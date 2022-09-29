Super Centex Podcast: Can Midway contend for a district title? Is La Vega back on track? Which Centex teams need a win the most? Plus Frito pie talk

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

New Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• It's a bye week for something like a third of teams around the state, with those in six-team districts taking a breather before starting the meaningful games. Out of teams who are actually playing this week in Central Texas, who needs a win most? Waco High, Midway? How about Connally or Robinson?

• La Vega ended its tough skid with a blowout homecoming win over Dallas Roosevelt to move to 2-3 on the year. The Pirates are a historically tough, very physical outfit and so perhaps being backed into a corner is exactly what they need. Do you see the tradition-rich Pirates making a deep playoff run? Do they have that ind of capability?

• Surprisingly, Midway at Harker Heights may actually be the game of the week (on an admittedly weak week) given what we saw from the explosive Junior Thornton-led Panthers last week against Hutto as they actually won a game and got to 1-0 in district. Can the Panthers compete with the likes of the Knights and Temple, who they get in two weeks, and contend for the District 12-6A title?

• Mike Cadell, formerly of Axtell and now an assistant at La Vega, recently posited this: The Frito pie is the be-all, end-all greatest high school football concession food. Does the panel agree, and if not, what is?

