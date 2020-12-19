Super Centex Volleyball Team: Crawford's Moody wins hearts, games with giving nature

If you were designing the perfect volleyball setter, you’d probably start with soft hands. You’d want someone who shows a keen eye and an innate understanding of where to deliver the ball. Ideally, you’d like a player who was more enamored with the success of her teammates than that of her own.
Crawford is blessed with the prototype in Lexi Moody.
Despite possessing as much talent as any player on the court on a given night, Moody displays unselfishness on a regular basis. Like any great setter, she’s a giver at heart. That much was evident even when the junior setter was asked about her favorite on-court activity.
“I would probably say cheering after a point. I just get really excited and I like to get other people excited,” Moody said. “That’s the most fun part to me.”
A budding superstar with a heart of gold, Crawford’s Moody was the Tribune-Herald’s pick as Super Centex Player of the Year for 2020. Of course, she greets such honors with an aw-shucks type of humility.
“I see her as one who doesn’t like the attention being on her,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “She’s doesn’t really like it when she wins an award or gets some cool recognition for her accomplishments. She’s more comfortable with other people getting the attention. She’s a great teammate that way.”
Called the “heart and soul of the team” by Coker, Moody led Central Texas with 1,121 assists. She also totaled 169 kills, 254 digs, 76 service aces and 29 blocks. And — get this — she did it all while playing through a sprained thumb.
Though she’s been attending Coker’s volleyball camp at Crawford since she was in elementary school, Moody didn’t always gravitate to the setter position. In those early, formative years, she considered it kind of boring.
“To be honest, I didn’t even start to like volleyball until I was in probably sixth grade,” Moody said, her eyes revealing the smile that her mask concealed. “I remember being really little in second grade and saying, ‘I’ll be a passer, I’ll be a hitter, but I will not set.’ And now that’s all I do. So it’s very interesting.”
To say she loves it now would be an understatement. She is the latest link in a firm chain at setter at Crawford that stretches back more than a decade. She followed a four-year starter and past Super Centex Player of the Year in Haley Vaughn, who in turn followed a four-year starter and standout player in Jordan Villa. Come 2021, Moody will be entering her fourth year as Crawford’s starting setter.
Talk about a dozen years of brilliance — and Moody just might be the sharpest of them all. She especially shows her ingenuity when she dekes the other team with dumps, those slick plays that are disguised as a set only to turn into a crafty kill, with the redirected ball dropping into a hole among the surprised defenders.
It’s mostly a feel thing. Moody can’t deny that. But even those moments where she calls her own number and scores a point herself, she’s still deflecting the credit to others.
“Sometimes Coach Coker will say, ‘Hey, this is open,’” Moody said. “Or even some of my teammates will say, ‘Your dump to the back is open. Or the one in the middle.’ So they help me out, too. It’s a bit of both.”
Added Coker, “There’s a reason her teammates love her. She really a fun kid, and just great to be around.”
Coach of the Year:
Melissa Cole, China Spring
Before the first serve was ever struck, Melissa Cole had her fingers crossed.
Make that her fingers, toes, eyes — whatever bit of luck she could find, she’d take. Cole didn’t want COVID-19 shutting down her China Spring team’s promising season.
“It was funny, because at the beginning I was just hoping, ‘Let’s have this season, let’s have this season. This is such an amazing group that we’ve got.’ I just knew it,” Cole said. “I felt that, that it was going to be super-special. So just for them I hope that this all plays out.”
She knew it all right. Cole’s vision proved prophetic, as the Lady Cougars assembled not only a “super-special” season but one of the most successful campaigns in school history. China Spring won its first 30 matches of the season, advancing all the way to the Region III-4A final before falling to Bellville. For her infectious energy and direction in leading China Spring, Cole is the Trib’s Super Centex Coach of the Year.
China Spring showed more than just talent. Sure, at times it seemed that the Lady Cougars featured more heavy hitters than the ’27 Yankees. But these were the kinds of girls that wouldn’t just spike your punch, they’d giggle the entire time while doing it. Cole’s team featured that captivating chemistry that you can’t cook up in a test tube.
“It was a really fun group to coach. Amazing ladies,” said Cole, who has amassed 337 all-time wins in a career that included stops at Burleson, Grandview and Groesbeck prior to reaching China Spring in 2017. “They’re so full of energy, and they got along. Every day I laughed. That’s part of why we do this. Yes, we’re out there to take names and kick rear, but we’re going to have fun while we’re doing it.”
In China Spring’s second match of the season, it outlasted perennial 2A power Crawford in a five-set thriller. Two weeks later, it bumped off another of Central Texas’ steadiest programs, Lorena, in four sets. Those victories represented a breakthrough for the Lady Cougars, and gave them the confidence that they could beat anyone, anywhere.
