Everyone sees the goals. You can't miss them. That season scoring total speaks for itself.

What they don’t always see is the path that Makenna Morrow traveled to reach those goals.

Morrow, Belton’s record-setting forward, broke her own single-season school record this year by thumping 58 goals into the net for the regional finalist Lady Tiger soccer team. That’s an incredible number, to be sure. Yet the truly amazing part might be the fact that Morrow was even on the field in the first place.

She had to grind her way through a variety of ailments and injuries over the course of her high school soccer career. Sitting out, though, was never an option, in her mind.

“It’s a lot more that the outside world doesn’t see,” Belton coach Oscar Bersoza said. “The constant treatment, the constant therapy that this kid is having to do just to be out there, I think sometimes it gets lost in translation or it gets lost in the perspective of how much this kid does that isn’t seen. In the locker room, she’s a captain.

“One of my big expressions this year is, how can we keep this band together a little bit longer? Those are the things a lot of people don’t see. They just see goals and they see hat tricks and they think it’s all glamour and celebrations, but (it's about) the amount of work and hurt and pain just to get out there.”

Morrow’s special blend of dedication and talent has earned her the Player of the Year honor on the Tribune-Herald’s 21st annual Super Centex Girls Soccer Team. She’s the second Belton player to claim the honor in the past three years, along with former teammate Kirsten Bush (2021), and the fourth overall, joining Bush, Chelsea Jones (2008, ’09) and Jamie Boone (2013).

Morrow, who started playing soccer at age 4, has always has a nose for the net. Youth soccer, club soccer, she has scored in bunches at every level. In her high school career, she totaled a staggering 145 goals, racking up as many hat tricks as David Copperfield and Harry Houdini combined.

But what may be most impressive about Morrow’s production is that she didn’t shrink against the toughest competition. She scored eight of Belton’s 12 playoff goals this season, and for her career she put in 13 of the Lady Tigers’ 23 playoff scores.

“Not that district play isn’t impressive, but I think a lot of detractors out there would say, ‘Well, y’all play in a semi-easy district, that should happen,’” Bersoza said. “So, it’s good to see her score in big games. She scored in every playoff game we had this year, and that’s against opponents that won district or are playoff teams.”

Morrow said nothing tops the feeling of smacking one into the net in the postseason.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Morrow said. “I think my favorite feeling ever is just scoring in playoff games and turning around and seeing my teammates running towards me, the bench standing up, the parents yelling. It’s an indescribable feeling, knowing that I’ve helped me team out. They do all the work to get me the ball and to be able to score and just keep us going.”

Belton cleared the recent nuisance of the third-round playoff hump and advanced all the way to the regional final this year. The Lady Tigers came within an eyelash of reaching state, falling in a penalty-kicks shootout to Georgetown. Even while she would have loved to extend Belton’s season one more week, Morrow filed the playoff run away as lifelong memories she’ll always cherish.

“I think if you had told me that we would have gone to round five earlier this season, I would have laughed,” Morrow said. “I did not think that we were going to be able to get there. I think we just came together as a team. Our midfield and defense and keeper just did an amazing job. Obviously we didn’t get to state, which was our goal, but we had so much to be proud of.”

Morrow’s emotion caught up in her throat as she spoke about the family-like connection she had with her Lady Tiger teammates. This season ultimately was her last playing competitive soccer, as she plans to enroll at Baylor in the fall but not as part of the soccer program.

Knowing that plan in advance, she sought to seize every moment in her senior season. Fifty-eight goals, more trips to the training room than she’d care to recall and a lifetime of memories later, it’s safe to say she succeeded.

“Throughout the past few years, I’ve known that my soccer career was coming to an end, so I definitely wanted to be on the field every second that I could and make as many memories with my team as I could,” Morrow said. “Being on the bench, I remember being hurt in a game and just begging to go on the field. I want to be on the field, I want to be able to help my team.”

Coach of the Year:

Rodrigo Barrientos, Midway

Rodrigo Barrientos thoroughly enjoyed his time coaching the boys’ and girls’ soccer programs at China Spring. But when an opportunity arose to move to Midway as the new head girls soccer coach, Barrientos pounced on it as a defender would a bouncing, loose ball.

“I knew the girls had a ton of potential,” Barrientos said. “I think coming into this year, we just had to remember from what they had in the past that they could do the same thing. So I think just pushing them a little bit and making them notice that you’re good enough to compete at a high level. Then constantly reminding them of that. So, I think they just needed to be pushed a little bit, that they could understand that they could do that. And they did.”

Indeed, Midway restored some luster to its proud soccer program by amassing an 18-4-2 record on the season, including a 12-0 mark in District 12-6A action. That resulted in Midway’s first district championship in girls soccer in eight years, and for his leadership in pushing the Pantherettes to that plateau, Barrientos is the Super Centex Coach of the Year.

When Barrientos joined Midway, he immediately sensed there was a standard to uphold. It’s a message he repeatedly delivered to his new players.

“I think Midway soccer, when it comes to soccer here in the Waco area, the top is Midway,” Barrientos said. “I want them to understand that here in this area, we compete and we compete at the highest level. If you want to put on that Midway jersey and play on our varsity team, you’re going to be able to compete and be a competitor. It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be tough, but at the end of the day it’s going to be rewarding.”

The Pantherettes didn’t back down from the challenge. Barrientos said that when he saw how the players attacked their weight room sessions and preseason workouts, he knew that the season could shape up to be something special.

