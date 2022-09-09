Super Centex Podcast: Why isn't Connally ranked? Is Mart reloading for another title run? Plus the ref shortage & more

SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen.

New Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.

• Week 2 had some really great games — "absolute bangers," according to ultra-hip Brice Cherry — with close finishes, amazing comebacks and surprises. Which game do you wish you had seen — Connally's one-point win over La Vega, Waco High's streak-busting victory, China Spring's comeback or something else?

• Let's turn our attention to the Mart Panthers: They pummeled Marlin, 41-6, but everyone expected a much closer game. The rumor is that the Bulldogs may have had some players out, but still, this is a big statement win for the Panthers. Considering that Marlin was in the state semifinals last year, is this another case of Mart reloading for another run?

• Why isn't Connally ranked after their win over La Vega? DJ saw the Cadets up close last week in their 35-34 win. Is this a team that can make it to December?

• Let's talk about the great Texas officials shortage: Many Centex games have been moved to Thursday because there aren't enough refs. We've heard a lot of excuses as to why fewer people are signing up to officiate. Is it angry parents and fans, Gen Z laziness or some other theory?

• There's a lot of football left to be played. But Brice goes all DeSean Jackson and wants to know: Is the competition up to the challenge in the Trib's high school football picks, which he's dominating?

