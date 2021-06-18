Super Centex Softball: Bosqueville's Wade doggedly chased perfection (and came close)

Longtime Bosqueville coach Clint Zander knew that when Wade had the ball, the Lady Bulldogs had a strong chance to win.

“She’s just a competitor,” Zander said. “She’s harder on herself than anyone else could be. But I think that helped her as a player, she went out and competed, threw strikes, didn’t walk a lot of batters, and if you do that you’re going to have success. She had good velocity, good movement, and was just one of those really special players that doesn’t come along very often.”

When you meet Wade, you’re introducing yourself to a control freak – the best kind of control freak, and in more ways than one. She exhibited precise command of her pitches, walking only 24 batters on the season. You might not be able to hit it, but she was going to put it in the zone.

Moreover, Wade wanted to be the one everyone looked to, she wanted the ball in her hand in those Big Gulp moments.

“My energy holds up the whole team’s energy,” Wade said. “It showed some of the games this year. When I was most hard on myself, it didn’t pay off for the whole team. It threw the whole energy off, so then I knew I had to pick it up and just forget about it. As they say, just burn the ship and move on. I like being in control just because that’s my personality.”