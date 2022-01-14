Super Centex Six-Man Football: Peters pleased as punch to pilot Falcons' path

If your quarterback is willing to lower his shoulder and ram it into the path of an oncoming tackler, you’re likely to follow him anywhere.
Live Oak followed Mason Peters all the way to a TAPPS state championship.
Peters’ leadership as a captain, a runner, a passer and, yes, even a blocker for the Falcons yielded a memorable, historic season. As such, the senior quarterback claims the Player of the Year award on the Tribune-Herald’s 37th annual Super Centex Six-Man Football Team.
Though Live Oak benefited from some burly blockers on the line, it wasn’t uncommon for Peters to pitch the ball to one of the Falcons’ backs and then set out on a quest for contact. Touchdown-clearing blocks routinely create a buzz in the film room later, no matter who initiates the collision. But when it’s your quarterback, it imparts the kind of rugged mindset a championship squad needs.
“There were times I would see a different color jersey go away from the play,” Live Oak coach Brice Helton said. “Then come to find out when I’d go back and watch on film, it was Mason who was the one throwing people around. … He really took that on this year. I’d say he probably got just as many pats on the back and high-fives for the blocks that he made as he did for the amazing passes he snuck in. Because, who doesn’t like seeing his quarterback out there lead blocking for his running back?”
Of course, Peters didn’t win Super Centex Player of the Year on the strength of his path-paving blocks alone. As Helton alluded to, his passing truly amazed. Live Oak calls itself a play-action passing team, and Peters not only carried out his run fakes with aplomb, but he subsequently zipped the ball exactly where it needed to go once it was time to air it out. On the season, Peters passed for 1,692 yards in Live Oak’s 14 games, including 43 touchdown tosses against only one interception.
And that one pick? Well, it came on an end-of-half, jump-ball situation.
“This year especially, the biggest thing for me was that I stayed calm,” Peters said. “I always kind of struggled with getting rid of the ball too early, would throw it up off my back foot or something. So, I was able to stay calm and use my legs to make an opening. Which, in turn, the longer I stay alive is going to lead to more open receivers downfield. And then just kind of focusing on throwing everything over, in only a spot where my receiver can go get it.”
Speaking of those receivers, Peters counts himself lucky to have been surrounded by such a collection of gifted, sticky-fingered targets. “It does more than help. That’s all it is,” he said, chuckling, downplaying his own piece of the pass-catch partnership.
Those guys have been hooking up for touchdowns even before they counted for anything on the scoreboard. Back in their grammar school days, they’d attend Live Oak games and engage in pickup pigskin clashes in between slack-jawed gazes at the varsity Falcons. One day that’ll be us, they thought.
Sure enough, they were right.
“I remember being at Parkview, when Live Oak played at Parkview, and running on the ground behind the goalpost with a few of the guys that are still here,” said Peters, who plans to play college baseball at Temple College. “Playing football, and watching the real football game, and knowing who Calvin Hill and Chase Hill were. Those guys were the coolest dudes in the school. That’s somebody you always wanted to be, somebody you always looked up to. And I think we couldn’t wait for our chance to get up there and represent Live Oak.”
Peters and his pals represented Live Oak in the best way possible — as champions. Though it marked the fifth state championship in the Falcons’ illustrious 13-year history as a varsity program, it was the first for everyone on the 2021 Falcon roster.
Peters and the other seniors couldn’t have imagined a better way to go out.
“It’s something I still think about when I fall asleep at night,” he said. “It’s something that you’ve worked for four years, and we had never tasted it. None of the kids in my class had ever (won it), we had no experience in being there. It was all new. It was so awesome, in the right way.”
Coach of the Year:
Brice Helton, Live Oak
Even as his team’s 14-0 season played out, Live Oak’s Brice Helton wasn’t completely sold.
Oh, he knew the Falcons had championship potential. But they weren’t flattening everyone in their path by the 45-point mercy rule. Often, their fans were holding their collective breath throughout the Falcons’ games, and able to exhale only once the clock hit all zeroes.
“There were times during the season where we were like, ‘Yeah, there’s no way we’re winning state this year.’ And then there were other times where we said, ‘If we just do what we’ve got to do, we’ll be good to go,’” Helton said.
Spoiler alert — Live Oak did what it had to do. As it happened, the Falcons only strengthened their resolve through those flirtations with trepidation and uncertainty.
They also gained trust from their unflappable leader, Helton, the Trib’s choice as 2021 Super Centex Six-Man Coach of the Year.
At various times this season — including in its first district meeting with Plano Coram Deo — Live Oak found itself staring at a deficit on the scoreboard. And yet the Falcons remained unfazed. So when it happened again in game No. 14, which just so happened to be the TAPPS state final against Marble Falls Faith, they didn’t sound the alarms. Instead, they relied on their past experience and got right back to work.
“Had we not had that experience, had we come out and just 45’ed everyone and never competed with anyone, I don’t think mentally we would have had responded like we did in the state game,” Helton said. “What’s interesting about the state game is when that happened, on the sideline there was never any fear at all, no panic.
"The boys didn’t have that blank stare that we’ve had in other seasons where you just know that we’re not going to be able to finish this out. There was nothing. Those guys were just coming back to the huddle, ‘What do we need to do? Yeah, my bad, let’s go,’ that type of thing.”
After falling behind 12-0 early, Live Oak scored 30 unanswered points on its way to the 46-41 triumph.
