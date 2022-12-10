Super Centex Volleyball Team: Midway's Williams brought steady hammer in successful finale

When asked if she could ever sense the opposing defense grow apprehensive or deflated just before one of her attacks, Miriam Williams didn’t really take the trash-talking bait.

“Yeah, sometimes,” said Williams quietly, with a shrug and an aw-shucks smile.

Ask her teammates, though, and they’ll sing a different tune. Talk to her coaches, and they’ll respond with gusto and glee in explaining Williams’ ability to alter the tone of a match with her intimidating hitting. But forget those people. You know who we should really ask? That poor volleyball. If it could speak, it would likely scream for mercy. Forget the defense. The volleyball is the one truly being deflated in this scenario.

“You can see the ball change shape,” Midway coach Ryan Porter said, with a straight face. “She hits such a heavy ball. We’ve been blessed to have a couple of hitters that had similar power, but I don’t think we’ve had anyone in a long time that had her complete skill set. It’s been a while.”

Williams swung a heavy hammer for the Pantherettes this season, and as a result the program built its most successful season in years. For her authoritative power coupled with equally pristine precision, the District 12-6A MVP has now claimed another honor, that of Super Centex Player of the Year.

Williams is the third Midway player in the award’s 29-year history to win it, joining Rachel Fahlenkamp (2005), who later played at Virginia Tech, and two-time winner Allye Beth Deaton (2016, ’17), who went on to play for TCU.

What Williams shares with past winners of the honor is a driving motivation to be the best, to seize the moment.

“From the beginning I knew I wanted to have a better season than my past three seasons and I knew this had to be the most important year, because it was my last year playing with my friends,” Williams said. “And I knew it was my last chance to do good.”

Williams added something every season. Maybe it was an extra inch on her vertical leap or a sharpened technique for her blocking at the net. But she was always moving forward, never remaining static.

“She continued to grow all four years,” Porter said. “Normally you see a kid kind of plateau after junior year. But Miriam didn’t. Even this season she continued, every single match she got more powerful.”

Good Lord, that power. Williams brings terminal velocity with her strikes, and as such she terminates at a high level for kills. Williams totaled 505 kills for the season while hitting .310, even while drawing constant attention from blockers.

But, believe it or not, it’s not just about smacking a ball as hard as she can hit it for Williams. She adeptly sprinkles in tips and roll shots, those defense-defying offspeed offerings that make the fastball all the more effective. She also takes pride in her back-row passing, where she dials back the power to send timely deliveries to her longtime setter Cambry Saul. Williams tallied 382 digs on the season, and passed at a high rate of efficiency.

Beyond the skill and technique of the game, Williams appreciates the emotion that volleyball provides. She said that her favorite aspect of the game is when her team is able to dig out of a deficit in a set to claim a victory. So, naturally, her favorite memory from the 2022 season involved just such a moment.

“I think the highlight was winning round two, because it was a really tough game,” said Williams, referring to Midway’s area-round win over Wylie East. “We were going point for point in five sets and we actually started the fifth set off losing by six points, I think. Then we came back and won and it was just an amazing thing, because we haven’t been past round two in, I don’t know how long.”

Teams are forced to cling together in such moments. Williams felt as though Midway’s tight bond of friendship and teamwork acted as the team’s strongest asset this season. She made lasting bonds with her teammates, including fellow seniors Sydney Smith, Kennedy Bryant, Reagan Rigney, Ally Acosta and Saul.

But there comes a time where high school friends must go their separate ways, too. Williams plans to play college volleyball and has some scholarship offers, but is still mulling over her decision.

“Any school that’s lucky enough to get her is getting a steal of a player,” Porter said. “Everyone can see how well she plays, but they don’t get to see her work ethic every day in practice. They don’t get to see the kind of leadership that she brings in the locker room, out on the court, or even when we’re on a bus trip. The intangibles that she brings to a team are absolutely amazing.”

Coach of the Year:

Lauren McPherson, Blum

When one of her star players suffered an injury last spring, Blum’s Lauren McPherson didn’t immediately view the moment as an opportunity to grow and adjust.

She was bummed. She naturally hurt for Addison Willingham, a Super Centex middle blocker who had shouldered a heavy load for the Lady Cats in her first two varsity seasons.

“Obviously when that happened, it was a huge gut punch, for sure, because she had taken such an offensive load for us the last two seasons,” McPherson said. “But even before she got hurt, we had already looked at the last two seasons and how we lost and talked about needing to be more balanced.

“With other players developing and getting better and more confident, Kinsley (McPherson) coming up, we knew we were going to be able to be a little more balanced than what we had been in the past. We thought that would make us better. But when (Willingham) got hurt, obviously it changed a lot of dynamics.”

Ultimately, the Lady Cats gritted their collective teeth and grew tougher through the pain. They embraced a more balanced offensive attack, aiding the program’s fifth UIL state tournament appearance in the past six years. That toughness then manifested itself as a legitimate killer instinct, as Blum finished off its playoff run by winning both of those Class 1A state tournament matches to claim the first title in program history.

