Super Centex Six-Man Football: Mighty motivation unleashed monster year for Abbott's Johnson

Terry Crawford made the comment in passing, but it definitely had some staying power.
Last spring, Abbott’s veteran football coach mentioned to his returning 2020 seniors that if they didn’t make the playoffs that fall they’d be the first class in his 23 years to go all four years without making the postseason. Then the coach kind of forgot about the comment.
Kadyn Johnson sure as heck didn’t, though.
Johnson, along with fellow senior Matthew Adcock, took that remark to heart. Johnson used it as motivational fuel throughout the offseason. He thought about it when he was running sprints or lifting weights. And then once the season started, he did everything he could to ensure that the Panthers would break their three-year playoff drought.
And everything he could was everything Abbott could have ever wanted.
Johnson thoroughly dominated the 2020 season. He led all Central Texas six-man players with 2,909 rushing yards and 61 rushing touchdowns. He also passed for another 321 yards and six TDs, and invigorated a renewed Panther defense with 85 tackles, 14 tackles for losses, and 12 sacks. Most importantly to Johnson, he helped Abbott regain its winning tradition. The Panthers won their first 11 games and a District 12-1A title before falling to Union Hill in the second round of the state playoffs. Such all-around brilliance made Johnson the Tribune-Herald’s no-doubt choice as the Player of the Year on the 36th annual Super Centex Six-Man Football Team.
Turns out a motivated Kadyn Johnson is pretty productive.
“Junior year last year we were in film one week and Coach was very upset. He singled my grade out,” Johnson said. “He said, ‘You do realize that if y’all miss the playoffs, y’all will be the first class in my coaching tenure to miss the playoffs (all four years)?’ Me and my senior classmate took that to heart and worked our tails off in the summer.
“That was definitely one of the biggest motivating factors of our two senior seasons. Just getting back to where it needed to be, because the past teams have been so great and so good. To carry on their legacy, that’s what you need to do when you’re there, leaving a legacy.”
Johnson had already established himself as one of the area’s most gifted toters of the pigskin before the 2020 season. His dedication in the weight room only strengthened that profile. He added 10 pounds of muscle, which allowed him to better shed would-be tackle attempts. Put it this way: Defenders ought not try a weak arm tackle with this guy.
“So, now he has the ability to run through you and he had the ability to run by you,” Abbott’s Crawford said. “We saw that early in the year. He made some runs early in the year where he ran through tackles. We’re kind of looking at each other going, ‘That’s special.’”
Even still, Johnson is no dummy. (Not even close — he’s planning on attending Kansas State University to study aeronautics.) He’d much rather dodge a tackle-seeking defender than bounce off of him.
“Don’t get tackled,” said Johnson, when asked about his mindset for his 208 carries on the season. “I’m not afraid of contact, but I also don’t like people tackling me. However I can get you off of me, I’m going to do it. That also goes back to strength in the weight room. This past offseason is probably the hardest I’ve seen the team work, and me myself work. I’ve never worked that hard in my life, and I could see it paying off on the field.”
Like plenty of six-man players, Johnson seldom came off the field to take a break. Like a very elite group, he made a significant impact on most of those plays. That included defense. Crawford and the Abbott coaches shifted Johnson from the secondary to weakside defensive end in 2020, and the move transformed the Panthers’ defensive prowess. To the point where Crawford said that it would be even harder to replace Johnson as a defender in 2021 than as a runner.
“This year my love for defense grew a lot, because I just paid attention to a lot more details on defense and worked extremely hard at that position, to better myself and better the team,” said Johnson, who comes from solid defensive stock, as his dad Bryan is a former linebacker at Texas and Angelo State.
When it’s all said and done, Abbott will definitely miss Johnson’s 3,000-plus yards of total offense, his 242 rushing yards per game, his 14 yards-per-carry average, his pass rushing exploits. But most of all, it’ll miss his leadership.
“I think that was the biggest quality he brought to us this year,” Crawford said. “His leadership just completely changed. I think he saw for four years different seniors come through. He finally bought into, we’ve got to do things a little bit differently if we’re going to change this thing. He led with his play, but he was also a guy that took care of a lot of things that needed to be taken care of.”
That’s what happens when you light a fire under an already competitive guy.
