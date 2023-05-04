The loudspeakers from Midway’s Panther Stadium will again echo over the Hewitt area on Friday and Saturday, as athletes in the TAPPS State Track and Field Championships look to make some medal-winning noise.

The meet gets rolling at 8:30 a.m. Friday and will continue in earnest throughout that day and Saturday. Among the Central Texas athletes who will be chasing medals are Vanguard’s Maggie Wynarcik (girls 1,600 and 3,200) and Evan Roos (boys pole vault), Bishop Reicher’s Marcus Jackson (boys 200) and Triton Moore (boys shot put), and Live Oak’s Anne Snider (girls 3,200), Jill Wallace (girls 3,200), Clara Holmes (girls 3,200), Kat Helmer (girls 800, 1,600) and the Live Oak boys’ 4x200 relay team of Allbree Sharp, Allan Pahmiyer, Felix Hernandez and Alexander Davidson.