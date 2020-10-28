 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Super Centex volleyball nominations sought
0 comments
top story

Super Centex volleyball nominations sought

{{featured_button_text}}

Central Texas volleyball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Team.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nominations should include the players' positions, classifications, statistics, any pertinent awards or honors they've won, and any other information that would be helpful in consideration for the team. The nominations can be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.

The Trib will also select a Super Centex Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

What's the perfect football practice weather? Who's just playing for pride this week? What's the ideal postgame country tune? The Trib's Chad Conine and Brice Cherry answer these questions and more on this week's high school football podcast at WacoTrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert