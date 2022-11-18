Super Centex Podcast: Best 2nd-round Centex playoff matchups, the most surprising and impressive bi-district wins

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• Week 1 of the playoffs had some definite surprises: Fourth-seeded Riesel beat district champ Cayuga, along with a similar 4-over-1 win for Hamilton beating Tioga. But then there was also defending state champ Lorena going out in the bi-district round to Columbus with a last-second field goal to lose 24-21. Which of those, or another game, was most surprising?

• Far less surprising were the steamrolling wins by the likes Crawford, China Spring and Mart. Which of our Centex area teams turned in the most impressive bi-district win?

• Let's talk about University: Not only did it make the playoffs for the first time in 13 years following an 0-10 season in 2021, they won on the road at Austin McCallum in the first round last week. The Trojans have showed plenty of explosiveness and moxie, but now they play No. 2 Fort Bend Marshall, a perennial power, in the area round. Is this where the storybook season ends?

• What are the best second-round game around Central Texas? What's the most enticing matchup? Could it be West-Mount Vernon, Axtell-Hamilton, or even a big time six-man clash?

