Kristi Mize, China Spring

The 2020-21 season rolled out like one long surprise party for Kristi Mize.

The China Spring coach thought her team had a chance to be pretty good. But this good? Nah, that even shocked (and delighted) the Lady Cougars coach.

“I knew we’d make the playoffs,” Mize said. “You always want to win district, and that’s your goal every year. I knew we had a chance of doing some things in the playoffs, but I didn’t anticipate the level of success that we had until we started getting going.”

Mize directed China Spring to a 20-7 record, the District 18-4A championship, and a trip to the regional semifinals, where the Lady Cougars gave No. 1-ranked Hardin-Jefferson its closest game of the year to that point. For her guidance in overseeing a (surprisingly) special season for the Lady Cougars, Mize is the Trib’s choice as the Reggie Davis Super Centex Coach of the Year, an honor named for the legendary former Midway coach.

One reason Mize wasn’t altogether certain how high her team might climb was that they didn’t get the chance to “jell together,” as she put it over the offseason. Usually, they might play in some summer tournaments, get their feet wet playing together that way. But such events were one of the casualties of COVID-19.

No worries, because the Lady Cougars came together anyway. Mize was especially impressed with how everyone on the team embraced her role, even if it didn’t always come with a ton of playing time.

“These kids are an amazing group. They’re an amazing group of girls,” Mize said. “We have exit meetings every year, and every one of them talked about how much they loved their team. ... The word that they threw around in those exit meetings was family. Like a family. That’s what you want to hear as a coach. That they truly bonded and had that sisterhood, and then it showed in their play.”

China Spring opened district play with a 49-47 loss to a feisty La Vega team in Bellmead. That game didn’t turn out how the Lady Cougars wanted, but it ultimately unfolded as their Incredible Hulk moment. As in, you wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.

“I think that created a fire within them that they didn’t want to lose,” Mize said. “ If we’re this close — we were down 19 at the half, and we come back to within two. And we won some good games in the season. We were close with a lot of good teams. But they wanted that district championship. They didn’t just want playoffs. After that, they were angry. Like, let’s do it.”

So they did it. China Spring reeled off 12 straight victories after that loss to La Vega, capturing that district championship trophy along the way. That run also included impressive wins over Carthage, Burnet and Mexia in the playoffs, setting up a showdown in the regional semifinals against a Hardin-Jefferson team averaging 93 points per game.

China Spring executed a well-designed game plan and never stopped clawing its way back before late foul trouble ended any hope of an upset in a 57-47 season-ending loss. The Hawks’ scoring total was their lowest to that point of the season, and China Spring shattered their sheen of invincibility. (Hardin-Jefferson lost three games later to Canyon, 56-55, in the state final.)

In some ways that regional semifinal game perfectly summed up China Spring’s team — tough and coachable.

“For the most part they did exactly what they were supposed to do, and I was so proud of them,” Mize said. “That’s the one thing, this year they never gave up. We could be down 15, and they’d come back. … That’s one I would have liked to have had that three minutes (at the end of the game) back and I think we would have been at the state tournament.”

Other coaches who drew consideration for the Super Centex Coach of the Year honor included Fairfield’s Sally Whitaker, who took her team within a couple of overtime baskets of a second straight state title, La Vega’s Marcus Willis Sr., a first-year coach who taught the young Lady Pirates to grow up quickly with a regional final berth, and Live Oak’s Steve Howard, whose team recorded the best playoff finish in program history.

Newcomer of the Year: Jolee Haley, Teague

Teague coach Chris Nickleberry used the familiar term “gym rat” to describe his star freshman guard Jolee Haley.

Fair enough, but her work ethic extends far beyond the walls of the Lady Lions’ gymnasium.

“Let me tell you Jolee’s schedule — she gets up at 4 or 5 in the morning, works on the farm, takes care of the cows and the horses and the feeding,” Nickleberry said. “Then she’s at school all day, and basketball practice. Then at 5:30 she’s back on the farm, and then at 9 or 10 she’s back at the gym getting up shots. That’s her daily routine. … Her work on her craft is amazing, and she’s only 14 years old.”

Haley’s rugged dedication showed in her first varsity season. The freshman guard put up averages of 20.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5 steals per game for Teague’s playoff team, and was an easy choice as the Trib’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year.

Freshmen really aren’t supposed to be this mature. Haley isn’t a particularly vocal player, but she still seized a leadership role on the team. “I just tried to make sure everybody was doing what they were supposed to be doing,” she said.

Just because the season is over doesn’t mean the work has ended, either. Haley said she plans to spend much of the offseason working on going to her left and becoming more of a rugged defender.

“The main thing with Jolee is the accountability,” Nickleberry said. “She’s always finding things to improve, and that’s one reason her future is so bright.”

