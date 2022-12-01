Super Centex Podcast: Here are the X-factors for China Spring, Crawford, Mart, Abbott in their fourth-round games

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• We've got an impressive Centex Final Four — No. 1 China Spring, No. 3 Crawford, No. 1 Mart and No. 1 Abbott — playing in round four of the high school football playoffs — and it's finally December football weather, to boot.

We want to talk about X-factors this week. Here's a formal definition of that: "A variable in a given situation that could have the most significant impact on the outcome." So it could be a person, a phase of the game or something else entirely.

Who or what will be the X-factor for China Spring, Crawford, Mart and Abbott this weekend as they try to punch their ticket to the state semifinals, and the state title game for Abbott?

(Editor's note: We're talking about Tolar running back Peyton Brown in the second segment this week. Apologies for getting his surname wrong.)

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. for our weekly StatsPlus package in Tuesday's paper. Email sports@wacotrib.com or dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com.