Super Centex Podcast: It's title time: Mart, China Spring, Abbott and the quest for the championship

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• Abbott plays Westbrook at 2 p.m. on Wednesday: What has impressed you about Terry Crawford and the Panthers?

• The mighty Mart Panthers machine takes on Albany at 7 p.m. Wednesday: What does Mart need to do to finish this 16-0 season, and does Albany even stand a chance?

• On paper, China Spring probably has the best matchup of our three local teams this week at 3 p.m. Friday. The Cougars were challenged by Decatur last week in the Fog Bowl of 2022 and now they get Boerne, which shut out its opponent last week in the state semifinals. Fill in the blank: China Spring wins this game if ... what?