 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Super Centex Podcast: It's title time: Mart, China Spring, Abbott and the quest for the championship

  • 0

Trib sportswriter DJ Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football in the state title games: China Spring, Mart and Abbott.  // Music: http://www.purple-planet.com

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• Abbott plays Westbrook at 2 p.m. on Wednesday: What has impressed you about Terry Crawford and the Panthers?

People are also reading…

• The mighty Mart Panthers machine takes on Albany at 7 p.m. Wednesday: What does Mart need to do to finish this 16-0 season, and does Albany even stand a chance?

• On paper, China Spring probably has the best matchup of our three local teams this week at 3 p.m. Friday. The Cougars were challenged by Decatur last week in the Fog Bowl of 2022 and now they get Boerne, which shut out its opponent last week in the state semifinals. Fill in the blank: China Spring wins this game if ... what?

Music: http://www.purple-planet.com, "Work It"

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco’s Atlas Lions carry the hopes of an entire continent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert