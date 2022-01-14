Super Centex Six-Man Football: Peters pleased as punch to pilot Falcons' path

“Had we not had that experience, had we come out and just 45’ed everyone and never competed with anyone, I don’t think mentally we would have had responded like we did in the state game,” Helton said. “What’s interesting about the state game is when that happened, on the sideline there was never any fear at all, no panic.

"The boys didn’t have that blank stare that we’ve had in other seasons where you just know that we’re not going to be able to finish this out. There was nothing. Those guys were just coming back to the huddle, ‘What do we need to do? Yeah, my bad, let’s go,’ that type of thing.”

After falling behind 12-0 early, Live Oak scored 30 unanswered points on its way to the 46-41 triumph.

It wasn’t a first for the Live Oak program. The Falcons had won four previous state titles, the last in 2017. It wasn’t even a first for Helton, who won a pair of championships during an 11-year stint as head coach of Dallas Covenant prior to moving to Waco.

But it was completely fresh and new for this particular batch of Live Oak players. They’d endured a 5-7 season in 2018 and a hardscrabble 2-9 campaign in 2019. They’d seen the valley, so it made the view from the summit all the more worth it.