“I said that kind of in passing, ‘Hey, it’s time to get back to the playoffs. Seniors, this will be the first senior class that never made it.’ Didn’t think much about it, but late in the summer I started hearing rumors that that really got under his skin, which is good,” Crawford said. “I’d like to say I was smart enough to say that was intentional, but it was purely accidental. It was being honest with them. It kind of motivated him to another level. I was proud to see it.”
Coach of the Year: Jeb Dixon, Oglesby
It wasn’t necessarily a full-on prediction, but Jeb Dixon remains glad that he botched it anyway.
When Dixon took over the Oglesby job last year, he thought a .500 season would be a step in the right direction. After all, the Tigers had won only five games in the previous three seasons combined.
Turns out Dixon was a little off — in a good way.
“It’s funny, because I actually told my wife when I got here, if we can go 5-5 and maybe have a shot to get in (the playoffs), set a good stepping stone for the future, I’ll be content,” Dixon said. “As a coach you’re never content with that, but going in I felt like, that’s a good start. Let’s get a good start, they haven’t had a lot of success here, and kind of give them something to believe in and get them going.”
The Tigers got going, all right. They proved to be the most tenacious felines south of Joe Exotic’s ranch. Oglesby went 10-2 in 2020 and defeated Oakwood in the Class 1A Div. II bi-district playoffs for the program’s first playoff triumph in 37 years. Not a bad debut for a first-year coach in Dixon, the Trib’s Super Centex Six-Man Coach of the Year.
Dixon was more invested in the Oglesby community than most first-year coaches might be. He grew up in nearby Gatesville and his uncle Ray Martin formerly coached the Tigers for a decade or so back in the late 1970s and early 80s. Dixon said he remembered visiting his uncle and cousins in Oglesby when he was a kid, and he always carried fond memories of the town.
He also called it a “football town,” and knew how hungry they were for a winner. So he loved seeing the selfless dedication the players exhibited in trying to bring them one.
“I think one thing I will say about this group of kids, it’s definitely a team first,” Dixon said. “Davin (Barrow) had a huge year for us in the backfield, but he’ll be the first one to tell you that Ian Markum and that O-line was a big reason why he had the yards that he had. Ian is a great lead blocker. … If we get down inside the 5, Davin is happy to go block for Ian, because Ian’s done it for him the whole way. I think just the camaraderie among the kids, those guys don’t just hang out during football practice, they’re together all the time. I think that was a huge deal for our guys.”
Oglesby started out the year by splitting its first two games, beating Woodson in its opener before slipping up against Morgan in a turnover-filled game amid a steady downpour. It wasn’t until a Week 5 game against Eagle Christian Academy, however, that Dixon truly knew he had something special on his hands.
“When we faced Eagle Christian we faced a ton of adversity in that game. Everything was stacked against us,” said Dixon, who formerly coached at Jonesboro and Gorman prior to taking the Oglesby job. “That was kind of where our kids kind of threw down and said, ‘Hey, look, we’re winning this ball game, regardless.’ I think we scored 50 unanswered points in the second half to 45 (mercy rule) them.
"It was like, ‘Hey, when we get rolling we can go. What is this here? We need to do this more often.’ That was kind of a page turner for us, where we were like, ‘Hey, they can’t stop us.’ From then on I feel like our kids believed that nobody could stop us.”
With apologies to the band Boston, it was more than a feeling. It was evident every time Oglesby took the field. Starting with a Week 3 victory over Iredell, the Tigers won nine straight games and topped 70 points on the scoreboard three separate times. They captured the District 14-1A championship to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
But no win was any sweeter than Oglesby’s 62-52 barnburner over Oakwood in the bi-district playoffs in Penelope. Oglesby lost Markum to an injury early in the game, causing Dixon to start “sweating bullets,” he said. Nevertheless, the Tigers hung tough and pulled out the win.
Talk about a long time coming. It marked Oglesby’s first postseason triumph since 1983. Dixon’s Uncle Ray was Oglesby’s head coach that season. Dixon swelled with pride when he saw how much the Oakwood win meant to Oglesby’s fans, who turned out in earnest to cheer the Tigers on and, ultimately, celebrate.
