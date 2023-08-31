SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football as 2023 kicks off.

• We're off and rolling — Some Week 1 games probably turned out like we expected, others were a bit more eye-opening. But whether it was a surprise or not, who impressed you the most in the opening week? Was Midway any better? Connally's dominant win? Waco High pulling one out? Chilton in a rout?

• Let’s give it up for Linden Heldt and the Waco High Lions. They’re 1-0 for the first time since 2020 after winning a clutch one against Fort Worth Southwest. We know WHS has experienced some hard times in recent years and hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2017. But forget playoffs for a second, that’s still a long way off. What would represent progress for the Lions in 2023?

• Some good games on the docket again this week, including a rare No. 1 vs. No. 1 matchup, as 4A Div. I’s China Spring takes on 5A Division II’s Melissa. Last year the Cougars won a thriller, 42-41, on the road against the Cardinals. Think we’re due for a similar matchup this time?

• What other Centex games have your attention this week? How about West-Lorena, La Vega-Connally, Whitney-Hillsboro, Crawford-Centerville, or Marlin's return vs. Mart?

• One of the questions we asked local players this summer was about which actor would play their head coach in a movie about their team. But we can't let ourselves off the hook here: Which actor/actress would you want to play you in "Super Centex Podcast: The Movie"?

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib starting Sept. 14. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays for our weekly StatsPlus package. Email sports@wacotrib.com or dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com.