Super Centex Podcast: The China Spring-La Vega showdown, University's resurgent feel-good story, the Stone Age rivalries and homecoming mums

New Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• One of the best feel-good stories of the seasons is the resurgence of the University Trojans. Head coach Kent Laster has the Trojans at 2-0 in district play. DJ and Chad have both seen them play this year — what's working for the U-Dawgs, and is it sustainable in the long term?

• The game of the week is China Spring at La Vega, arguably the best rivalry in Central Texas over the last couple of decades. You know what they say about rivalries and records — China Spring is clearly the favorite as No. 2 and a defending state champion. But the Pirates are no slouches, riding a three-game win streak where they've allowed only 23 points. Who wins this one?

• The most competitive district in our area is the Stone Age district with Groesbeck, Mexia, Teague and Fairfield (hailing from Limestone and Freestone counties). Malakoff seems like the top team in the district and Eustace and Kemp seem like they're in the cellar. That leaves three playoff spots for four local teams. Who do you see making the postseason?

• It's homecoming time in Central Texas. What's your take on the giant Texas mum? Great tradition, annoying tradition or just kind of meh?

