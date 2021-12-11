Super Centex Volleyball Team: Crawford's Moody, Lorena's Tuyo led by example

After winning a hotly contested district match against Troy this season, Lorena’s star volleyball senior Abbie Tuyo entered the stands to greet some of her well-wishers.
Among that group was Crawford’s standout senior Lexi Moody. Turned out Moody and the Lady Pirates had made short work of their district opponent Oglesby, and she high-tailed it over to Lorena to watch the area’s match of the night and support some of her friends in other uniforms.
And if you can appreciate that level of support that Crawford’s Moody and Lorena’s Tuyo show for the Central Texas volleyball community, just imagine how much deeper it goes for their own teams.
These two embody everything a leader should be. They doggedly set the tone with their work ethic, even as they stand out as the most talented all-around players on their supremely skilled teams. Whatever they’re asked to do, they do it. And in 2021, that included navigating their teams through the shark-infested playoff waters all the way to the UIL state tournament. Since it would involve quite the hair-splitting exercise to separate these unselfish supernovas, the Tribune-Herald opted to let them share the Player of the Year honor on the 28th annual Super Centex Volleyball Team.
A few interesting nuggets regarding these superlatives: Crawford’s Moody claims the Player of the Year award for a second straight year, becoming just the third two-time winner in Super Centex volleyball history, after China Spring’s Karlyn Meyers (2006-07) and Midway’s Allye Beth Deaton (2015-16). Moody and Tuyo also join Live Oak’s Bailey Keith and Crawford’s Haley Vaughn as the only Co-Players of the Year, as Keith and Vaughn shared the honor in 2017. (Vaughn was Moody's predecessor as Crawford's setter). And, finally, Abbie Tuyo joins her older sister McKenzie as the only pair of siblings to nab the honor, as McKenzie won it in 2018.
“She always said I got the good genes, because I’m tall and she’s not tall,” said Abbie, who measures in at six-feet compared to 5-8 McKenzie. “She can jump, though.”
Abbie actually got the chance to share the court with McKenzie back in that ’18 season, when Abbie was a freshman and McKenzie a senior. Watching her older sister prod and encourage her teammates helped Abbie eventually grow out of her more subdued nature.
“I’m very quiet-natured,” Abbie said. “I don’t talk a lot. I think being a leader and being a freshman on varsity made me kind of break out of my shell. Playing with my sister my freshman year also made me break out, because we’re complete opposites. She’s pretty loud and energetic, and I’m not. I just learned a lot from her. Coach (Amanda) Gonzales didn’t force it out of me, but she wanted me to learn how important it was for me to be loud and for me to lead the team.”
Even when she spoke softly, Tuyo carried a big lick. Few hitters in Central Texas or even in the state hit the ball any harder than Tuyo, who pummeled 541 kills on the season with a .326 hitting percentage.
But Tuyo’s excellence wasn’t limited to rally-ending terminations. The Campbell University signee also delivered 81 service aces, 31 blocks and 342 digs to Lorena’s cause, and said that her back-row passing was a special area of emphasis this season.
Still, what Gonzales appreciated most about Tuyo was the way she embraced her role as team captain. The second-year Lady Leopards coach said she knew that even if she and her assistant coaches left the gym, the team would be in good hands with senior leaders like Tuyo and setter Meg Kucera.
“That’s what every coach wants, because it makes things easier for you,” Gonzales said. “You have somebody that’s going to uphold your standards and cultures in the locker room, on the bus, in the classroom, and not just on the court whenever you’re around. It’s someone to help you do that when you’re not around.”
Similarly, Moody brought that same type of energy and influence to Crawford. She first started attending head coach Jeff Coker’s volleyball camp when she was in elementary school, and her dedication to the sport and, more importantly, the school and community has only grown deeper as she’s grown (slightly) taller.
“She just plays with so much joy and passion,” Coker said. “You always want your most talented kids to be your hardest workers. Your leaders have to be your hardest workers, and she’s always done that, always brought that. Even when she was hurt in softball last year, she was out there shagging balls, encouraging her teammates.
