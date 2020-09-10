Take 2: Second-year football coaches building on the basics

Even though it has worked out well to this point for Groesbeck, Bomar still said this will be the hardest year most coaches ever have to face. The uncertainty of whether the season will continue from one day to the next causes constant stress.

Like Bomar, Hale’s Hillsboro players took a lot of momentum into the winter. They had more gaps this summer, but it’s made them appreciate the chance to practice and play lately.

“We’re going to enjoy every day we’re together because we know this can be shut down at any time,” Hale said. “We’ve got a great coaching staff and the kids like one another.”

Hale pointed out one big advantage of year two is that all the protocols and expectations have been set. The Eagles know what they’re going to be doing every day of the week, all season long.

It’s a matter of setting a standard for routine things so they can raise expectations for the end result. In Shoppach’s case, it didn’t take long for Bruceville-Eddy to establish lofty goals.

“I don’t know if it could have been any higher,” Shoppach said about breaking the schools’ district title drought. “That’s the only way to set the expectations.”

It doesn’t always work that way, though.