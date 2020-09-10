Take 2: Second-year Centex football coaches building on the basics

The Bruceville-Eddy football team used momentum like a 12th player on the field as it started to rally against Crawford last Saturday at Robinson Rockets field.
Although Crawford had punched first and hard to take a 14-0 lead, the Eagles steadied themselves and swung back with authority. Quarterback Trapper Ensor and running back Pablo Rubio each broke loose for big runs during an impressive comeback and the Bruceville-Eddy defense began to win the line of scrimmage against the traditional power-running Pirates.
During one time-out, second-year Eagles coach Kyle Shoppach stoked his team’s fire. He shouted a question, asking if his players were ready to start competing with Crawford.
The affirmative answer came in the form of Bruceville-Eddy surging to a 19-14 lead at halftime.
“They have to see that we can do it,” Shoppach said. “So it was more of ‘Are you done worrying about whether you can play with these guys?’ For me, it felt really good because that’s how I walked into this town. It was nice to see us click again.”
Although Crawford ultimately won the game, 39-25, the Eagle players clearly trust Shoppach and showed it by how they picked up his energy. Much of that can be attributed to Bruceville-Eddy’s outstanding campaign last fall in Shoppach’s head coaching debut. The Eagles went 9-2 and won their first district championship since the early 1980s.
Shoppach is one of a handful of Central Texas coaches who are putting their brands on programs in their second seasons at the helm.
Most notably, Riesel coach Keith Stifflemire, Groesbeck coach Jerry Bomar and Hillsboro coach Steve Hale have all posted 2-0 records in Season 2.
“The coaches know the kids and the kids know the coaches,” Stifflemire said, describing the advantages of going into his second school year in Riesel. “Everyone knows each other’s limitation and it works a lot better.”
There were 15 new football coaches at Central Texas schools in 2019, ranging from six-man to Class 4A Division I. Shoppach had the best first year, but many of them put down a solid foundation.
That in itself wasn’t easy to do.
When the national and state response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused schools to shift to online learning in March, it disrupted the normal routine in which coaches implement an important part of their program through offseason workouts.
Bomar was seeing his players make progress during offseason drills in January and February, but then came the shutdown. When the UIL allowed schools to start summer strength and conditioning programs in early June, the Goats were back and ready to go.
“We started working June 8 and we didn’t miss any days (except when UIL asked schools to pause workouts for a week in early July),” Bomar said. “I really felt like that was going to be a big help to us.”
Even though it has worked out well to this point for Groesbeck, Bomar still said this will be the hardest year most coaches ever have to face. The uncertainty of whether the season will continue from one day to the next causes constant stress.
Like Bomar, Hale’s Hillsboro players took a lot of momentum into the winter. They had more gaps this summer, but it’s made them appreciate the chance to practice and play lately.
“We’re going to enjoy every day we’re together because we know this can be shut down at any time,” Hale said. “We’ve got a great coaching staff and the kids like one another.”
Hale pointed out one big advantage of year two is that all the protocols and expectations have been set. The Eagles know what they’re going to be doing every day of the week, all season long.
It’s a matter of setting a standard for routine things so they can raise expectations for the end result. In Shoppach’s case, it didn’t take long for Bruceville-Eddy to establish lofty goals.
“I don’t know if it could have been any higher,” Shoppach said about breaking the schools’ district title drought. “That’s the only way to set the expectations.”
It doesn’t always work that way, though.
In McGregor, for example, Mike Shields’ team won its first two games in 2019, but have fallen to 0-2 so far this time around. The coaches know that the results in the win-loss column don’t always line up with what players are actually learning.
The 3A D-I Bulldogs have fallen to 4A D-I Lake Worth and three-time defending 2A state champion Mart. But Shields can still see improvement.
“They’ve got the basics,” he said. “Now when we make adjustments, whether it’s during the week or on Friday night, the kids know it. ‘This is what we did against Mart.’ The lights are on.”
These days, all the second-year coaches are just hoping the lights stay on – for the athletes and in general. It’s a time when potential shutdowns hang like a dark cloud over the football season.
During that kind of uncertainty, it’s almost kind of nice to be worrying a little bit over wins and losses.
“The kids know what it takes to win,” Stifflemire said. “But they always say, ‘Humility is only seven days away.’ And I look at the rest of our schedule and I know it keeps getting tougher.”