"Her love for volleyball exuded in everything she does, but her love of being a Crawford Lady Pirate is one of the things that separates her from all the rest.
Moody ends her lustrous career as Crawford’s all-time assists leader with 5,513, including 1,324 in her senior season. But the savvy setter self-dialed her own number at the net with increasing frequency this season, whacking 184 kills on a variety of defense-deking dumps and overpass-assaulting stuffs.
“Just because I knew with how well my hitters were hitting, the other team would have to stay with them, so I knew that if they weren’t with me I could also score,” Moody said. “I knew that was just another way I could help my team.”
Crawford’s 2021 team rallying cry was, “Seize the Moment,” appropriate for a senior-led squad aiming for additional state glory. Moody embraced that concept and tried to stop and enjoy the journey along the way, even if it didn’t result in the championship trophy the Lady Pirates sought.
“Sometimes it’s really hard to remember whenever you’re in the moment, you’re like, ‘My gosh, this is either the end of my season or I’m going to keep playing,’” said Moody, who will play her college volleyball at LeTourneau University in Longview. “It’s just so hard to stay focused on that. But each of us reminded each other, ‘OK, we’re fine, there’s this moment and that’s it.’ … Not many people even get to make it to playoffs, and to get to make it to state three times out of four (years) is an amazing thing to do. Anyone would be proud to accomplish it, and I do not regret anything one bit.”
The Centex volleyball family will certainly miss Moody and Tuyo, but they’re bound for big things. And they plan to continue to celebrate one another’s achievements. When Lorena clinched its first-ever state appearance this season, Crawford sent on a congratulatory box of Tiff’s Treats cookies, while Lorena responded by sending Crawford cupcakes for its own state berth.
“We’ve all grown up with each other, just playing club and stuff,” Crawford’s Moody said. “Even if we didn’t play club together, we knew of each other, so we were always around each other. We all want to cheer each other on whenever we can.”
Added Tuyo, “It’s a lot of fun, having the support of another team.”
Coach of the Year:
Amanda Gonzales, Lorena
When Amanda Gonzales explored Lorena’s volleyball coach opening prior to the 2020 season, she didn’t have to dig very deep to become enthusiastic about the possibility. This job wasn’t a hidden gem, it glistened like a 24-karat diamond.
“When you look into a job, you look and go see what they’ve been like in the past, how many returners they’re going to have, all that stuff,” said Gonzales, an assistant coach in her hometown of New Braunfels prior to coming to Lorena. “I thought, here’s a lot of really talented volleyball players that look like they’re very invested in what they do. It was something to be excited about.”
Her excitement was warranted. After a successful 2020 debut that included a 23-4 record and a trip to the regional final, Gonzales and the Leopards one-upped themselves this season. They made history in reaching state for the first time, earning Gonzales the Super Centex Coach of the Year honor in the process.
It’s not always easy for move-in coaches to gain immediate trust with their new players. But at Lorena, Gonzales encountered a group of Leopards eager to welcome her as den mother.
“I thought they embraced me from the very beginning,” Gonzales said.
Of course, the Leopards still confronted bumps in the road. But they stuck to the process and kept listening to Gonzales’ guidance, including her insistence that they would be ready for the moment when they got another crack at East Bernard, the team that beat the Leopards in that 2020 regional final.
And she was right, as Lorena didn’t just beat East Bernard this year, but it swept those Brahmas. Gonzales couldn’t help but feel gratified watching how much that win meant to not only her players, but the entire Lorena community.
“That was really rewarding for the girls to see that they were doing it for the community, and they had their support the whole way,” Gonzales said. “Sometimes we get so into our day-to-day routine and going to practice, working, doing all that, that you forget all the people that support you. So, kind of bringing some recognition to our school, it was really fun to do that.”
Lorena star Abbie Tuyo said that her team isn’t overly emotional, and that’s a top-down kind of attitude, as Gonzales admits she doesn’t necessarily have a gushy, Hallmark movie personality. But when the Leopards topped East Bernard, the waterworks spilled out.