2021 SUPER CENTEX GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM Player of the Year: Graycee Mosley, Jr, Troy Newcomer of the Year: Jolee Haley, Teague Coach of the Year: Kristi Mize, China Spring First Team Pos Player Ht Cl Pts Reb Other School G Sofi Stalker 5-5 Sr 22.5 8.0 4.5 spg Abbott G Ellie Ward 5-7 Sr 26.7 9.3 6 apg Bishop Reicher G Kayla Peoples 5-9 Jr 8.8 4.6 3.3 spg China Spring G Jarahle Daniels 5-6 Jr 14.8 5.3 4.6 spg Fairfield G Kiyleyah Parr 5-5 Fr 10.4 3.1 2.9 spg La Vega G Ashlyn Wachtendorf 5-6 Sr 10.5 4.0 2.1 spg Lorena G Brenna Welsh 5-8 Jr 14.0 5.0 4 apg Robinson F Breyunna Dowell 5-9 Jr 13.7 11.4 2 spg Fairfield F Ellie Lynch 5-10 Sr 10.0 11.8 2 bpg Live Oak F/G Graycee Mosley 5-9 Jr 28.8 14.4 5.3 spg Troy P Brylee Smith 6-1 Sr 13.8 7.4 1.3 bpg China Spring P Aniya Williams 6-1 Sr 18.2 13.6 6 spg Marlin Second Team Pos Player Ht Cl Pts Reb Other School G Allisa Rodriguez 6-1 Sr 14.6 7.8 4.9 spg Bruceville-Eddy G Mar’cyah Willis 5-7 Fr 8.6 2.6 2.3 spg La Vega G Shadasia Brackens 5-10 So 12.1 6.2 5 spg Fairfield G Yasmen Maxwell 5-6 Sr 15.9 5.2 4.9 spg Marlin F Kaitlyn Nors 5-10 Jr 16.5 9.5 2.5 spg Abbott F Corbin Parnell 5-10 Sr 10.4 5.5 75% FT Lorena F Yazmine Green 5-7 Sr 16.0 10.0 3.2 apg Mexia F Brooke Ashcraft 5-9 Sr 13.1 9.0 3.9 spg Robinson P Jordan Pinner 6-0 Sr 12.0 11.3 3.2 spg Bruceville-Eddy P Leah Stephenson 6-0 Sr 10.6 6.6 3.7 spg Live Oak P Michaiah Miller 5-8 So 11.0 12.0 1.2 bpg Mexia P Reagan Heggins 6-0 Jr 14.2 15.3 3.1 bpg Teague Honorable Mention Jaden Doughtery, Emry McDonough and Maira Guerrero, Bosqueville; Alyvia Peralez and Zoey Pruitt, Bremond; Mochieyveon Hobbs and Riley Shoots, China Spring; Lexi Moody, Crawford; McKinna Brackens, Fairfield; Kalli Cummings and Jenna Morris, Hubbard; Ri’Azia Smith, Adri’nae West, Andrea Johnson, Tynia Washington and Ja’Dyn Iglehart, La Vega; Leigh Jespersen and Kate Houser, Lorena; Precious Daily, Mexia; Aziyah Oliver, Midway; Sophia Serr, Karoline Horner, Maggie Winarick and Annabelle Reese, Vanguard; Madison Runyan and Kylee Jones, West; Caitlyn Panuco, Valerie Panuco, Daisy Rodriguez and Tabitha Johnson, Whitney

FIRST-TEAM PROFILES

SOFI STALKER

Sr, Abbott

All-around athlete, district MVP put up 22.5 points, 8 rebounds an outing for a Lady Panther squad that lost only three times all season.

ELLIE WARD

Sr, Bishop Reicher

Two-time all-state sharpshooter leaves with a slew of school records, including most points (42), 3-pointers (7) and steals (11) in a game.

KAYLA PEOPLES

Jr, China Spring

Talk about a Peoples pleaser — among her myriad contributions for 4A regional semifinalists was as lockdown defender, 18-4A Defensive MVP.

JARAHLE DANIELS

Jr, Fairfield

District 20-3A MVP topped state semifinalists in scoring (15 ppg) for balanced Lady Eagle squad that featured four double-digit scorers.

KIYLEYAH PARR

Fr, La Vega

As first impressions go, freshman made a splash, winning District 18-4A MVP and leading regional finalists in scoring and steals.

ASHLYN WACHTENDORF

Sr, Lorena

Multi-sport star, 17-3A MVP supplied steady scoring, shooting for district champion Lorena team that went three rounds deep in playoffs.

BRENNA WELSH

Jr, Robinson

A deft ballhandler and dogged one-on-one defender, Welsh averaged 14 points, four assists while garnering all-region recognition.

BREYUNNA DOWELL

Jr, Fairfield

Former Super Centex Newcomer of Year continues to develop her all-around game, averaged more than 20 points in playoffs for state finalists.

ELLIE LYNCH

Sr, Live Oak

A gritty bulldog in the frontcourt, Lynch owns nearly ever rebounding record at Live Oak, averaged 10 points, 11.8 boards per game.

GRAYCEE MOSLEY

Jr, Troy

Whatever the sport, Mosley blends athleticism, superb smarts to excel, averaging area-high 28 points on her way to Super Centex POY honors.

BRYLEE SMITH

Sr, China Spring

A player who improved every year in high school, Smith notched 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, claimed 18-4A Offensive MVP recognition.

ANIYA WILLIAMS

Sr, Marlin

Two-time 18-2A MVP, South Carolina-Upstate signee never met a carom she couldn’t corral, reached 1,500 rebounds for her standout career.

JOLEE HALEY

Fr, Teague

Guard made smooth transition to high school game, averaging 20.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5 steals for Lady Lions’ playoff qualifier.

KRISTI MIZE

Coach, China Spring

Mize guided Lady Cougars to a 20-7 record, District 18-4A title and trip to regional semifinals, holding high-scoring Hardin-Jefferson to 57 points.

