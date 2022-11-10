Super Centex Podcast: These surprising 3 seeds could go deep in the playoffs; best competitive first-round matchups

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• Well, it’s playoff time at last. In bi-district, we’re naturally going to get some of those lopsided scores, especially with the No. 1 vs. No. 4 seed matchups. But what’s a matchup, no matter the seeding, that you think has a chance to produce an exciting, competitive game? What about some of our 3A matchups, like Whitney-Teague or Lorena-Columbus or Cameron Yoe-Yoakum, or University's first-round test on the road at Austin McCallum?

• Many of the teams we expect to play for a while are those district champs, No. 1 seeds from their district. Teams like Mart, Crawford, China Spring and West. But every year, there are 3 seeds and sometimes even 4 seeds who win multiple games, usually based on the strength of their district. So, here are a few 3 seeds from our local districts: University, La Vega, Gatesville, Lorena, Fairfield, Whitney, Rosebud-Lott, Dawson and Bremond. Which of those teams has the best shot to play at least three more games?

• Finally, we all conduct a lot of interviews over the course of a season, talking to players and coaches. Certainly we’re sometimes going to get some “we’ve got to take them one game at a time” platitudes along the way. But if we were picking an All-Interview Team, who would you put on it? Who are the best talkers – either players or coaches?

