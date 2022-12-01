 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Super Centex Podcast: Here are the X-factors for China Spring, Crawford, Mart, Abbott in their fourth-round games

• We've got an impressive Centex Final Four: Here are the X-factors for China Spring, Crawford, Mart, Abbott as they head into the fourth round of the playoffs. Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football as teams head into the second round of the playoffs this week. // Music: http://www.purple-planet.com 

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• We've got an impressive Centex Final Four — No. 1 China Spring, No. 3 Crawford,  No. 1 Mart and No. 1 Abbott — playing in round four of the high school football playoffs — and it's finally December football weather, to boot.

We want to talk about X-factors this week. Here's a formal definition of that: "A variable in a given situation that could have the most significant impact on the outcome." So it could be a person, a phase of the game or something else entirely.

Who or what will be the X-factor for China Spring, Crawford, Mart and Abbott this weekend as they try to punch their ticket to the state semifinals, and the state title game for Abbott?

(Editor's note: We're talking about Tolar running back Peyton Brown in the second segment this week. Apologies for getting his surname wrong.)

