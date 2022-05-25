Tabor, Killough fuel China Spring's Game 1 win over Orangefield, 5-4

NAVASOTA — Bryce Tabor’s two-run triple and China Spring’s clutch pitching carried the Cougars to a 5-4 victory over Orangefield in the opener of their Class 4A regional semifinal best-of-three baseball series Wednesday night at Boenker Field.

China Spring left-handed reliever Marcus Rosales needed to throw only three pitches for a game-ending strikeout, saving the game for fellow senior Kolby Killough (8-2), who other than allowing three runs in the third pitched a solid game. The right-hander allowed eight hits, but walked only two while striking out nine.

“He’s been great all year,” China Spring coach Jesse Lopez said of Killough. “He’s calm and he’s a great leader. It’s not surprising he gets better and better (as the game progresses.)”

Fifth-ranked China Spring (29-8), coming of a sixth-inning rally of three runs to nip Rusk, 6-5, in a one-game regional quarterfinal playoff, had to fend off a comeback by eighth-ranked Orangefield (28-3-1). The Bobcats, the lone Southeast Texas team left in the baseball playoffs, got a two-out RBI single by Kyle Michael to pull with a run, also knocking out Killough via pitch count. But Rosales had no problem retiring Orangefield’s clean-up hitter.

Game 2 will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Grand Oaks High School in Conroe with Game 3, if needed, to follow. The odd times are because China Spring has graduation Friday and Orangefield on Saturday.

Wednesday’s game had its oddities.

Orangefield gave China Spring a run in the first inning. Cage McCloud’s sacrifice fly scored Brayden Faulkner, who reached on a three-base error when the Bobcats didn’t catch his popup.

The Bobcats, who had outscored their opponents, 53-18, in the playoffs, scored three runs in the third as the first three batters reached. No. 9 hitter Caleb Fregia got the first of three straight singles. Kameryn Henderson reached on a sacrifice bunt when Killough unwisely tried to get the runner at second. Tyler Shearin’s bunt single loaded the bases. Michael’s sharp single knocked in a run and a second run scored when the throw from the outfield was errant.

China Spring quickly answered. Jase Garrett and McCloud had singles sandwiched around a full-count walk by Faulkner to load the bases. Trace Necessary fought back from a 0-2 count for an RBI groundout to make it 3-2. Tabor followed with a shot into the right-center field gap.

“I felt we were going to swing the bat as some point,” Lopez said. “Their pitcher was pretty good, but I felt comfortable with our guys. They were doing a good job, I felt we could score some runs. It wasn’t time to hit the panic button at all [after they scored three]. I knew Kolby was doing well.”

China Spring made it 5-3 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Faulkner that scored Trevor Black who opened the inning with an opposite-field triple toward the right-field line that the fielder got a glove on, but couldn’t catch.

Orangefield got a runner to third in the sixth with one out on a single, stolen base and throwing error, but Killough got a popup and strikeout. Killough was at his best with runners on, retiring the side in order only once.

China Spring had only five hits, two by Garrett.

Orangefield senior left-hander Cooper Longron took the loss. He was hurt by a defense that had three errors.

Bosqueville 11, Muenster 1

WEATHERFORD – John Youens threw a one-hitter and collected 15 strikeouts as Bosqueville rolled to a win in the Class 2A regional opener.

The Bulldogs (27-3) exploded for six runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth to win their 21st straight game.

The second game of the best-of-three series is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.