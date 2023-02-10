Marc Martinez, a Tarleton State assistant football coach and Midway alumnus, died on Friday morning in a car accident in the Stephenville area, the university announced. He was 30.
"It's hard to find the words when we lose a valued member of the Tarleton athletics family, and to find out we lost Coach Martinez this morning was devastating," Tarleton vice president for athletics Lonn Reisman said. "Not only was he a treasured member of the Tarleton Football coaching staff, he has been a treasured member of Tarleton athletics for the past 12 years. Marc will be remembered for his great servitude and for his tremendous career as a true Tarleton Texan. We will miss Marc, and we pray for all of his family and friends."
Martinez was a four-year starter at linebacker at Midway who went on to become a terrific player for Tarleton State. In his 35 career games for the Texans, he made 235 career tackles, 17 tackles for losses and seven deflected passes, twice earning all-conference honors.
People are also reading…
He spent eight seasons with the Tarleton coaching staff, including the past six as linebackers coach. Martinez is survived by his wife, Lacie, and his two young daughters, Estella and Camilla.