“To see her cry tears of joy was something really special, to share that moment and know that we had sweet revenge,” Tuyo said.
Gonzales laughed when she remembered that postgame scene, and said she couldn’t help but well up with pride and appreciation for her new Leopard family.
“There was a lot of emotion in that match, for sure,” she said. “Just to see everything they worked for and seeing how hard they worked the year before and falling short of that goal, and then them coming back in the summer, working all the way through the summer to get better, keeping their eyes on their goal the whole season.
“It wasn’t perfect, we had hard times as a team, just like every team does. But everything we had to go through to get there, seeing all them hug each other and cry and smile, it was a really special moment.”
Newcomer of the Year:
Jade Washington, Midway
When Jade Washington approached her freshman year at Midway, she set an ambitious goal for herself.
“I just really wanted to get better and play good teams. My goal was to make JV, and I did that,” Washington said.
Washington indeed clinched a spot on Midway’s JV roster this year as a freshman. But she mastered her spot at libero with such unflappable precision that she earned a call-up to the varsity. And it was absolutely the right call by Midway coach Ryan Porter, considering all Washington did after joining the Pantherette varsity was average 5.12 digs per set as an incredibly steady-handed back-row passer.
Following the season, Washington won District 11-6A Newcomer of the Year honors, and now she’s added the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year award to boot.
“Her athleticism is super rare at that age, to see someone that explosive and also to be able to carry themselves and be emotionally stable,” Porter said. “It didn’t ever seem like any moment was too big for her at the JV level. She was calm, cool and collected, and when she had the opportunity to work out with the varsity kids, even though she was nervous she never showed it. Her IQ is off the chart, so when you combined her IQ and her athleticism, and it makes for a pretty special kid.”
Porter went on to describe Washington’s understanding of the game as “uncanny.” It’s readily apparent when you talk to her, as consider her answer to a question about her role as the libero. If you close your eyes, you’d think you were talking to a college volleyball coach with 10 years of experience.
“I picture that one of the most important aspects of the game,” Washington said. “That’s where the first contact is, and everything that happens after that is based on how good I pass the ball. If it’s a really good pass, we’re more likely to be in system and terminate.”
Porter believes Washington can still grow in her confidence, and in her ability to take charge on the court, even when she might be the only underclassman out there. But if the Midway student section has anything to say about it — and they tend to speak rather loudly — they should give Washington plenty of confidence boosts. In several matches this season, they’d chant, “She’s a freshman!” whenever the libero scooped up a particularly well-struck attack.
“I love that cheer, oh my gosh,” Washington said, laughing. “It makes me feel really good, gets me really bubbly.”
2021 SUPER CENTEX VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Co-Players of the Year: Abbie Tuyo, Lorena, and Lexi Moody, Crawford
Coach of the Year: Amanda Gonzales, Lorena
Newcomer of the Year: Jade Washington, Fr, Midway
First Team
Pos Player Ht Cl School
S Lexi Moody 5-8 Sr Crawford
S Meg Kucera 5-5 Sr Lorena
S Cambry Saul 5-5 Jr Midway
S/RS Kadyne Emmot 5-10 Sr China Spring
MB/S Lyndsie McBride 5-9 Sr Bremond
MB Addison Willingham 5-11 So Blum
