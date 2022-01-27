Teague hires new AD, football coach

Teague ISD’s board of trustees approved the hiring of Zachary Linscomb as the school district’s new athletic director and head football coach on Monday.
Linscomb has nearly two decades of coaching experience, most recently as the defensive coordinator at New Caney. Prior to that, he spent eight years as DC at Cuero and also had previous coaching stops at Odessa Permian, Midlothian, Rockdale and Burnet.
Linscomb follows Donnie Osborn at Teague. Osborn announced his retirement following the season after more than 30 years working for Teague ISD, including the past eight as head football coach.