For her direction in fostering that tenacity and toughness, McPherson is the Trib’s Super Centex Coach of the Year.

McPherson perpetually challenges her team against bigger schools with taller players and more expansive rosters. That can lead to some early-season lumps. But Blum didn’t let a run of nondistrict defeats drag it down. Lose now, fine. But learn from it and win later.

And that’s exactly what they did. The Lady Cats swept both Lamesa Klondike in the state semis and then dusted D’Hanis in the championship clash to — at long last — win their last game at state.

“We had five juniors out there and Addison being the sixth on the bench, they had been through a lot of adversity,” McPherson said. “They’d seen a lot of negative and had lost a lot and the sophomores had seen it, Kinsley had seen it. So, too, the mindset of, ‘We’re tired of not finishing the job.’ I think they just really bought in and played together and really just played well together this year. They finally did it.”

Every coach, every player, dreams about that feeling. How will they celebrate, what will they feel? For McPherson, she just enjoyed seeing everyone else’s reaction.

“It meant a lot,” said the Blum coach, who estimated that she had 70 text messages waiting for her by the time she checked her phone. “A lot of people, whether it be ex-players or assistants I had or the community members, there’s been a lot of changes in this program in the last 18 years where I’ve been a part of it. To finally watch it all come together, and some of the ex-players were at the state game, they were really just excited about how we finally did it.

“It really feels good to finally be able to get over the hump and win the championship and know that there’s hopefully more to come as well.”

McPherson vanquished some worthy candidates for the Super Centex Coach of the Year honor, including Midway’s Ryan Porter, who led the Pantherettes to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in seven years, Troy’s Kailey Cavanaugh, who took the Trojanettes to the regional tournament while beating state-ranked Fairfield along the way, and Valley Mills’ Courtney Doyle, who oversaw a 38-win season and trip to the regional semis for the Lady Eagles.

Newcomer of the Year:

Kinsley McPherson, Blum

Blum freshman Kinsley McPherson admits she’s pretty competitive, but she singled out her mother Lauren, Blum’s coach, as being even more so. Even a simple board game at their house can get pretty intense.

“She gets mad because I cheat,” Kinsley said.

The only thing Kinsley is cheating on the volleyball court is time. She arrived with a bang this season, way ahead of schedule. She led all area rookies in kills with 467 while pacing Blum to its first state championship. Along the way she was named the MVP of the state tournament, and now has claimed the Super Centex Newcomer of the Year honor as well.

As a coach’s kid, Kinsley had a front-row seat for all of Blum’s past trips to state. So when she joined the team this season, it didn’t really feel foreign or intimidating to her.

“It made me a lot less nervous for all the games,” she said. “Not that I was playing on the court, but I’ve been around it and in that situation. So I just went in confident and just played like I always do.”

That confidence showed. McPherson contributed in myriad ways, from dynamic defense (373 digs) to superb, beyond-her-years setting (298 assists).

“She really went above and beyond what I expected,” Lauren said. “I knew she was capable of that, but it came with some bumps along the road. There’s been multiple times this season where she said, ‘Why are you so hard on me? You don’t say something to them, but you say something to me.’ This is the reason why. Not that I don’t expect those things from everybody else. But not only is she a reflection of me as a coach but also me as a mother, so it’s just a different level of expectation for her.”

Of course Lauren couldn’t have been prouder by the way Kinsley carried herself and the way she played. On the flip side, Kinsley was thrilled to be a part of the team that brought a Blum state championship home to the McPherson household.

“I’d seen her come home and lose so many times, and it just breaks my heart,” Kinsley said. “Coming in I knew that I wanted to happen with me on the team. And I made it happen.”