“We had people coming up to me after the game, ‘Hey, thank you, this has been awesome,’ and ‘I’ve been waiting 20-something years for this, I can’t believe it happened.’ That’s what makes it make it better,” Dixon said. “Just seeing the kids’ faces and the kids’ excitement. … It’s been great to come here and see the town and community grow together with these kids.”
2020 SUPER CENTEX SIX-MAN FOOTBALL TEAM
Player of the Year: Kadyn Johnson, Sr., Abbott
Coach of the Year: Jeb Dixon, Oglesby
FIRST TEAM
Pos Player Cl Ht Wt School
RB/DE Kadyn Johnson Sr 6-0 165 Abbott
TE/DL Kane Klaus Jr 5-10 155 Abbott
RB C.J. Lanehart Sr 6-3 253 Parkview Christian
RB/DL Koby Clinkscales Sr 6-2 180 Blum
QB/DB Trey Bullard Sr 6-2 150 Blum
TE/LB Wade Foote Sr 6-1 210 Jonesboro
RB/DB David Swamsidi Sr 6-1 175 Eagle Christian
RB/DB Justice Ishio Jr 5-9 155 Live Oak
QB/LB John Fomba Jr 5-11 185 Methodist Home
RB Davin Barrow Sr 5-8 150 Oglesby
SB/UB Derik Davenport Sr 5-10 170 Morgan
QB/DB Walker Nall Jr 5-10 160 Vanguard
Honorable Mention
Keaton Pustejovsky, Kyle Gerik and Karsyn Johnson, Abbott; Armando DeHoyos, Blum; Sean Hernandez, Ian Shoaf and Wade Foote, Jonesboro; Mason Peters and Will Schorlemer, Live Oak; Camray Sanders and Austen Davis, Methodist Home; Ivan Alvarez, Morgan; Ian Markum, Blake Thompson, Brodie Fisher and Nash Shaw, Oglesby; Jacob Irvin and Josh Gaddy, Parkview Christian; Linden Crow, Dalton Latham and John Da Silva, Vanguard; Abraham Lares and Corey Hargrove, Walnut Springs
First-team profiles
KADYN JOHNSON
Sr, Abbott
Super Centex Player of Year was as consistent as the sunrise, leading the area with 2,909 rushing yards and 67 total touchdowns.
KANE KLAUS
Jr, Abbott
District 12-1A Defensive MVP scurried for 122 tackles, 13 tackles for losses, also served as Panthers’ top receiver with 9 TD catches.
CJ LANEHART
Sr, Parkview Christian
A load to bring down, Lanehart rumbled for 2,042 rushing yards, 35 TDs, while passing for 768 yards and 14 additional scores.
KOBY CLINKSCALES
Sr, Blum
Veteran leader built on his huge junior year to amass 1,770 rushing yards, 31 touchdowns while propelling Bobcats to state semis.
TREY BULLARD
Sr, Blum
A dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball, Bullard passed for 953 yards and 11 TDs while lurking defensively for six interceptions.
WADE FOOTE
Sr, Jonesboro
Two-time all-state honoree Foote gave consistent effort for 10-win Eagles, both as a steady tackler (88 stops) and as receiving threat.
DAVID SWAMSIDI
Sr, Eagle Christian
In just his second year playing football, move-in from Nigeria accounted for 29 TDs, 87 tackles, while making TAPPS all-state as a kicker.
JUSTICE ISHIO
Jr, Live Oak
Falcons administered Justice in variety of ways, as a rusher (16 TDs), receiver (6 TDs) and everywhere on defense (6.5 sacks, 7 PBUs).
JOHN FOMBA
Jr, Methodist Home
Fomba sparked Bulldogs’ offense with terrific passing (1,085 yards, 18 TDs) and rushing (877 yards, 11 TDs), added 56 tackles on defense.
DAVIN BARROW
Sr, Oglesby
One of the catalysts for Tigers’ memorable season, Barrow piled up team-leading 1,889 rushing yards, found end zone 22 times.
DERIK DAVENPORT
Sr, Morgan
District offensive MVP totaled more than 1,300 yards of offense, twice won state’s “Tougher Than Tough Player of Week” honor for 1A.
WALKER NALL
Jr, Vanguard
Pick your poison with Nall, given his ability to pick opposing defenses apart as passer (area-high 1,526 yards) or runner (16 yards per carry).