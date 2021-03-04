Super Centex hoops nominations sought

The Tribune-Herald continues to accept nominations from Central Texas basketball coaches for the annual Super Centex boys and girls basketball teams.
Nominations should include a player’s position, classification, height, statistics, and awards or honors. They may be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
The teams will publish sometime after the state tournaments.