It wasn’t a first for the Live Oak program. The Falcons had won four previous state titles, the last in 2017. It wasn’t even a first for Helton, who won a pair of championships during an 11-year stint as head coach of Dallas Covenant prior to moving to Waco.
But it was completely fresh and new for this particular batch of Live Oak players. They’d endured a 5-7 season in 2018 and a hardscrabble 2-9 campaign in 2019. They’d seen the valley, so it made the view from the summit all the more worth it.
“Then to be standing there at the end of that day at Waco ISD Stadium, with them getting to celebrate,” Helton said, “having been a part of so many teams that worked just as hard but it didn’t go their way on that day, to get to share that with them, having gone through this process with them … There’s the first time you win one as a coach, but this one is right up there at the top. It’s like picking between your children. It’s right up there as one of the best coaching experiences that I’ve been a part of, for sure.”
2021 SUPER CENTEX SIX-MAN FOOTBALL TEAM
Player of the Year: Mason Peters, Sr, Live Oak
Coach of the Year: Brice Helton, Live Oak
First Team
Pos Player Cl Ht Wt School
QB Mason Peters Sr 6-0 170 Live Oak
QB/DB Walker Nall Sr 5-10 160 Vanguard
RB Robert Munoz Sr 5-10 135 Abbott
RB Alex Rivera Sr 5-9 160 Coolidge
RB Blake Thompson Sr 5-8 140 Oglesby
RB/DE Justice Ishio Sr 5-8 155 Live Oak
RB/DL Hagen Williams So 5-11 175 Aquilla
TB/LB Caleb Christel Jr 6-1 190 Jonesboro
RB/LB Anthony Wilson Sr 5-10 180 Methodist Home
UT/LB Marlow Welch Sr 6-0 165 Vanguard
MB/G Joey Pavelka Fr 5-11 160 Abbott
WE/G Kane Klaus Sr 5-10 170 Abbott
Second Team
QB/S Karsyn Johnson Jr 5-10 142 Abbott
RB Laine Goode Jr 5-10 165 Blum
TE/DB Nat Hilliker Sr 6-0 175 Jonesboro
OL/DL Jonathan Buras Sr 6-3 190 Live Oak
RB/DE Adrian Vera-rico Jr 5-5 145 Morgan
SB/S Flavio Morales Jr 5-8 145 Mount Calm
ATH Josh Gaddy Sr 6-3 200 Parkview
RB/LB Maury Arnold Jr 6-1 165 Methodist Home
RB/DB Isaiah Singleton Jr 5-10 215 Abbott
RB/DB Diego Muniz So 5-7 140 Walnut Springs
TE/LB Dalton Latham Sr 6-3 225 Vanguard
LB Alexis Martinez Sr 6-0 180 Coolidge
Honorable Mention
Blake Day, Jackson Grimmet and Carson Miller, Aquilla; Hunter Lowry, Coolidge; Londen Bickham, Methodist Home; Kennedy Brown, Colton Blain, Havyn Godines and Christian Aguirre, Mount Calm; Matthew Castillo, Oglesby; Parker Goodrum, DJ Broadway and Kyle Fitzke, Vanguard, Jordan Ontiveros, Josue Ontiveros and Brenden Shuemanke, Walnut Springs
First-team profiles
MASON PETERS
Sr, Live Oak
First-team all-state quarterback captained undefeated state championship team behind accurate passing, piled up 43 TD tosses, only 1 interception.
WALKER NALL
Sr, Vanguard
Vikings’ leader made loads of plays on both sides of football, hurling 50 touchdown passes at QB, while intercepting eight passes on defense.
ROBERT MUNOZ
Sr, Abbott
Ultra-productive runner amassed 1,598 rushing yards on the season, including 220 in the Panthers’ state semifinal game against May.
ALEX RIVERA
Sr, Coolidge
Veteran all-district ball carrier gashed his way to more than 1,000 rushing yards for area finalist Yellowjackets, also excelled as a defender.
BLAKE THOMPSON
Sr, Oglesby
District 14-1A Offensive MVP again gave the Tigers splendid all-around play, rushing for 1,081 yards while passing for another 400.
JUSTICE ISHIO
Sr, Live Oak
Two-way dynamo zipped around on his way to 57.5 tackles, 4 fumble recoveries at defensive end, 1,799 offensive yards, 37 TDs at running back.
HAGEN WILLIAMS
So, Aquilla
All-region utility back displayed proficient passing (1,238 yards, 13 TDs), rushing (1,409 yards, 21 TDs) and defense (104 tackles, 29 for losses).
CALEB CHRISTEL
Jr, Jonesboro
First-year varsity player adjusted nicely to glare of Friday’s lights with 1,700-plus yards of offense, 33 touchdowns as starting tailback, linebacker.
ANTHONY WILSON
Sr, Methodist Home
Wilson brought mighty impact to TCAF state finalists as his team’s leading rusher (1,120 yards, 20 TDs) and tackler (101 tackles, 6 fumble recoveries).
MARLOW WELCH
Sr, Vanguard
Versatile Viking veteran showed a knack for the big play (and end zone), scoring touchdowns as a rusher, passer, receiver and defender.
JOEY PAVELKA
Fr, Abbott
Whoever said they don’t play defense in six-man football never met this fierce freshman, who produced 130 tackles, whopping 32 sacks.
KANE KLAUS
Sr, Abbott
Klaus was always good for at least one nifty reception per game, but he also made big plays as a rusher and tackler (103 tackles, 23 TFLs).