“So a lot of firsts were happening, and it was one after another after another,” Cole said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we just keep winning.’ After a little bit, we were like, OK. We kind of stopped looking at it. We were just focusing on that next game. Focus on that next game, don’t worry about what’s behind us, and just keep coming and going.”
The wins weren’t always a breeze, mind you. China Spring found itself stretched to the limit in several of its victories. But by pulling out those wins, it only made the team tougher, Cole said.
The Lady Cougars withstood a rugged Lexington team in five sets in a playoff warmup match, then stacked four impressive playoff wins together against Jasper, Salado, Carthage and Huffman-Hargrave. Though they didn’t reach their ultimate goal of a state title — a strong core of juniors will return in 2021 to fuel another run at it — Cole and the China Spring players couldn’t complain.
After all, they got to play. And a 30-1 record reflects that they played very, very well.
“Every day was something new, and they brought a lot of joy to my life, I know that,” Cole said. “I’m super blessed that I had the ability this year to coach them.”
While Cole was the clear choice as Super Centex Coach of the Year — including drawing nominations from several of her colleagues in the area — other area coaches whose teams turned in tremendous seasons included Crawford’s Jeff Coker, who took the Lady Pirates to within a win of a second straight 2A title, Blum’s Lauren McPherson, who oversaw the Lady Cats’ trip to a third state tournament in four years, first-year Lorena coach Amanda Gonzales, who helped the Lady Leopards reach the Region III-3A final, and McGregor’s Leslee Drummond, who saw her bunch win the first playoff match in program history.
Newcomer of the Year:
Kadyne Emmot, China Spring
The move-in player is always a little bit of a mystery. A coach doesn’t really know what to expect from any newbie until she sees them on the court.
China Spring’s Kadyne Emmot was one mystery who featured a dynamic and happy ending.
“I knew I was getting this kid from Kansas, and I was like, ‘OK, getting a kid from Kansas.’ We’ve had some move-ins in the past,” China Spring coach Melissa Cole said. “Had one from Odessa, one from Live Oak. But Kansas. It was like, ‘OK, here she comes.’ As soon as she touched the ball with her hands, she set that ball, it was like, ‘OK. This is the real deal.’”
Emmot made an immediate and wide-ranging impact on the Lady Cougars, and it led to her winning this year’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year honor. The junior left-hander tallied 411 assists, 206 kills, 54 service aces, 236 digs and 47 total blocks while seizing District 18-4A MVP recognition and spurring China Spring to the regional final.
It can be a little strange being the new girl, but Emmot said her new teammates couldn’t have been more welcoming.
“They made it pretty easy,” Emmot said. “When I first got there in the summer, during Cougar Course (strength and conditioning), that’s when I first met everyone. They made it a pretty easy transition, because everyone was so welcoming and happy that they’d added a new person.”
They grew even happier once they saw what Emmot brought to the court. Cole used her in a variety of ways, shifting her from outside hitter to setter, a testament to her all-around array of skills.
“She’s very versatile,” Cole said. “That’s when I realized that she could attack the ball like she can. I remember it was the Salado game, not the playoff game but the regular season. She came out and was on fire. Think she led us with 14 kills, going with that left hand, turning it down the line, making plays. She’s super smart, aware of her surroundings on the court. Always focused on doing things right.”
Emmot said she can’t wait for 2021 holds for China Spring. She most enjoys the “team feeling” of volleyball, and the Lady Cougars should feature another stout team next year.
“I’m hoping it’s free (of COVID), but I’m excited for next year’s team,” she said. “Most of our returners are back, and the people that are coming up to fill in the other spots are really good. I just feel like it’s still going to be a great team next year.”
