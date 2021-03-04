 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Super Centex hoops nominations sought
0 comments
top story
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Super Centex hoops nominations sought

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tribune-Herald continues to accept nominations from Central Texas basketball coaches for the annual Super Centex boys and girls basketball teams.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nominations should include a player’s position, classification, height, statistics, and awards or honors. They may be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.

The teams will publish sometime after the state tournaments.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: MCC Dance Company performs at basketball game

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert