Super Centex Six-Man Football Team: Sustala brought power as Panthers' chief playmaker

ABBOTT — Terry Crawford never needed a crystal ball to project that Riley Sustala would turn out to be a great football player.

You could tell back in middle school. Crawford could tell, anyone with eyes could tell. Sustala just outmuscled and outran everyone else his age, as he was (and still is) blessed with some superior physical gifts.

“From the time he was in seventh and eighth grade, you could just see it in the weight room,” said Crawford, Abbott’s veteran head football coach and athletic director. “He was committed in the weight room. You just watch his body develop and you were like, ‘Man, that kid’s body shouldn’t look like that at his age.’”

In the 2021-22 school year, Sustala exploded onto the area high school scene by aiding the Panthers in a variety of sports. He captured everyone’s attention particularly in baseball, hitting .439 with 33 RBIs and 26 stolen bases for an Abbott team that reached the state semifinals, winning Super Centex Newcomer of the Year honors. Crawford said that Sustala has the potential to be a future college baseball player.

But guess what? He’s a pretty strong football player, too. This season, Sustala made plays all over that 80-yard six-man field for Abbott, from offense to defense to special teams. His dynamic contributions earned him all-state honors and the Offensive MVP award on the all-region team, and now have landed him another prestigious plaudit, that of Super Centex Six-Man Player of the Year.

Sustala is a young man of few words, but boy, did he ever make a ruckus on the field. His fingerprints were all over Abbott’s first 11 wins of the season. He rushed for 1,502 yards and 31 touchdowns despite all of the games he played ending early due to the 45-point six-man mercy rule. He also passed for a pair of touchdowns and swung the sledgehammer for the Panthers’ opponent-obliterating defense. Sustala totaled 93 tackles, five fumble recoveries, six pass break-ups and six interceptions on that side of the ball, turning four of those interceptions into pick-six touchdowns.

As much as he loves scoring a touchdown — who doesn’t? — defense is where it’s at for Sustala. He speaks softly and carries a big lick.

“I like defense more. You get to hit people,” Sustala said, uncurling a slight smile and shrug.

Unfortunately, it was a hit that Riley never saw coming that ended his sophomore football season. In Abbott’s playoff opener against Milford, Sustala made an interception and in the course of the runback he went to juke a tackler just as a teammate tried to set a block. He ended up getting hit by some friendly fire, and broke his collarbone in the process.

“I went to the sideline and took it all off,” Sustala said, referring to his pads. “Our trainer Jessica (Shubert) looked at it and said, ‘It’s probably broken.’ I said, ‘Nah, it’s probably fractured.’ It was fractured. I went to the doctor the day after that. They said nothing wrong with it, but after the Union Hill game we went back to the doctor the next day. It didn’t look like it was getting any better. They said it was broken, a slight break.”

Abbott’s coaches weren’t about to take any chances and potentially jeopardize Sustala’s athletic future. As competitive as he is, Sustala struggled to become a spectator. But he was immensely proud of his replacement at running back, Mason Hejl, and the rest of his Panther teammates for rising to the challenge, as they continued winning to make the program’s third state championship game appearance.

Sustala said he loves “playing with my friends and having fun.” He thrives on it. Naturally, he wanted nothing more than to be out there to try to help Abbott win state, but it wasn’t in the cards.

“It was hard on Riley. Riley struggled,” Crawford said. “Riley was in the locker room in the state game, suiting out. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘I’m suiting out.’ … ‘No! you were told to keep that sling on. Unless you’re going to wear that sling once you put that uniform on.’ So it was hard on him and I don’t think people realize, you take an athlete and you take him out of the game, how difficult it is on him. But you’ve got to force those young kids to do it. … We’re concerned about his health.”

Fortunately, Sustala was just cleared by doctors this past week to resume athletic activities. He plans to help Abbott’s basketball team however he can, as well as run on some track relays and, of course, do his thing on the baseball diamond.

As for the 2023 football season, suffice it to say that Sustala feels as though he has some unfinished business.

“I’m very motivated to go play more,” he said. “Pick up where I left off. Let’s do the same thing, go to state and hopefully win it.”

The Abbott coaches certainly are thrilled that Sustala will be around for two more years after this one. Athletes like him don’t come along every day.

“Oh, his potential is through the roof, no doubt,” Crawford said. “The only thing that can stop him from getting better is himself, if he lets himself get in the way. Obviously injuries stopped him this year, so we’ve got to stay healthy. But that injury probably could have been a lot worse had he not been as physical as he was and as strong as he was, and the work he put in in the weight room. … There’s no doubt, his potential is sky-high.”

Coach of the Year:

Terry Crawford, Abbott

In his 25 seasons leading the Abbott Panthers, Terry Crawford has seen it all — the good, the bad, the ugly. He knows what it takes to have sustained success, to achieve state championship glory. And he continually preaches that sermon to his players.

Every once in a while, a group comes along that really listens and takes it to heart. Such was the case for the 2022 Abbott team, which in addition to going 14-1 and making the state championship game yielded Crawford his fifth Super Centex Coach of the Year award.

Crawford attributed Abbott’s incredible run to two things: work ethic and chemistry. The latter is something you can’t control and “it drives a lot of coaches nuts,” Crawford said.

As for that elbow grease, that’s completely within one’s control, and the Panthers embraced the grind.

