Super Centex volleyball nominations sought

Central Texas volleyball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Team.
Nominations should include a player’s name, position, classification, statistics, and any pertinent honors or awards she has won. The nominations can be sent to Trib sports editor Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
Coaches whose teams are headed to the playoffs are encouraged to send their playoff pairing information to Cherry, or to the Trib at sports@wacotrib.com.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
DJ Ramirez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today