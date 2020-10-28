Super Centex volleyball nominations sought

Central Texas volleyball coaches whose seasons are complete may submit nominations for the annual Super Centex Team.
Nominations should include the players' positions, classifications, statistics, any pertinent awards or honors they've won, and any other information that would be helpful in consideration for the team. The nominations can be sent to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.
The Trib will also select a Super Centex Player of the Year, Coach of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
