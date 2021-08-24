TAPPS District 2 Division III: Bishop Reicher

Bishop Reicher represents the south pole of this mostly Metroplex-based TAPPS district, but the Cougars expect to stay out of this competitive league’s basement.
Arlington Pantego didn’t lose a regular-season game in 2020, and with 13 total starters back the Panthers are installed as the obvious district favorite. But Arlington Grace Prep, Dallas Covenant, Dallas First Baptist and Reicher all feature teams bent on hoisting a district championship trophy by season’s end, if not more.
“We want to bring home another championship,” said Reicher lineman John Nathan Martinez.“(We can do it) if everyone works in the weight room, fills their roles and just plays football.”
Bishop Reicher Cougars
2020: 5-5 (2-2), advanced to TAPPS Div. IV state final
Head coach: Billy Overshown (first season)
Returning starters: 6/5
All-time: 380-312-12 since 1954
Playoffs: 35-24 in 40 trips, last in 2020
State titles: 9 (1958, 1962, 1963, 1974, 1975, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009)
Outlook: The Cougars will rely on a field house full of new faces in their quest to return to the TAPPS state championship game. That starts at the top, where Billy Overshown takes over as head coach after three years as a Cougars assistant.
Almost all of the skill players will be new, but the offensive and defensive lines bring back some experience. “It’s a core of seniors, they’ve been playing together,” said Overshown of the linemen. “They have a friendship and a bond. They’re really leaning on each other heavily to have a great season.” That line crew will be anchored by OL/DL Maverick Plsek, a bulldozer who helped the Cougars rush for 2,300 yards and 40 touchdowns in 10 games last season.
The Cougars may employ a platoon at quarterback behind Blake Brown and transfer Joshua Fullbright. “By Game 1, hopefully somebody will take the helm, but if not, we’ll keep that rotation going and just do the best we can,” Overshown said.
WR/DB Eric Ochoa should ignite as the team’s top playmaker, while WR/DB Freddy Duron, TE/LB Kane Kolar and OL/DL Gerardo Montemayor are firmly entrenched as leaders on both the field and in the locker room.
Schedule
8/27 Hubbard 7 p.m.
9/3 Burton 7 p.m.
9/10 at Holland 7 p.m.
9/17 at Dallas Shelton* 7 p.m.
9/24 Dallas First Baptist* 7 p.m.
10/1 at Dallas Covenant* 7 p.m.
10/15 Tyler All Saints* 7 p.m.
10/23 at Arlington Grace Prep* 1:30 p.m.
10/29 at Arlington Pantego* 7 p.m.
11/5 Tyler Bishop Gorman* 7 p.m.
In this Series
High school football preview 2021
-
Bishop checkmate: Reicher angling back to old, kingly private school rank
-
TAPPS District 2 Division III: Bishop Reicher
-
It's your show now, kid: Connally's Wisner taking sudden fame in stride
- 45 updates