“Right off the bat, they wanted to work hard,” he said. “They wanted to embrace that comes with playing soccer. Right off the bat in the weight room and conditioning, summer conditioning, to also our fitness test that we had, they embraced all of that. We always want to strive for excellence.”

In the playoffs, the Pantherettes picked up wins over Mansfield Lake Ridge and Tyler Legacy before being turned back by a tough Mansfield team, 2-0, in the regional quarterfinals.

That marked the end of one season, but perhaps the beginning of a new era.

“I think this year was the foundation of where this program could go,” Barrientos said. “Yes, the seniors that we have here are seniors who have been with this program for four years now, so I’m glad they accomplished what they accomplished, because they wanted it. You could tell they’ve been wanting it for a long time.

“Everybody asks me that question, what are you guys going to be looking like next year? I tell them I think we might be a little bit better, just because now the mentality that we’re putting into this program is changing. I think the girls are hungry and they realize we can compete at that level.”

Newcomer of the Year:

Emmanuela Porter, Lorena

For Lorena junior Emmanuela “Emma” Porter, this season wasn’t one of met expectations, but rather a celebration of the unimaginable becoming real.

“I’m not going to lie, I definitely thought I was going to be on the bench the whole season,” said Porter, who was making her varsity soccer debut. “But I did think that my speed would put me on the field some of it. I thought I was going to be a defender, but (head coach Noah Rolf) ended up putting me in the front. But, yeah, honestly, I just thought I was going to be there for the ride.”

Ultimately, Porter didn’t just hang back in the passenger seat. She took the steering wheel plenty of times, and helped drive Lorena’s return to the regional final, winning Super Centex Newcomer of the Year honors in the process.

Porter started at striker and supplied 15 goals and five assists to Lorena’s high-scoring attack. She’s also a sprinter for Lorena’s track and field team, and her speed and hustle at the point of the attack proved invaluable to the Lady Leopards in cutting off opposing attacks and creating turnovers.

“When I see somebody in front of me, I just think, ‘Go get them,’” Porter said. “That’s really my mindset, and a lot of people seem to think that track would really help me with my speed in soccer, but I think if I’m being completely honest, soccer helped me so much more with track.”

Did we mention she’s a long jumper too? Her hops came in handy on the soccer pitch whenever the ball was high in the air, leading to one particularly memorable header.

“It was in the third round against Giddings and I think it was the third goal,” Rolf said. “I don’t remember if it was a corner kick or a cross coming across the plane, but I just remember watching Emma, and she has some mad hops. … Her chin was above every girl on that team, that’s how high she got up and headed a ball in for us in that third round, which was a crucial goal. Her ability to get up over people and jump up high was really amazing and helped her scoring.”

Porter credits several of her more experienced teammates, including captain Gretchen Marek, with helping her learn in the ins and outs of soccer and where she needed to be on the field. Marek and several other veterans from Lorena’s regional finalist team are graduating, and they’ll be hard to replace.

But Porter can’t wait to hustle down the road ahead, believing it’s full of possibility.

“There’s definitely a lot of potential there,” she said. “We did lose some good players, but we also still have a lot of good players. So I think it’ll be all right. Plus, Gretchen has a little sister, so I think that helps.”

MAKENNA MORROW

Sr, Belton

Net-happy veteran broke her own Belton school record for single-season scoring with 58 goals, including putting eight in net in playoffs.

ELLA WHEELESS

Jr, Lake Belton

District 22-5A Co-Offensive MVP maintained her steady stream to the goal, as she thumped 38 more goals to push her career total to 134.

ANGIE MONTELONGO

Jr, La Vega

District Offensive MVP led 23-4A with 23 goals, set up teammates 13 times for scores for Lady Pirate team that picked up first-ever playoff win.

KENDI FILOS

Jr, Midway

Relentless attacker totaled 20 goals, 11 assists for district champion Pantherettes, claimed District 12-6A MVP honors along the way.

GRETCHEN MAREK

Jr, Lorena

District 23-4A MVP displayed incredible work ethic on her way to 46 goals, 24 assists for regional finalists, will graduate a year early.

YURI LOPEZ

So, Lorena

One of just four Cenex players to put in 30 or more goals, Lopez also contributed 11 assists for Lorena team that reached regional final.

MAEGHAN PRINTY

Jr, Robinson

Second-leading scorer in District 23-4A, Printy adeptly shifted between midfield and forward on her way to 25 goals, 8 assists for Rockettes.

ALEXIS HOOKHAM

Jr, Waco High

Versatile, multi-position veteran scooted by defenders to thump 25 goals, including 18 in district play to help Lady Lions reach postseason.

ANGIE ANGELL

Sr, Belton

Team captain, all-region backline leader fueled a Lady Tiger defense that posted 18 shutouts and allowed only 12 goals all season long.

CATALINA TURNER

Sr, Lorena

Rotating between defensive midfielder and center back, Turner transformed Lorena’s defense at the latter, still managed to score 13 goals, too.

HADLEY CARPENTER

Sr, Midway

University of Incarnate Word signee effectively used size to neutralize attacks, as Midway surrendered only two goals in district play.

RAELYNN SMITH

Jr, China Spring

Athletic and aggressive in the goalie box, Smith produced 179 saves with 12 shutouts, played all 2,025 minutes of China Spring’s season.

EMMANUELA PORTER

Jr, Lorena

First-year letter-winner accounted for 20 goals as a striker, also served as point of spear for taking the ball away with quick instincts.

RODRIGO BARRIENTOS

Coach, Midway

In his first year leading Midway, Barrientos spurred Pantherettes to 18 wins, first district title in eight years, plus a pair of playoff victories.