TAPPS Division IV District 1: Bishop Reicher

Bishop Reicher will enter its new district as a solid midfield team coming off a 4-7 (2-4) season in 2021.

The Cougars won’t be dealing solely with the Metroplex squads as they take on a league headlined by the likes of Lubbock Christian and Muenster Sacred Heart, which eliminated Reicher from the postseason last year.

The Lubbock Christian Eagles are looking to overachieve again, coming off an 11-2 season which saw them drop just one district game to Colleyville’s Covenant Christian. Head coach Chris Softley will put his trust in returning all-state quarterback Bax Townsend and team captain Will Hawley at linebacker.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart hopes to continue a quarter of a century of success under Dale Schilling, bringing in a stout offensive line that will open holes for the Tigers to running game. Sacred Heart boasts one of the district’s best secondaries, anchored by junior wide receiver/defensive back Gus Ganzon.

Reicher will take on a familiar rival in Dallas First Baptist, which brings back a deep roster full of skill players led by QB Garren James and receivers Kaleb Mitchell. PJ Washington and Alijah Cason.

Bishop Reicher Cougars

2021: 4-7 (2-4), reached second round of playoffs

Head coach: Billy Overshown (second season, 4-7)

Returning starters (0/D): 5/6

All-time: 383-320-12 since 1954

Playoffs: 36-25 in 41 trips

State titles: 9 (1958, 1962, 1963, 1974, 1975, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009)

Outlook: Reicher will look to travel deeper than round two this year and will count on some versatile skill players.

After posting 683 yards from scrimmage, nine touchdowns and 66 tackles last season, Tyler Ward will likely log a lot of minutes on the field whether at running back, wide receiver or linebacker. He’ll be joined by Cesar Betancourt, one of the Cougars’ most flexible players in terms of skill and position but who’s also one of the division’s best kickers.

Playing at both receiver and defensive back, Brayden Gollihar and Ethan Contreras will be essential on both sides of the ball as well.

Schedule

8/26 Milano 7 p.m.

9/2 Willow Park Trinity 7 p.m.

9/9 Dallas Shelton 7 p.m.

9/23 Lubbock Christian* 6 p.m.

9/30 at Dal. First Baptist* 7 p.m.

10/7 FW Temple Christian* 7 p.m.

10/15 at FW Mercy Culture* 7 p.m.

10/21 Tyler Bishop Gorman* 7 p.m.

10/28 Muenster Sacred Heart* 6 p.m.