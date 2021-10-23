Teague 38, Fairfield 20

In Fairfield, the Lions jumped out to an 18-0 lead over their biggest rivals and held off Fairfield for an important district win.

Teague QB Luke Stacks showed off his dual-threat ability, rushing for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns and passing for 214 and two more scores. Lions LB Korey Silar caused disruption with 11 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Teague (3-5, 2-1 in 8-3A DI) is tied for second place in district with Groesbeck and hosts the Goats next week. Both Teague and Groesbeck are in good shape to make the playoffs, though Malakoff won what might have been the de facto district championship game over Groesbeck on Friday.