Super Centex Podcast: Best. Week Ever. Lorena-Franklin, China Spring-Stephenville, West-Grandview, plus the Trojans' bonkers 89-0 win and plenty of other amazing games

New Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• Best. Week. Ever. No. 10 Lorena vs. No. 1 Franklin, No. 2 China Spring vs. No. 1 Stephenville, West vs. No. 3 Grandview: No matter what happens on Friday, these Centex teams are all making deep playoff runs, right?

• Back to West for a second: The Trojans' 89-0 win last week not only featured a 55-yard first quarter — that's 12 minutes — and 7 non-offensive touchdowns. Have you ever heard of anything so bananas?

• It's not just the big 3 this week: We've also a ridiculous slate of games as University tries to clinch its first playoff spot since 2009 vs. Leander Rouse; Midway playing a key district game vs. Bryan on homecoming as the Panthers are in the mix playoff spot; Salado-Connally; Madisonville-Gatesville; Crawford-Bosqueville; a state-ranked clash in Chilton-Granger; and Mart-Wortham, which is a regional final rematch. And that's not to even mention serious rivalry/district clashes in Temple-Harker Heights and Teague-Groesbeck. There are lot of intriguing matchups this week: Which of these others are you the most interested in?

