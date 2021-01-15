Super Centex Six-Man Football: Mighty motivation unleashed monster year for Abbott's Johnson

"It was like, ‘Hey, when we get rolling we can go. What is this here? We need to do this more often.’ That was kind of a page turner for us, where we were like, ‘Hey, they can’t stop us.’ From then on I feel like our kids believed that nobody could stop us.”

With apologies to the band Boston, it was more than a feeling. It was evident every time Oglesby took the field. Starting with a Week 3 victory over Iredell, the Tigers won nine straight games and topped 70 points on the scoreboard three separate times. They captured the District 14-1A championship to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

But no win was any sweeter than Oglesby’s 62-52 barnburner over Oakwood in the bi-district playoffs in Penelope. Oglesby lost Markum to an injury early in the game, causing Dixon to start “sweating bullets,” he said. Nevertheless, the Tigers hung tough and pulled out the win.

Talk about a long time coming. It marked Oglesby’s first postseason triumph since 1983. Dixon’s Uncle Ray was Oglesby’s head coach that season. Dixon swelled with pride when he saw how much the Oakwood win meant to Oglesby’s fans, who turned out in earnest to cheer the Tigers on and, ultimately, celebrate.