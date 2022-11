In Fairfield, Jehmel Rice caught a 54-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and the Lions’ defense was strong throughout the game by holding Fairfield scoreless until the final quarter.

The Lions (6-4, 5-1) will enter the playoffs as the second-place team from District 8-3A Division I.

Fairfield makes the playoffs at 4-6 overall and 3-3 in district play, tied with playoff-bound Mexia and Groesbeck, which did not make the postseason.