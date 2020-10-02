Super Poll turns over at the top: Football races tighten on final day of Super Poll vote

After a furious week with 11,335 votes cast in the Super Poll finals, most categories have seen turnover at the top.
At nearly every position, the second-place (or lower) vote-getter from the first round has used strong support to propel him into first.
Crawford fans have turned out in force, posting 3,556 votes in the final round, while China Spring and West fanbases also showed strength, topping 2,800 votes apiece.
But several of the races are still tight heading into the final day — including one with just 20 votes separating first and second — as the polls close tonight, Oct. 2, at midnight.
Fans can continue to vote for their favorite Centex football players at wacotrib.com/superpoll and as always the limit is once per hour per category. We’ll reveal the winners in Sunday’s Tribune-Herald.
Here are the finalists and their final round vote totals, as they stand now:
QUARTERBACK
1 Major Bowden, China Spring 546
2 Landon Edwards, West 403
3 Tanner Merenda, Crawford 349
4 Ryder Hohhertz, Moody 223
5 Braydon Richardson, Valley Mills 134
RUNNING BACK
1 Emmanuel Abdallah, China Spring 536
2 Breck Chambers, Crawford 418
3 Trey Janek, West 313
4 Batsell Bates, West 16
5 Jar’Quae Walton, La Vega 16
WIDE RECEIVER/TIGHT END
1 Luke Torbert, Crawford 550
2 Jordan Nevarez, China Spring 530
3 Xavier Williams, Waco High 239
4 Duston Vanek, West 185
5 Wyatt Wolf, West 69
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
1 Hayden Hopkins, China Spring 618
2 Cooper Gohlke, Crawford 313
3 Luke Wines, West 291
4 Micah Sauls, Mart 132
5 Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills 57
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN
1 Garrett Pearson, Crawford 331
2 Cason Pullin, Connally 235
3 Jaden Anderson, West 235
4 Luke Wines, West 235
5 Corbin Navarro, Valley Mills 91
LINEBACKER
1 Tristyn Pechacek, China Spring 583
2 Camron Walker, Crawford 431
3 Brandon Vanek, West 184
4 Kolten Saulters, Robinson 152
5 Gage Gordan, West 115
DEFENSIVE BACK
1 Luke Torbert, Crawford 360
2 Guillermo Acevedo, West 297
3 Colt Murphree, Crawford 190
4 Slade McCloud, Robinson 182
5 Anthony McGlothern, West 84
SPECIALIST
1 Ty Torbert, kicker, Crawford 454
2 Alan Olvera, kicker, West 242
3 Landon Edwards, punter, West 211
4 Micah Sauls, long snapper, Mart 169
5 Breck Chambers, punter, Crawford 160
SIX-MAN
1 Kadyn Johnson, Abbott 272
2 Camray Sanders, Methodist Children's Home 82
3 C.J. Hutchison, Gholson 50
4 Caleb Wilson, Eagle Christian 41
5 Marlow Welch, Vanguard 11
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!