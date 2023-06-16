The signs of Tristian Thompson’s impact on the Midway softball program are plainly evident.

Well, one sign in particular.

Back in the middle of the 2022 season, a Midway family who had learned of Thompson’s hitting exploits said they were going to install a target on the metal building beyond the right-field fence. Turns out they weren’t kidding.

“We had heard them say, ‘Hey, we’re going to put a big target sign out here,’” Midway coach Jordan Williams said. “We thought they were joking. Then we pulled up to practice and I think it was Hornet signs, it was a big deal. That (sign) never flaps. Somebody took the time and hours to make that thing right.”

Indeed, that “Hit it Here” target has stayed intact, beckoning Thompson and Midway’s other sluggers for the last season and a half. And while she never drilled the target on the fly — “I think you’ve one-hopped it,” Williams said — it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

In her senior season, Thompson launched 22 home runs into orbit. While not a state record — two El Paso-area players have tallied 30 — it does go down as the best single-season total in Central Texas history. Thompson’s powerful run-producing swats, coupled with the mature leadership she provided the Pantherettes, have landed the first baseman the Player of the Year honor on the Tribune-Herald’s 29th annual Super Centex Softball Team.

Conventional wisdom suggests that if you have a hitter as strong as Thompson in your batting order, you put her at the No. 3 spot or maybe cleanup. Let some other girls get on base, and give the slugger a chance to drive them home. But Williams sometimes used Thompson in the leadoff spot. The coach knew that the more at-bats she could get her big bopper, the better.

“It was kind of a weight lifted off everyone’s shoulders when she got in the box,” Williams said. “Because we knew if it wasn’t a home run, it was going to be hit hard, you know what I mean? You wanted to turn the lineup over to her as often as possible.”

Thompson said she got a later start into softball than most of her teammates, as she didn’t pick up a bat until age 10. Williams was actually her first hitting coach, though, and helped set Thompson on the path to success.

“Without her, I don’t think I’d be anywhere near where I am now,” Thompson said. “(She taught me) that it’s not going to come easy. And if you think it’s easy, you’re doing it wrong.”

Thompson worked really hard to hone her craft and improve. As a result, she made it look easy, even if by her own admission it’s not. For the season, she batted .419 with 45 runs, 56 RBIs and a slugging percentage of 1.124 to go with those 22 fence-clearing rockets.

In Midway’s bi-district series win over Mansfield, the Pantherettes opened with a 3-2 loss in which their bats were muted. That didn’t last, as some jet engine-level noise was waiting just around the corner. In rallying to win the final two games of the series, Midway crushed 11 home runs (including three by Thompson), scoring 34 runs in the process.

“We say it’s because of all the Red Bulls, but our team is full of power and was full of power, and I can’t wait to see what they do next year,” Thompson said.

One of the balls that she hit against Manfield required an air traffic controller to document its path.

“We have a few dads who are construction workers and build houses who have those cool apps that measure things,” Williams said. “There was a ball, they dropped a pin on her ball that landed, it said 311 feet. It landed on the other side of a tank, so you know it didn’t roll that far. So, she can get it there.”

Sometimes when she’s really locked in, Thompson can sense the opposing pitcher growing intimidated. “I’ve got you now,” she thinks, in those moments. That’s when the game gets really fun.

“I can (spot their worry),” she said. “When they do that, you can see a smile on my face, because sometimes I go in there and I’m like, ‘OK, get the job done.’ If I can see a pitcher is defeated, I just start smiling.”

She saved her most lasting smiles for her teammates, though. That’s the tough part about moving on, is saying goodbye to players who have become like sisters to her.

“It was, most of the time, a family environment. There were some ups and downs, but we always got through them,” Thompson said. “All families have ups and downs. … Everything I did was for my team. I told (Coach Williams) after that last game, after we lost, that I cried because of how sorry I was. I gave it everything I had.”

The next step will carry Thompson to the University of Indiana. Though that target sign past right field will breathe a little easier upon her departure, everyone else at Midway is going to really miss her.

“Excited and sad. Not just because of what we’ll lose out of her, but she’s one of my last original kids,” Williams said. “I’ve seen them grow up from itty-bitty babies to now, I just told her mom, ‘She looks like a grown woman.’ In two weeks she’s already matured. … It’s that presence that I’m going to miss from her, every single day here.”

Coach of the Year: Don Johnson, Riesel

Sometimes you can assemble a sage scouting report on a kid even when they’re six years old. Riesel softball coach Don Johnson filed away some of that future forecasting when his current players were just grade schoolers.