“I think these guys have seen the benefits of not doing it,” Crawford said. “We went through that little run there (from 2017-19) where we didn’t make the playoffs for three years in a row. That was kind of unheard of. Some of these guys were around and saw what happened, and they made the little adjustments to get back to the work ethic and the studying and off the field stuff. They witnessed it at the top and they witnessed it go flat and they knew exactly why it did it, and they weren’t going to allow it to happen.”

So, they committed themselves to the practice field, in the weight room. Many a September and October football game has been won during the 100-degree days of June and July.

“It really started after we got beat the way we did in Austin in baseball (in the state semis),” Crawford said. “We didn’t expect that, we didn’t like that. We said, ‘Hey, let’s take a week off and let’s come back and learn from it,’ and those kids said, ‘No, we’ll be there Monday to get back to work.’ They did. That’s chemistry and that’s work ethic.”

Abbott was also resilient. When the Panthers lost their star player Riley Sustala to a fractured collarbone in the playoffs, they didn’t pack up their pads and call it a season.

Buoyed in part by Mason Hejl’s next-man-up mentality as Sustala’s replacement at running back, Abbott kept plugging away. The Panthers outlasted Gordon, 32-24, in a hard-hitting game in the state quarterfinals, their first contest all season that went the distance and didn’t end by the mercy rule. They also won a shootout, 88-60, over a talented Irion County team in the state semifinals before stumbling to Westbrook, 69-24, in the Class 1A Div. I state final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“Super proud of how the kids stepped up. Everybody stepped up and made a difference,” Crawford said.

Crawford owns a state ring from 2015, and knows how hard it is to win one. He plans to return to the sideline for one final season in 2023 before heading off to retirement and a slower pace. It’ll also mark Abbott’s final season on its current field, as the school district is building a new stadium nearby that is expected to be completed by the 2024 campaign.

Naturally, he’d like nothing more than to help Abbott seize another state championship before he hangs up his headset.

“When we won it in ’15, I told somebody, ‘I wish everybody could experience this. I wish everybody could win a state championship,’” he said. “They looked at me and said, ‘You know what, if everybody did, you wouldn’t feel like you feel right now.’ It’s hard. … It’s hard when you walk off. We didn’t have any offensive success (against Westbrook). And I feel like that’s on me.

“So, it makes it very, very, very difficult to get over this one. But I’ve gotten over it and it’s time to start moving forward and seeing what I did wrong and seeing what we did wrong as a team, and try to get back again.”

Other coaches who drew consideration for the Super Centex honor included Jonesboro's Eddie Gallegos, whose team went 11-2 with a one-point, last-second loss in the state quarterfinals, Oglesby's Jeb Dixon, who presided over the Tigers' winningest season since 1983, and Morgan's Edward Aviles, who took the Eagles to their fifth straight playoff trip and first postseason win in school history.

First-team profiles

RILEY SUSTALA

So., Abbott

All-Region Offensive MVP, Super Centex Player of Year demonstrated toughness on both sides of ball, accounting for 33 offensive TDs, four on defense.

JOEY PAVELKA

So., Abbott

In addition to making nine touchdown catches, Pavelka excelled as one of state’s most fearsome defenders, notching 124 tackles, six recoveries, five picks.

MASON HEJL

So., Abbott

Tapped into No. 1 ball carrier duty in playoffs, Hejl rushed for 847 of his 1,195 yards in the postseason in pushing Panthers to state title game.

HAGEN WILLIAMS

Jr., Aquilla

District Defensive MVP totaled 116 tackles, seven interceptions as a ball-seeking missile, also racked up 2,644 yards of total offense, 42 touchdowns.

LAINE GOODE

Sr, Blum

Goode was better than good for the Bobcats, running for 36 TDs, including 12 in two playoff games, and making first-team all-state on special teams.

CALEB CHRISTEL

Sr., Jonesboro

Two-time first-team Super Centex performer ran for 1,351 yards and passed for 540 while winning district and region Offensive MVP honors.

DEMARCUS ACOFF

Jr, Jonesboro

Not only was Acoff the area’s most prolific point producer as a receiver (17 TD catches), he frequently pestered opponents with 31 tackles for losses.

ALLBREE SHARP

Sr., Live Oak

As smart an athlete as his name would suggest, Sharp piled up more than 1,700 yards of offense and dazzled as lockdown defender, making TAPPS all-state.

EJ AVILES

So, Morgan

On his way to amassing 2,500 yards, 58 offensive touchdowns, Aviles won District Offensive MVP honors and aided Morgan’s first playoff win in school history.

ADRIAN VERA-RICO

Sr., Morgan

Vera-Rico left a lasting legacy on Eagles’ program, totaling 1,195 rushing yards, 456 receiving and making 102 tackles with four fumble recoveries.

KYLER FOSSETT

So., Oglesby

Fossett rushed for 2,194 yards and 42 touchdowns while contributing 84 tackles, four interceptions as a first-team 1A Div. II all-state performer.

ELIJAH WILLIAMS

Jr., Texas Wind

Williams propelled Wind’s move to six-man with great success, averaging 220 rushing yards per game while being selected for TAIAO all-star game.

TERRY CRAWFORD

Coach, Abbott

Dean of Central Texas six-man coaches won his fifth Super Centex Coach of Year honor following 14-1 record, trip to Class 1A Div. I state final.