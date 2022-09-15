Super Centex Podcast: Undefeated matchups for China Spring, Connally, Wortham, Itasca — Who survives? Plus Marlin & more

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

New Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• A tweet from Greg Tepper at Texas Football this week says there are 31 matchups between undefeated teams (just 11-man, probably) in Texas this week: No. 10 Connally vs. No. 2 China Spring, Bartlett at Itasca and Blooming Grove at Wortham. Out of the four Centex teams in that mix, how many will still be undefeated going into next week?

• Let's talk about the University Trojans after a heartbreaking loss to Arlington Heights last week. Despite their 1-2 record, it seems like the Trojans are trending in the right direction. Do you think that's the case, and can they make a run at a playoff spot?

• One of the best stories of 2021 was Marlin, with an 11-4 record and run to the state semifinals. Now the Bulldogs are 0-3. Every year there are teams that start slowly and turn it around to make deep playoff runs. Does Marlin have that capability?

• We've already referenced "Friday Night Lights" a few times this season, so let's keep the streak going. Odessa Permian is the Panthers and everyone knows they have an alternate nickname, Mojo. Central Texas has a few of these as well in the U-Dawgs, Modoc and The Comma. Which of those is your favorite, and are we leaving any good ones out around the area?

A few reminders

• Check out our live coverage Friday nights on Twitter with the hashtag #TribFridayNight.

• Remember to nominate your Honor Roll players, with stats, at dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com by noon Saturday.

• Our weekly StatsPlus package comes out every week in the Trib. Coaches should also send us their cumulative season stats by noon on Mondays. for our weekly StatsPlus package in Tuesday's paper. Email sports@wacotrib.com or dj.ramirez@wacotrib.com.