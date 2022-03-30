 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Super Centex soccer nominations sought

Central Texas soccer coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Girls and Boys Soccer Teams.

Nominations should include players’ positions, classifications, statistics, and any awards or honors they’ve received, along with any additional information the coach would like to include. The Trib will also select a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Nominations may be sent to Brice Cherry (bcherry@wacotrib.com) or Chad Conine (cconine@wacotrib.com). Coaches may also submit their all-district teams at that time.

