Super Centex Volleyball Team: Crawford's Moody, Lorena's Tuyo led by example

After winning a hotly contested district match against Troy this season, Lorena’s star volleyball senior Abbie Tuyo entered the stands to greet some of her well-wishers.

Among that group was Crawford’s standout senior Lexi Moody. Turned out Moody and the Lady Pirates had made short work of their district opponent Oglesby, and she high-tailed it over to Lorena to watch the area’s match of the night and support some of her friends in other uniforms.

And if you can appreciate that level of support that Crawford’s Moody and Lorena’s Tuyo show for the Central Texas volleyball community, just imagine how much deeper it goes for their own teams.

These two embody everything a leader should be. They doggedly set the tone with their work ethic, even as they stand out as the most talented all-around players on their supremely skilled teams. Whatever they’re asked to do, they do it. And in 2021, that included navigating their teams through the shark-infested playoff waters all the way to the UIL state tournament. Since it would involve quite the hair-splitting exercise to separate these unselfish supernovas, the Tribune-Herald opted to let them share the Player of the Year honor on the 28th annual Super Centex Volleyball Team.