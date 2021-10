In Kemp, Teague linebackers Korey Silar and Luke Stacks and safety Juan Bernal led a defensive shutout as the Lions opened district with a win.

Teague RB Kymani Johnson got the job done on the offensive side as he carried 21 times for 146 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions have bounced back from going scoreless in their first three games to winning two of the last three.

Teague (2-4, 1-0) will host Malakoff on Friday.