2020 SUPER CENTEX VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Player of the Year: Lexi Moody, Jr., S, Crawford
Newcomer of the Year: Kadyne Emmot, Jr., S/OH, China Spring
Coach of the Year: Melissa Cole, China Spring
First Team
Pos Player Ht Cl School
S Ruby Rumohr 5-8 Fr Blum
S Lexi Moody 5-8 Jr Crawford
S Cambry Saul 5-5 So Midway
S/MB Lyndsie McBride 5-9 Jr Bremond
MB Taylor Westerfeld 5-9 Sr Crawford
MB Mara Hering 5-10 Sr McGregor
MB Brooke Ashcraft 5-9 Sr Robinson
OH Dylan Birkes 5-10 Jr China Spring
OH Katie Warden 5-9 Jr Crawford
OH Abbie Tuyo 6-0 Jr Lorena
OH/DS Graycee Mosley 5-9 Jr Troy
L Nikki Pirrello 5-5 Sr China Spring
L Kara Wachsmann 5-3 Jr Midway
Second Team
Pos Player Ht Cl School
S Mar’cyah Willis 5-7 Fr La Vega
S Meg Kucera 5-6 Jr Lorena
S Kiley Coats 5-6 Sr McGregor
S Raylee Poff 5-7 So Troy
MB Addison Willingham 5-11 Fr Blum
MB Reece Briggs 5-11 Sr Bosqueville
MB Kylie Ray 5-11 Jr Crawford
OH Alyvia Peralez 5-9 Sr Bremond
OH Leah Stephenson 6-0 Sr Live Oak
OH/S Delani Degner 5-8 Sr Robinson
OH/DS Kaycee Cavanaugh 5-7 Fr Troy
L Annabelle Kuehl 5-6 So Bosqueville
L Audrey Archibald 5-7 Jr Fairfield
Honorable Mention
Allison Wolf, Abbott; Baliee Sheddan, Rylie Smith, Addison Harwell, Kyndall Huffhines and Hayleigh Swinford, Aquilla; Courtney Stephens, Reagan Doyle, Reagan Hand and Makenzie Covey, Axtell; Kayden Arrington, Ruby Salinas and Emma Jones, Blum; Autumn Allmon, Bosqueville; Emily Hill, Jordann Pinner and Alissa Rodriguez, Bruceville-Eddy; Kayla Peoples, China Spring; McKenna Post, Crawford; Kendal Crawford, Avery Thaler and Breyunna Dowell, Fairfield; Tasha Thoms, Madilyn Ward and Kourtnee Mathews, Gatesville; Hattie Mills and Ellie Lynch, Live Oak; Tori Brackeen and Leigh Jespersen, Lorena; Audrey Lillard, McGregor; Precious Daily and Destiny Bailey, Mexia; Gabby Jones, Midway; Jackie Salazar, Rosebud-Lott; Caton Ledbetter and Layni Tanner, Troy; Lily Martin, Samantha O’Flaherty and Karoline Horner, Vanguard; Dayla Woodard, Marley Gerik, Laney Kucera and Halley Maler, West; Riley Winstead, Reagan Stuver, Cate Samford and Kenlie Stuver, Wortham
First-team profiles
RUBY RUMOHR
Fr, Blum
Lady Bobcat newbie didn’t play like a rookie, with standout setting (1,017 assists) and serving (102 aces) for state finalists.
LEXI MOODY
Jr, Crawford
District 12-2A MVP shook off sprained thumb to deliver area-leading 1,121 assists, lift Crawford back to 2A state tournament.
CAMBRY SAUL
So, Midway
District 11-6A Newcomer of the Year displayed a savvy beyond her years, providing steady setting and solid defense.
LYNDSIE McBRIDE
Jr, Bremond
High flier totaled 305 kills, 472 assists, 218 digs for regional finalist Lady Tigers, achieved District 14-2A MVP recognition.
TAYLOR WESTERFELD
Sr, Crawford
Veteran smasher tagged 345 kills while hitting efficient .322 for state finalist Lady Pirates, was named 12-2A Co-Offensive MVP.
MARA HERING
Sr, McGregor
District 17-3A Blocker of Year, Texas Tech high jump signee fueled Bulldog breakthrough by averaging 10 kills, 3 blocks per game.
BROOKE ASHCRAFT
Sr, Robinson
Smart, athletic veteran middle blocker did it all for Rockets (336 digs, 317 digs, 98 blocks) while sparking run to region semis.
DYLAN BIRKES
Jr, China Spring
Watch your fingers when this fiery hitter ignites, as she zapped 313 kills, 111 digs and was named 18-4A Hitter of the Year.
KATIE WARDEN
Jr, Crawford
District 12-2A Co-Offensive MVP swatted team-leading 511 kills for Lady Pirates, also earned spot on all-state tourney team.
ABBIE TUYO
Jr, Lorena
Few Centex players hit any harder than 17-3A’s Attacker of the Year, who tallied 303 kills and 249 digs for regional finalists.
GRAYCEE MOSLEY
Jr, Troy
Versatile three-year starter often started a rally (297 digs) and finished it (547 kills), surpassed the 1,000-kill plateau for her career.
NIKKI PIRRELLO
Sr, China Spring
District 18-4A Defensive MVP didn’t let many balls drop on her way to 509 digs, will continue career at Mary Hardin-Baylor.
KARA WACHSMANN
Jr, Midway
Pantherettes’ steady libero acted as back-row rock, coming up with 204 digs, not counting passes on freeballs or downballs.
KADYNE EMMOT
Jr, China Spring
Move-in from Kansas made immediate and significant impact, tallying 206 kills and 411 assists while being named 18-4A MVP.
MELISSA COLE
Coach, China Spring
Super Centex Coach of the Year oversaw best season in school history, as Lady Cougars went 30-1 and reached Region III-4A final.