“Back in elementary P.E., I had them for four or five years in P.E. and you could always tell they were really athletic,” Johnson said. “The good thing was, on Monday mornings they’d always come in and tell you about their tournaments over the weekend. It kind of made you think, ‘Are they really that good?’ Come to find out, they really are.”

The Lady Indians have confirmed their coach’s long-ago projections. After falling short of the playoffs in Class 3A last year, Riesel rose to not just relevance but excellence in 2023. The Lady Indians amassed a 32-5 record, including a 12-2 mark in district where they lost only to No. 1-ranked Crawford, and advanced three rounds deep in the playoffs. Their breakthrough earned their veteran coach Johnson the Trib’s Super Centex Coach of the Year plaudit.

Johnson said that his team held a deep measure of respect for the Riesel teams of years past. “The Riesel program started 20 years ago and has always been good, and they’ll be good 20 years from now,” the coach said.

But what makes this Riesel team particularly unique is just the way it approaches the game. It’s the ultimate work-hard, play-hard kind of group. Johnson described the Lady Indians as “kind of a laid-back, chill group.”

Who needs to get all locked in and laser-focused when you can crank up Adele or Rihanna or T-Swizzle and wail at the top of your lungs?

“I’ll be honest with you, in years past going to games it’s a quiet bus ride,” Johnson said. “You think about the game and it’s kind of serious and more disciplined. I found out two years ago when this group was in junior high – we started junior high softball three years ago. I found out then, I was just going to see what kind of group they were.

“They like the boom box blowing out the windows, they like goofing around and having a good time. I actually told them this earlier this year, if you can be successful doing this, we’ll do it. And they kept it going. What works works, so why change that? But they’re pretty hilarious. They’re a lot of fun to be around.”

Riesel’s resurgence arrived without the benefit of any breaks. Well, the Lady Indians had a few breaks, but they were all the worst kind, knee injuries and such. Riesel didn’t have the benefit of last year’s starting centerfielder in the lineup all season, and pitcher Kyleigh Benton had to grind her way through some late-season injuries.

Given that Super Centex performers like Benton and Landri Pick will be back next year along with some of the injury reinforcements and a few rising freshmen, Johnson said there’s no reason Riesel can’t keep the party going in 2024.

“All of these kids will be a year stronger, a year faster. Mentally, they’ll be a year older,” he said. “Yeah, I believe next year we’ll be one of the top teams in the region. You’re always going to have the Crawfords and the Trentons, but I think next year we’ll be able to compete with them a little bit better and possibly be up there at the top.

“The thing is, I tell people all the time, you get the breaks, you stay healthy, that’s always a big plus. Both of those this year, it kind of hurt us a little. But at the end of the day I’m still proud of what we did and excited for the season and very proud of the kids.”

Newcomer of the Year: Raelynn Van Zee, Robinson

Among Central Texas softball programs, few possess a better farm system than Robinson does.

Put it this way: When Raelynn Van Zee stepped into the pitching circle for her varsity debut as a freshman this season, it was far from the first big game in which she’d pitched.

Van Zee has a history wearing “Robinson” on her uniform, playing for some highly successful Little League teams that made deep all-star runs. So she wasn’t necessarily fazed by suiting up for the varsity.

“Yes, it definitely helped, being in front of a big group of people,” said Van Zee, when asked about the benefit of her Little League experience. “Being right in the middle, too, helps you not be so nervous in the games.”

Van Zee spun it like a seasoned pro in her ninth grade year. Van Zee logged 175 innings for the Rockettes, compiling a 20-7 record with a 2.42 ERA and a whopping 222 strikeouts. She also chipped in a .444 batting average with six home runs as a hitter. She won unanimous District MVP honors for 23-4A and now has added another outstanding accolade as the Trib’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year.

When Van Zee gets the sign from her catcher, she doesn’t think about much of anything thereafter. It’s all muscle memory at that point.

“I just keep my head kind of clear, so I don’t overthink it. I just trust my pitch and trust my spin on the ball,” Van Zee said.

Clearly, it’s a strategy that is working. Sometimes a player can be her own worst enemy when she retracts into her own head. Those are places where fear and doubt lie, and Van Zee said that her biggest takeaway from her freshman year is to remain in a state of hopeful optimism.

“Probably to not get down on myself, try to stay in a good mentality, to stay positive and not try to get down on my teammates or myself,” said Van Zee, when asked about what she most learned. “I know what I could do, so I wanted to fulfill my expectations.”