2022 SUPER CENTEX VOLLEYBALL TEAM

Player of the Year: Miriam Williams, Sr., Midway

Newcomer of the Year: Kinsley McPherson, Fr., Blum

Coach of the Year: Lauren McPherson, Blum

First Team

Pos — Player — Cl — Ht — School

S — Ruby Rumohr — Jr — 5-8 — Blum

S — Cambry Saul — Sr — 5-6 — Midway

S — Raylee Poff — Sr — 5-6 — Troy

MB — Avery Thaler — Jr — 5-9 — Fairfield

MB — Kamryn Pankonien — Jr — 5-11 — Valley Mills

OH/DS Sadie Kasowski — Jr — 5-7 — Bremond

OH — Ainsley Driska — Sr — 6-1 — Cameron Yoe

OH — Linsy London — Jr — 5-9 — China Spring

OH — McKenna Post — Sr — 5-7 — Crawford

OH — Miriam Williams — Sr — 5-11 — Midway

OH — Kaycee Cavanaugh — Jr — 5-7 — Troy

L — Kayden Arrington — Jr — 5-3 — Blum

L — Jade Washington — So — 5-1 — Midway

L — Marley Gerik — Sr — 5-5 — West

Second Team

Pos — Player — Cl — Ht — School

S — Sophia Gouge — Sr — 5-7 — Bremond

S — Kaly White — Sr — 5-6 — Cameron Yoe

S/OH — Reese Brittain — Sr — 5-8 — Valley Mills

S — Adley Sykora — So — 5-6 — West

MB — Emma Scott — Jr — 5-3 — Blum

MB — Katrina Greer — Jr — 6-0 — Connally

MB — McKinna Brackens — Sr — 5-11 — Fairfield

OH — Addi Goldenberg — Sr — 5-6 — Crawford

OH — Braydi Wilganowski — Sr — 5-7 — Bremond

OH — Lauryn Haferkamp — Jr — 5-8 — China Spring

OH — Danica Bingham — Sr — 5-7 — Lake Belton

OH — Leigh Jespersen — Sr — 5-10 — Lorena

L — Emily Flores — Jr — 5-7 — Lorena

L — Lillie Lockman — Jr — 5-2 — Troy

Honorable Mention

Payden Sanders, Skylar Allen and McKayla Whatley, Blum; Rylie Rodriguez and Emily Hill, Bruceville-Eddy; Jaden Dougherty, Annabelle Kuehl and Jayla Lee, Bosqueville; Haley Tucker, Cameron Yoe; Cyncere McDonald, Connally; Beryn Hyland, Crawford; Avery Strait, Lily Beaver and Kali Richardson, Fairfield; Bailee Fuller, Lexi Banks, Brynna Banks and Madeline Lee, Frost; Emma Pollard, Kaleigh Haywood and Lola Barron, Gatesville; Kaleice Cain, Sydni Cartwright, Hanna Ward and Gabby Jones, Lake Belton; Madison Campbell, Lorena; Layla Oliver, Mart; Kenna McKenzie, Midway; Andrea Perez, Hailey Myers, Lacie Luckie, Alyssa Castillo and Matti Dixon, Oglesby; Jackie Salazar, Kayley Robertson and Mercedes Buhl, Rosebud-Lott; Skylar Workman and Kenzie DeLeon, Troy; Kara Bruington, Valley Mills; Caitlin Poole and Jayce Green, Whitney

First-team profiles

RUBY RUMOHR

Jr, Blum

Table-setter for state champion Lady Cats delivered 940 assists, also dropped in 127 aces as one of area’s top threats from service line.

CAMBRY SAUL

Sr, Midway

Savvy senior pocketed 294 digs, 794 assists for Class 6A regional quarterfinalists, will extend her volleyball career at Stephen F. Austin.

RAYLEE POFF

Sr, Troy

Though Troy veteran is plenty capable of calling her own number (118 kills), she ranks as one of area’s most prolific setters with 1,104 assists.

AVERY THALER

Jr, Fairfield

Three-time District 20-3A MVP dominated at net, whether she was finishing off a point (580 kills) or stifling an opponent’s attack (120 blocks).

KAMRYN PANKONIEN

Jr, Valley Mills

Junior high flier thrust herself right into the middle of Lady Eagles’ record-breaking season, totaling 302 kills, 102 blocks, 77 service aces.

SADIE KASOWSKI

Jr, Bremond

Talented District 16-2A MVP did a bit of everything for regional finalist Lady Tigers, producing 631 digs, 507 kills and 121 assists.

AINSLEY DRISKA

Sr, Cameron Yoe

Southeastern Louisiana signee led regional quarterfinalist Lady Yoe with 553 kills, won co-offensive MVP honors for District 19-3A.

LINSY LONDON

Jr, China Spring

Hard hitter (367 kills) may turn heads with her laser beam kills, but District 23-4A Defensive MVP doesn’t shrink from defensive responsibilities.

McKENNA POST

Sr, Crawford

Versatile veteran ranks as one of the area’s best at starting a sequence with a textbook pass (534 digs) before finishing it off at net (507 kills).

MIRIAM WILLIAMS

Sr, Midway

District 12-6A MVP, Super Centex Player of Year fired off loads of rockets for the Pantherettes, hitting .310 while facing high-level blockers.

KAYCEE CAVANAUGH

Jr, Troy

District 19-3A MVP is about as efficient, consistent as they come, and led the area with 758 kills for regional semifinalist Trojanettes.

KAYDEN ARRINGTON

Jr, Blum

On her way to state championship and a spot on all-state tournament team, libero gave Lady Cats rock-solid defense with 659 digs.

JADE WASHINGTON

So, Midway

Not much ever gets past Midway’s two-time Super Centex sophomore, as she totaled 711 digs and won 12-6A Defensive MVP honors.

MARLEY GERIK

Sr, West

Weatherford College-bound defensive dynamo brought rock-solid back-row passing (472 digs) on her way to 17-3A Defensive MVP award.

KINSLEY McPHERSON

Fr., Blum

MVP of Class 1A State Tournament stood tall as area’s most poised, prolific freshman, smacking 467 kills to go with 373 digs, 298 assists.

LAUREN McPHERSON

Coach, Blum

In her fifth state appearance, veteran coach adeptly oversaw Lady Cats’ breakthrough effort to program’s first state championship.