Super Centex Volleyball Team: Crawford's Moody wins hearts, games with giving nature

China Spring showed more than just talent. Sure, at times it seemed that the Lady Cougars featured more heavy hitters than the ’27 Yankees. But these were the kinds of girls that wouldn’t just spike your punch, they’d giggle the entire time while doing it. Cole’s team featured that captivating chemistry that you can’t cook up in a test tube.

“It was a really fun group to coach. Amazing ladies,” said Cole, who has amassed 337 all-time wins in a career that included stops at Burleson, Grandview and Groesbeck prior to reaching China Spring in 2017. “They’re so full of energy, and they got along. Every day I laughed. That’s part of why we do this. Yes, we’re out there to take names and kick rear, but we’re going to have fun while we’re doing it.”

In China Spring’s second match of the season, it outlasted perennial 2A power Crawford in a five-set thriller. Two weeks later, it bumped off another of Central Texas’ steadiest programs, Lorena, in four sets. Those victories represented a breakthrough for the Lady Cougars, and gave them the confidence that they could beat anyone, anywhere.