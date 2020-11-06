Teague 28, Fairfield 21

TEAGUE — In an entertaining revival of the Freestone Showdown, the Lions held off a wild rally from the Eagles to capture the final playoff spot in District 8-3A Div. I.

Teague (2-7, 2-3) zipped out to a 21-0 lead through three quarters, and then extended the gap to 28-0 after a touchdown catch from Brylon Jackson at the 9:53 mark of the third quarter.

But Fairfield (1-6, 1-3) didn’t go down without a fight. The Eagles scored three times in the final nine minutes, including a kickoff return to the house, but it wasn’t quite enough to complete the comeback.

