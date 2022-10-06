Super Centex Podcast: Huge showdowns — Marlin-Crawford, Chilton-Bremond, plus special sports stories

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

New Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• The game of the week is obviously Marlin-Crawford, the de facto district championship game. But more than that, it's a rematch of last year's regional final, won by Marlin 26-6. Let's break it down: How do you see this one playing out for the undefeated Pirates vs. Marlin, which is 2-3 and 2-0 in district?

• Another really sensational 2A showdown is No. 8 Bremond at No. 5 Chilton this week. These two teams get overlooked — shame on us — but both are really, really good. Which has been more dominant to this point in the season ... and could either challenge No. 1 Mart?

• DJ wrote a great column Sunday reflecting in part on her article about the Torres coaches representing Hispanics in Texas high school football. Tell our readers about that story and what kind of impact it had on you as a sportswriter.

• Spotlight on Chad: What's one of your favorite stories that you've written for the Trib, or one of your books, or some other publication? Plus, Brice talks about one of his favorite local sports stories.

• Picks talk: What is your strategy in picking these games, and what you do think when you see that you're out on a limb?

Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.

Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays for our weekly StatsPlus package in Tuesday's paper.