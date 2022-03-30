Super Centex soccer nominations sought

Central Texas soccer coaches whose seasons are complete are encouraged to submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Girls and Boys Soccer Teams.
Nominations should include players’ positions, classifications, statistics, and any awards or honors they’ve received, along with any additional information the coach would like to include. The Trib will also select a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
Nominations may be sent to Brice Cherry (bcherry@wacotrib.com) or Chad Conine (cconine@wacotrib.com). Coaches may also submit their all-district teams at that time.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Brice Cherry
A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.