With Van Zee slinging it in the circle, aided by Robinson’s sturdy stable of young hitters, the Rockettes reached the regional semifinal round before falling to Bullard. In the round before, Robinson swept a tough Georgetown Gateway squad by a combined score of 17-0, with Van Zee recording her 200th strikeout of the season in the process. “That game was definitely something,” she said.

In 2024, Robinson should benefit from the return of several proven stars, including the last two Super Centex Newcomer of the Year winners in Van Zee and shortstop Keegan Marshall. After finishing two series wins shy of state, the Rockettes will be probing for a deeper orbit. Robinson last reached the state tournament in 2010, when Van Zee and her teammates were toddlers, but you’d better believe that’s the goal.

“Obviously I want to continue my amount of strikeouts, try to beat that record I had this year,” she said. “And also try to get farther in the playoffs next year and get to state again.”

First-team profiles

ABBY VASSER

So, Lorena

District 19-3A Catcher of Year smacked 43 hits, 9 HRs for Lady Leopards while also excelling with the glove, registering a .984 fielding percentage.

LILY GARCIA

Sr, Troy

Temple College signee, District 19-3A MVP gave Trojanettes steady and sterling production, with .502 average, 14 home runs and 58 runs batted in.

SAVANNA POGUE

Jr, Crawford

Baylor-committed shortstop led all Centex hitters with 82 RBIs, and she’s plenty fleet on the basepaths, swiping 22 bags for state semifinalists.

CASEY SCHULTZ

Jr, Lake Belton

Slugging shortstop put 19 balls over the fence for 29-win Lady Broncos, to go along with a .478 batting average, 52 runs and a whopping 68 RBIs.

TRISTIAN THOMPSON

Sr, Midway

Powerful slugger, Indiana signee set a new Centex single-season record with 22 home runs, winning 12-6A co-MVP, Super Centex Player of Year honors.

LANDRI PICK

So, Riesel

District 13-2A Offensive MVP sparked resurgent Riesel season by accumulating .509 average, 59 runs, 18 home runs and 60 RBIs, also drew nine intentional walks.

KEEGAN MARSHALL

So, Robinson

Last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of Year kept it going as sophomore, totaling 13 home runs, 58 RBIs and 19 stolen bases for Class 4A regional semifinalists.

ADDIE COX

Jr, Crawford

Move-in from Fairfield found her place nicely in Crawford’s sterling outfield, delivering a .569 average, 13 home runs, 60 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

LONDON MINNIX

Jr, Crawford

Three-time Super Centex performer, Louisiana-Monroe commit made slight adjustment to batting stance, produced .678 average with whopping 71 runs.

KELSEY MATHIS

Jr, Midway

A standout fixture in center field for Midway for the past three seasons, Mathis pounded 12 homers to go with .432 average, 56 runs and 43 RBIs.

KEEGAN MAYHUE

So, West

While seeing action at three different positions, Mayhue managed to offer steady production, including .594 average with 60 hits and 50 runs scored.

KENZIE JONES

Sr, Crawford

Capping off one of the great Centex careers ever, Jones led Crawford to third straight state tournament behind 30-3 record, .527 batting average.

SHELBY SCHULTZ

Jr, Lake Belton

District 22-5A’s Co-Defensive MVP filled a variety of spots for Broncos, including amassing a 16-2 record in circle with 0.99 ERA and 199 strikeouts.

CAMRYN CARTER

Fr, Midway

In winning 12-6A Pitcher of Year honor as a freshman, Carter limited opposing batters to .214 average while striking out 133 and winning 29 games.

KYLEIGH BENTON

So, Riesel

Benton put a charge into resurgent Riesel’s lineup as both a powerful pitching presence (31-6, 265 strikeouts) and a bruising batter (.414, 43 RBIs).

RAELYNN VAN ZEE

Fr, Robinson

Unanimous District MVP as a freshman, Van Zee compiled a 20-7 record with 222 strikeouts, also helped her own cause by hitting .441 with 28 RBIs.

IZZY GARCIA

So, Troy

Garcia won District 19-3A MVP honors for regional quarterfinalists, while going 22-3 with 172 strikeouts and bashing six home runs, 32 RBIs as batter.

DON JOHNSON

Coach, Riesel

Veteran coach orchestrated Riesel’s rise from non-playoff qualifier in 2022 to 32-win season in 2023 and trip to Class 2A regional quarterfinals.