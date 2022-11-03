Super Centex Podcast: University's incredible year deserves statewide kudos, the Riesel-Bosqueville battle, shout-outs to excellent Centex defenders and more

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• It's Week 11, and the intrigue doesn't stop: Playoff seeding and playoff spots are in the balance all over the place. Let's spotlight one very interesting district championship battle: Belton at University, which few would've predicted just 10 week ago. The Trojans were 0-10 last year, so just making the playoffs was already a huge step. But winning a district title is next-level stuff. He's got strong credentials already for Super Centex honors, but if head coach Kent Laster leads his Trojans to a district crown, would he be up for some statewide accolades?

• Another game with implications this week is in District 8-2A Div. I: Crawford, Marlin and Rosebud-Lott have clinched playoff spots while Riesel (3-3) and Bosqueville (2-4) are fighting it out for the final berth. The Indians are in with a win, but the Bulldogs still have a shot, and it could even end up in a four-way tie for fourth place if Valley Mills and Moody win. But forget all that: Who are you picking in Riesel-Bosqueville to likely sew up the final playoff spot?

• Touchdowns always draw more attention than tackles. But let's give some shout-outs to some guys on the defensive side of the ball: Who have you seen this year where you've walked away from a game and said "Man, I'm impressed with that guy"?

• The schedule is all messed up this week: Weather threats have totally scrambled the slate with tons of games being played Thursday. We've seen football games played in all conditions, including rain, sleet, snow, even fog — but what is your favorite kind of football weather?

