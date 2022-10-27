Super Centex Podcast: Connally's big game, Kiefer Sibley's big plays, Midway's playoff shot and some 6-man love

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• Week 9 lived up the hype: There was Thomas Barr's epic game-winning field goal winning goal for No. 2 China Spring to beat No. 1 Stephenville; or West's Easton Paxton, who kept the big-play Trojans going with some big plays against Grandview; and Connally's Kiefer Sibley, who posted crazy numbers of 426 yards and 7 TDs against Salado. But who impressed you most last week — one of those guys, or someone else?

• Speaking of Sibley, the Cadets are involved in our game of the week, with 2-0 Connally traveling to 2-0 Madisonville in a battle to determine the District 11-4A Div. II title. In a battle of two similar teams, what do the Cadets need to do to tame the Mustangs?

• Believe it or not, Midway still has a shot at the playoffs, even at 3-7 (if they win on Friday). The Panthers suffered a crucial, disappointing loss to Bryan last week that came as a surprise to many. If Midway can best Pflugerville Weiss on the road, they can still make the postseason. How huge would that be for Coach Shane Anderson and his program?

• We've got 9 Centex schools in the statewide DCTF rankings. But fully a third of those come from the six-man ranks, with No. 1 Abbott and No. 4 Jonesboro in Division I, and No. 4 Oglesby in Division II. Which of those three have the best shot to win state?

