Super Centex Podcast: Secrets of China Spring's success; how Midway, Marlin, Mexia can make playoffs

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

New Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• China Spring is a pretty incredible story, winning state last year for the first time since 1978. That team produced nine first-team Super Centex players, seven of which are gone, including Texas Football and Super Centex POY Major Bowden. How have the No. 2-ranked Cougars, sitting 4-0, been able to maintain this championship-caliber team?

• Three "M" schools in Central Texas — Mexia, Marlin and Midway — are a collective 0-11 on the year. But aren't they all pretty good, despite their records? They all get to hit the reset button this week with district play starting after some brutal nondistrict scheduling. We lay out their paths to the playoffs.

• Who's one player that you've seen this season, among our weekly StatsPlus standouts, that deserves the hype of being one of the top statistical leaders in Central Texas?

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. for our weekly StatsPlus package in Tuesday's paper. Email sports@wacotrib.com or dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com.