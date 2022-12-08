Super Centex Podcast: China Spring, Crawford, Mart in state semis — Predictions, toughest foes & more

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• Central Texas went 4 for 4 last week in the fourth round of the playoffs, with Abbott advancing to the state title game and China Spring, Crawford and Mart all cruising into the state semifinals. Simple question: How many of those three 11-man squads join the Red-Headed Strangers at Jerryworld next week to play for a state championship?

• China Spring is no stranger to great quarterback play over the past couple of decades. But is this the greates two-year run of quarterbacks that China Spring has ever had? Major Bowden won the statewide Mr. Texas Football award last year as a senior and junior Cash McCollum is up for the award this season.

• No. 1 China Spring gets three-loss and unranked Decatur, while No. 3 Crawford and No. 1 Mart get undefeated opponents in No. 2 Hawley and No. 2 Burton, repsectively. Which of those opponents is the potential biggest stumbling block for our Centex teams? Which one looks the toughest?

• Finally, there was an unbelievable catch last week in the Abbott-Irion County game that had many in local media buzzing. But what's the best highlight-reel play you've seen while covering games this year?

