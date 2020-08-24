TAPPS, independent : Bishop Reicher, Texas Wind

TAPPS District 2 Div. III
This shapes up as a feisty, talent-rich TAPPS Division III district, and the eight-game regular season slate will put even more emphasis on each individual game.
Arlington Pantego, coming off a 9-2 season with 13 total starters returning, figures to be the team to chase. But everyone in the district has either had a winning season or a playoff trip within the past two years. Bishop Reicher will benefit from a talent surge behind several gifted transfers, including former La Vega standout Eli Cummings at running back.
Reicher has not only a district championship in mind, but it’s setting its sights on making a run at the school’s 10th state crown in football. “We’re not going to lower that bar. If we don’t get there, we don’t get there, but that’s our goal every day,” Reicher coach Tyler Holcomb said.
Bishop Reicher Cougars
2019: 4-7 (2-2), reached first round of playoffs
Head coach: Tyler Holcomb (second year: 4-7)
Returning starters: 4/7
All-time: 375-307-12 since 1954
Playoffs: 32-23 in 39 trips, most recently 2019
State titles: 9 (1958, 1962, 1963, 1974, 1975, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009)
Outlook: The Cougars enter Year 2 of the Tyler Holcomb Era wanting to contend for a TAPPS state championship. Given the talent on hand, it’s not out of the question.
Senior quarterback Jake Boozer brings a dual-threat capability to the field, as he passed for 1,428 yards and rushed for 1,023 last year while totaling 31 touchdowns. But the Cougars won’t depend on Boozer quite as heavily in the run game this year, thanks to the addition of RB Eli Cummings, who had 1,517 yards and 24 TDs for La Vega in 2019. “That takes a little pressure off of Jake,” Holcomb said. “I feel like it’s going to open up a lot in our passing game.”
Cummings is just one of several transfers who should bust into the room with a boisterous impact. Others include TE/DE E.J. Boarman and WR/DB Sir John Strain, former Reicher players who transferred to Lorena before returning, OL/LB Jamien Henley from Waco High, WR/DB Corey Long from Midway, OL/DL Royce Bayles from Teague, and RB/WR/LB Blaine Reynolds from Bosqueville.
Among the returning players, OL/DL Maverick Plsek should serve as a leader on an offensive line that must replace several starters. WR/DB Eric Ochoa and RB/WR/DE Littlehawk Saldana will get their opportunities to make plays, too. “I’m excited about this group, and God willing, we get to play,” Holcomb said.
Schedule
9/25 Austin Brentwood Chr. 7 p.m.
10/2 at Dallas First Baptist* 7 p.m.
10/9 Dallas Covenant* 7 p.m.
10/16 at Tyler All Saints* 7 p.m.
10/23 Arlington Grace Prep* 7 p.m.
10/30 Arlington Pantego* 7 p.m.
11/6 at Tyler Gorman* 7 p.m.
11/13 Dallas Shelton* 7 p.m.
Texas Wind
2019: 2-9
Head coach: Phil Trice (first season)
State titles: 2017
Outlook: The Wind struggled through the 2019 regular season, but did manage to make it to the state home school tournament.
New head coach Trice stepped up when the call went out for a new coach, and he says that after three weeks of practice, learning a new system, they’ll know what they have after they play Hico this week.
Senior RB Jeremy Sessions has a lot of talent and speed. AJ Crabtree has moved from wide receiver to a new position, but Trice expects his talent to make him a leader for the team.
Schedule
8/28 at Hico 7 p.m.
9/4 Malakoff Cross Roads 7:30 p.m.
9/11 Rosebud-Lott 7:30 p.m.
9/18 at Frost 7 p.m.
9/25 Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School 7:30 p.m.
10/2 vs. Cumby (site TBD) 7:30 p.m.
10/9 at FW Atlas Home School (at Western Hills) 7:30 p.m.
10/23 at Nike Dallas Football Club (at Frisco) 7:30 p.m.
Home games played at University High School
In this Series
High School Football Preview 2020: Find it all here
-
Modoc mashers key to La Vega's success
-
District 5-4A Div. I preview: La Vega
-
District 8-3A Div. I preview: Fairfield, Groesbeck, Teague
- 29 updates
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!