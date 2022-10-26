 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Super Centex volleyball nominations sought

Central Texas volleyball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Team.

Nominations should include a player’s name, position, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards she has won. The nominations can be sent to Trib sports editor Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.

Coaches whose teams are headed to the playoffs are encouraged to send their playoff pairing information to Cherry, or to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com.

