In Teague, the Lions came alive, scoring their first points of the season and beating the rival Bison.

Teague RB Kymani Johnson carried the load with 33 attempts for 118 rushing yards and a touchdown in the victory. Lions QB Jehmel Rice threw a TD pass and ran for 73 yards on 10 totes.

Lions Emaja Holmes and Taylor Cotton forced two fumbles each as the Teague defense aggressively pursued Buffalo.

Next up, the Lions (1-3) travel to Hillsboro for a nondistrict matchup.