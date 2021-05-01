TAPPS state track: Live Oak relay sprints to silver medal

The Live Oak boys’ 4x200-meter relay team had a plan they thought would give them a chance to win a gold medal at the TAPPS State Meet.
The Falcons thought if they could get far enough ahead of Houston Lutheran North, they might be able to hold off a speedy anchor leg.
It didn’t quite work, but the Live Oak sprinters were still wearing smiles after their silver medal performance on Saturday at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
Falcons leadoff man Allbree Sharp got out of the blocks fast and he, Justice Ishio and Carter Cheek put Live Oak in the lead on the final exchange when Cheek handed off to Logan Smith.
“Coming into the race, we knew that (Lutheran North anchor leg Xavier Neal) is really fast,” Sharp said. “We wanted to get us a good lead to the anchor. It was just neck and neck. He’s a really good competitor.”
Smith, who qualified for state in the 200-meter dash, sprinted to the finish line alongside Neal. But Lutheran North clocked 1:33.7, beating out the Falcons by .16 of a second for the gold medal. Live Oak posted its best time of the season at 1:33.86.
“Their anchor is a really good athlete,” Smith said. “He just got the better of us today.”
Cheek won individual gold medals both before and after his team’s relay silver.
The Falcons junior finished the 110 hurdles in 15.32 seconds to win by .76 of a second ahead of Austin Hill Country’s Aaron Harris in second place. That was Cheek’s first TAPPS state championship in his first season competing for Live Oak.
“The 110 felt pretty good,” Cheek said. “I think I had the best start I’ve had in my career running so far. I had a little bit of technique issues in the middle, but I finished out strong in the end.”
He followed it up by winning the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.95. Hill Country’s Harris once again took second behind Cheek, clocking 41.54.
Eagle Christian Academy’s Gracie Aardahl and David Swamsidi hauled in a couple of medals each.
Aardahl won the 1A girls’ 200 with a time of 28.21, .97 of a second ahead of Jillian Peach of Conroe Lifestyle Christian. Aardahl also claimed a silver medal in the 100 with a time of 13.85
Swamsidi followed Aardahl’s lead in winning the 200 and placing second in the 100. He clocked 23.97 in the 200 to beat Bulverde Living Rock Academy’s Nathan Peirsol (23.99) in a photo finish. Swamsidi was .03 of a second behind Nacogdoches St. Mary’s Evan Hodge (11.94) in the 100.
Eagle Christian’s Matthew Mathis won another gold medal for the school as he trotted to victory in the 1600. Mathis ran the mile in 4:48.98, finishing almost five seconds in front of San Antonio River City’s Hudson McGuire.
Live Oak’s Anne Snider took second place in the mile run. She clocked 5:30.49 for her silver medal.
Falcons sophomore Kat Helmer went home with a pair of bronze medals. She anchored the Live Oak mile relay to a third-place finish. Ellie Tyson, Louisa Williams, Landrie Beeler and Helmer got the baton around in 4:29.93 to finish a little more than 10 seconds off the pace of event champion Fort Worth Temple Christian.
Helmer also placed third in the 800 with a time of 2:33.78.