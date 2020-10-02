Super Poll turns over at the top: Football races tighten on final day of Super Poll vote

After a furious week with 11,335 votes cast in the Super Poll finals, most categories have seen turnover at the top.

At nearly every position, the second-place (or lower) vote-getter from the first round has used strong support to propel him into first.

Crawford fans have turned out in force, posting 3,556 votes in the final round, while China Spring and West fanbases also showed strength, topping 2,800 votes apiece.

But several of the races are still tight heading into the final day — including one with just 20 votes separating first and second — as the polls close tonight, Oct. 2, at midnight.

Fans can continue to vote for their favorite Centex football players at wacotrib.com/superpoll and as always the limit is once per hour per category. We’ll reveal the winners in Sunday’s Tribune-Herald.

Here are the finalists and their final round vote totals, as they stand now:

QUARTERBACK

1 Major Bowden, China Spring 546

2 Landon Edwards, West 403

3 Tanner Merenda, Crawford 349