MB Kylie Ray 5-10 Sr Crawford
MB Logan Dyer 6-4 Fr Bosqueville
OH Katie Warden 5-10 Sr Crawford
OH Abbie Tuyo 6-0 Sr Lorena
OH Graycee Mosley 5-8 Sr Troy
OH Kaycee Cavanaugh 5-7 So Troy
L Natasha Gouge 5-6 Sr Bremond
Second Team
Pos Player Ht Cl School
S/OH Ruby Rumohr 5-8 So Blum
S Kayla Peoples 5-8 Sr China Spring
S Dayla Woodard 5-8 Sr West
S Raylee Poff 5-6 Sr Troy
MB Lauren Johnson 5-11 Sr Midway
MB Kyra Cerda 5-9 Sr Frost
OH Dylan Birkes 5-10 Sr China Spring
OH McKenna Post 5-6 Jr Crawford
OH Ashtyne Horn 5-10 Sr La Vega
OH Avery Thaler 5-10 Sr Fairfield
L Kayden Arrington 5-3 So Blum
L Annabelle Kuehl 5-6 Jr Bosqueville
L Addi Goldenberg 5-6 Jr Crawford
L Araceli Pena 5-3 Jr University
Honorable Mention
Payden Sanders, Skylar Allen and Emma Scott, Blum; Jayla Lee, Bosqueville; Sadie Kasowski, Bremond; Kaly White, Ainsley Driska, Kirsten Marin and Haley Tucker, Cameron Yoe; Emiliegh Burton and Caeleigh Burkham, Evant; Makensy Isaacs, Audrey Archibald and McKinna Brackens, Fairfield; Lexi Banks, Frost; Tori Brackeen and Leigh Jespersen, Lorena; Miriam Williams, Midway; Kayley Robertson and Jackie Salazar, Rosebud-Lott; Maddie Honea, Marley Gerik, Tori Peters and Mattison Mechell, West
First-team profiles
LEXI MOODY
Sr, Crawford
Crawford’s all-time assists leader won District 12-2A MVP, TGCA all-state honors while leading her team to third straight state tournament.
MEG KUCERA
Sr, Lorena
Leopard veteran leader was capable of putting a point away on her own (.314 hitting %), but excelled in setting up others, with 1,012 assists.
CAMBRY SAUL
Jr, Midway
Elite-level passer shifted from back row to the front to fill setter role for 6A area finalist, still scooped up 405 digs while hitting .359.
KADYNE EMMOT
Sr, China Spring
District 18-4A MVP, Newman University signee spurred Cougars to regional final with versatile contributions (305 kills, 782 assists, 73 blocks).
LYNDSIE McBRIDE
Sr, Bremond
Three-time Super Centex performer soared for 511 kills, also showed pop as a server with 129 aces while winning District 14-2A MVP.
ADDISON WILLINGHAM
So, Blum
Smashing sophomore topped 1A state finalist Lady Cats with 507 kills, 73 blocks; plans to play college volleyball after she graduates.
KYLIE RAY
Sr, Crawford
District 12-2A Offensive MVP brought the hammer as a hitter (346 kills), blocker (50 blocks) and server (99 aces) for No. 1-ranked Lady Pirates.
LOGAN DYER
Fr, Bosqueville
One of the brightest new supernovas on the area volleyball scene, 6-4 thumper totaled 452 kills, 69 blocks for a Lady Bulldog team that went 36-5.
KATIE WARDEN
Sr, Crawford
Lady Pirates have produced a lineage of big hitters, but none blasted more kills than Warden’s school-record 597 this year for state semifinalists.
ABBIE TUYO
Sr, Lorena
District 17-3A Offensive MVP delivered consistently clutch postseason performances while helping Leopards reach first state tournament.
GRAYCEE MOSLEY
Sr, Troy
Move over, Arnold Schwarzenegger, the real Terminator is Mosley, who put down an area-high 668 kills to go with 573 digs, 78 aces, 42 blocks.
KAYCEE CAVANAUGH
So, Troy
District 17-3A Defensive MVP started many a rally with 567 digs on the year, but she was also fully capable of finishing a point, with 475 kills.
NATASHA GEORGE
Sr, Bremond
Nothing got past this District 14-2A Defensive MVP, as the locked-in libero pocketed 502 digs, 102 assists for regional finalist Lady Tigers.
JADE WASHINGTON
Fr, Midway
District 11-6A Newcomer of Year made her presence known upon varsity call-up, averaging 5.12 digs per set as steady back-row passer.
AMANDA GONZALES
Coach, Lorena
Second-year Lady Leopards head coach took her team to an undefeated 17-3A run and district title, as well as program’s first state appearance.