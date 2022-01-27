 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teague hires new AD, football coach
0 Comments
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Teague hires new AD, football coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Teague ISD’s board of trustees approved the hiring of Zachary Linscomb as the school district’s new athletic director and head football coach on Monday.

Linscomb has nearly two decades of coaching experience, most recently as the defensive coordinator at New Caney. Prior to that, he spent eight years as DC at Cuero and also had previous coaching stops at Odessa Permian, Midlothian, Rockdale and Burnet.

Linscomb follows Donnie Osborn at Teague. Osborn announced his retirement following the season after more than 30 years working for Teague ISD, including the past eight as head football coach.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Centex teams dot baseball, softball rankings
High School

Centex teams dot baseball, softball rankings

The official first day of spring is still two months away, but it’s never too early to start talking high school baseball and softball. Plenty of Centex teams dotted the preseason rankings from TXHighSchoolBaseball.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert