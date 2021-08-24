TAPPS District 2 Division III: Bishop Reicher

Almost all of the skill players will be new, but the offensive and defensive lines bring back some experience. “It’s a core of seniors, they’ve been playing together,” said Overshown of the linemen. “They have a friendship and a bond. They’re really leaning on each other heavily to have a great season.” That line crew will be anchored by OL/DL Maverick Plsek, a bulldozer who helped the Cougars rush for 2,300 yards and 40 touchdowns in 10 games last season.

The Cougars may employ a platoon at quarterback behind Blake Brown and transfer Joshua Fullbright. “By Game 1, hopefully somebody will take the helm, but if not, we’ll keep that rotation going and just do the best we can,” Overshown said.

WR/DB Eric Ochoa should ignite as the team’s top playmaker, while WR/DB Freddy Duron, TE/LB Kane Kolar and OL/DL Gerardo Montemayor are firmly entrenched as leaders on both the field and in the locker room.