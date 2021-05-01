TAPPS state track: Live Oak relay sprints to silver medal

The Falcons junior finished the 110 hurdles in 15.32 seconds to win by .76 of a second ahead of Austin Hill Country’s Aaron Harris in second place. That was Cheek’s first TAPPS state championship in his first season competing for Live Oak.

“The 110 felt pretty good,” Cheek said. “I think I had the best start I’ve had in my career running so far. I had a little bit of technique issues in the middle, but I finished out strong in the end.”

He followed it up by winning the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.95. Hill Country’s Harris once again took second behind Cheek, clocking 41.54.

Eagle Christian Academy’s Gracie Aardahl and David Swamsidi hauled in a couple of medals each.

Aardahl won the 1A girls’ 200 with a time of 28.21, .97 of a second ahead of Jillian Peach of Conroe Lifestyle Christian. Aardahl also claimed a silver medal in the 100 with a time of 13.85

Swamsidi followed Aardahl’s lead in winning the 200 and placing second in the 100. He clocked 23.97 in the 200 to beat Bulverde Living Rock Academy’s Nathan Peirsol (23.99) in a photo finish. Swamsidi was .03 of a second behind Nacogdoches St. Mary’s Evan Hodge (11.94) in the 100.