Teague, Lorena players win Trib's Week 9 vote

Teague QB Luke Stacks and Lorena defensive lineman Joe Gutshall notched victories the WacoTrib.com player of the week poll.

Stacks passed for 214 yards and rushed for 115 to lead Teague to a win over rival Fairfield. He garnered 66% of the vote to finish ahead of Gatesville QB Wesley Brown for offensive player of the week.

Gutshall was a disruptive force in Lorena’s win over Cameron Yoe. He had three tackles for losses and a pair of sacks, then picked up more than 850 votes to edge out Gatesville’s Hayden Mooney for defensive player of the week.

The player of the week polls are made up from the weekly Honor Roll in Sunday's Trib. Coaches can send nominations for the Honor Roll to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.